The Discontinued Burger King Breakfast Menu Item That Couldn't Compete With McDonald's McGriddle
The competition for fast food supremacy requires constant innovation. When one of the giants puts out a new menu item that draws the attention of diners, its competitors are forced to the drawing board to avoid losing precious customers to the exciting new novelty available at the neighboring drive-thru. Such was the case with the McDonald's McGriddle, a breakfast sandwich made unique by replacing bread, bun, or biscuit with sweet maple-flavored pancakes while maintaining traditional fillings like eggs, cheese, and sausage or bacon. Just like the Egg McMuffin transformed fast food breakfast, so too did the McGriddle when it came out in the early 2000s. Which, of course, meant that Burger King needed to attempt a riposte, though it took a number of years for them to do so. What the brand came up with was a clearly derivative maple-flavored waffle breakfast sandwich launched in 2019 that didn't do much for consumers.
The fillings of these sandwiches were the same that one finds on other Burger King breakfast menu items: egg, cheese, and bacon, sausage, or ham. The trouble with the chain's Maple Waffle Sandwiches was that, frankly, the waffles just weren't very nice. Their appearance did vaguely resemble a waffle, but if it weren't written on the wrapper, you might not have recognized it as such. Add to that the fact that the waffles were deep-fried, and the disconnect starts to become clearer. Some customers did enjoy the crispy texture of the fried waffle, but for the most part, consumers seemed to find the fried bread too dissimilar to an actual waffle for the sandwich to land. On paper, these sandwiches were only ever a temporary promotion, and the sandwich disappeared at the end of that window, never to return.
Burger King may have failed, but waffle sandwiches didn't
This attempt at a waffle breakfast sandwich may not have been destined to equal Burger King's best breakfast item, the Croissan'wich, but there is no reason that you should let that discourage you from picking up the pieces where the fast food giant failed. The staying power of the McGriddle makes it clear that there is plenty of room for a sweet and savory breakfast sandwich, and Burger King's attempt at a waffle was simply not up to the task. In your own kitchen, however, it's actually quite simple to make a breakfast sandwich with frozen waffles.
It is, really, just as easy as it sounds. All you have to do is toss a couple of frozen waffles in the toaster until they are warm and crisp, drizzle them with a bit of syrup for that touch of maple, and then stuff them with your preferred breakfast sandwich fillings. That can mean replicating the Burger King fillings or taking creative liberties and really tailoring things to your personal preference. If you have an extra-large appetite, you could even attempt an as-yet-unseen discontinued Burger King mashup, and stuff these waffles with the fillings of the Enormous Omelet Sandwich: two eggs, sausage, bacon, and two slices of cheese.
The world of fast food can be harsh, even to the giants. The list of discontinued Burger King menu items is filled with ideas that might have worked, but for a small change or two. The Maple Waffle Sandwiches might not have quite satisfied customers' desires, but the idea is sound. If you like a pair of maple-doused waffles holding together your breakfast, you can always lean on the do-it-yourself technique.