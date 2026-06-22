The Discontinued Burger King Breakfast Menu Item That Couldn't Compete With McDonald's McGriddle

The competition for fast food supremacy requires constant innovation. When one of the giants puts out a new menu item that draws the attention of diners, its competitors are forced to the drawing board to avoid losing precious customers to the exciting new novelty available at the neighboring drive-thru. Such was the case with the McDonald's McGriddle, a breakfast sandwich made unique by replacing bread, bun, or biscuit with sweet maple-flavored pancakes while maintaining traditional fillings like eggs, cheese, and sausage or bacon. Just like the Egg McMuffin transformed fast food breakfast, so too did the McGriddle when it came out in the early 2000s. Which, of course, meant that Burger King needed to attempt a riposte, though it took a number of years for them to do so. What the brand came up with was a clearly derivative maple-flavored waffle breakfast sandwich launched in 2019 that didn't do much for consumers.

The fillings of these sandwiches were the same that one finds on other Burger King breakfast menu items: egg, cheese, and bacon, sausage, or ham. The trouble with the chain's Maple Waffle Sandwiches was that, frankly, the waffles just weren't very nice. Their appearance did vaguely resemble a waffle, but if it weren't written on the wrapper, you might not have recognized it as such. Add to that the fact that the waffles were deep-fried, and the disconnect starts to become clearer. Some customers did enjoy the crispy texture of the fried waffle, but for the most part, consumers seemed to find the fried bread too dissimilar to an actual waffle for the sandwich to land. On paper, these sandwiches were only ever a temporary promotion, and the sandwich disappeared at the end of that window, never to return.