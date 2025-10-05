The Vintage Hot Breakfast Cereal Nobody Remembers Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many are quick to disregard the importance of breakfast in the interest of saving time in the mornings. However, slowing down to take a look back at the days of Saturday morning cartoons and the meals that would typically accompany a viewing puts the notion of an old-fashioned breakfast in a brand new light. Among the various vintage breakfast cereals no one remembers anymore, one maintains a special place in the hearts, minds, and fond memories of those who loved it most: Wheat Hearts Cereal. This hot breakfast would warm from the inside out, lending a taste of comfort and wholesome nutrition in every bite.

This wheat germ-based breakfast cereal was actually promoted by popular cartoon characters Mr. Peabody and Sherman, famous for their supporting roles in various "Rocky and Bullwinkle"-related shows. Wheat Hearts originated in 1960 and was produced by General Mills, the company behind both Cheerios and America's biggest Italian chain, Olive Garden. Known to be rich in B1 vitamins, with a pleasing texture when combined with hot water or milk, it's a shame this cereal disappeared from shelves and, largely, from public consciousness.

Although this hot breakfast cereal seems a vintage relic doomed to obscurity, devoted fans have nonetheless taken to the internet in search of a reasonable facsimile. Cereals of a similar name, like Cream of Wheat, simply can't measure up to the memories of this breakfast favorite of days gone by. Try your own spin on this classic comfort food with a few unique options.