13 Tips To Make Pasta Sauce Burst With Flavor, According To Reddit

A bowl of pasta might be a simple dish in a lot of cases, but it's also one that delivers guaranteed comfort and satisfaction. While it's important to cook your pasta well — and ensure you're not making any major pasta mistakes — the sauce is arguably an even more important component of these dishes. That's because it's responsible for delivering both flavor and a lot of the texture of the meal, so getting it right is essential. And if you've ever made a boring, bland pasta sauce, then you know just how much it can affect the finished product.

That's why we're taking a closer look at some of the best ways to infuse your pasta sauce with as much flavor as possible, according to Redditors. We've scoured multiple threads about pasta sauce to get the 411 on how the Reddit community ensures the tastiest possible bowl of pasta every time. Try out some of these tips yourself, and with the infinite wisdom of Reddit, you might just discover some new ways to make an incredible pasta sauce. And if you're looking for a great base pasta sauce to start with, we have the perfect recipe for you.