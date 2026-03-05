8 Red Wine Vinegars, Ranked Worst To Best

Perhaps you have apple cider vinegar on hand in your kitchen, or maybe you even keep white wine vinegar stocked for when you need to add a subtle but zingy flavor to your favorite dishes. But your vinegar stash isn't truly complete until you've added red wine vinegar to the mix. Sure, it has some similarities to white wine vinegar, but it ultimately has a different flavor profile and shines in different sorts of dishes. It works particularly well in marinades, vinaigrettes, or paired with oil for a perfect sandwich topping.

Now that you know you should have this particular type of vinegar on hand, you have to pick up a bottle of the stuff from the grocery store. But which brand should you choose? I've tasted eight different red wine vinegar brands to deliver the 411 on which tastes best and which you can skip in favor of more delicious options. I particularly paid attention to overall flavor balance and fruitiness, searching for the varieties where you can actually taste those bold red wine notes. Once you find a particularly tasty red wine vinegar, you'll start to see why it's such a great staple to have in your pantry. And if you don't want to go out and buy a bottle, learn how to make your own red wine vinegar at home.