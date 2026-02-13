Oatmeal Vs Grits: How They Compare Nutritionally

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oatmeal and grits are the two classic types of porridge. While fairly plain on their own, both provide endless customization options that allow for ample variety, such as our recipe for classic creamy grits with butter and cream cheese or our cinnamon apple baked oatmeal. Despite their similarities, the two breakfast cereals do have some differences. Oatmeal is made from oats, while grits are made from corn, which means they differ in nutritional composition. Both options provide a satiating carb-forward breakfast, but oatmeal is more nutritionally complete as a whole.

Grits are slightly higher in calories and carbohydrates, making them a good choice for the mornings when you need a quick energy boost from your breakfast. Oatmeal, on the other hand, has more protein and fat, so the energy you get from it arrives slower but is more stable and long-lasting. Oatmeal also has significantly more fiber, which can be helpful for people trying to lose weight or raise their fiber intake for health reasons.

There are, however, a lot of different store-bought grits and oatmeal varieties you can purchase nowadays, and not all of them will have the same nutritional profile. Sometimes, manufacturers will fortify the cereals with vitamins or protein to appeal to different customer bases.