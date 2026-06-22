These 3 Cheeses Are Most Likely To Be Found In Mexican-Style Shredded Cheese Blend

Many brands sell their own Mexican-style shredded cheese blend, each aiming to provide a satisfying balance of creamy, tangy, and melty — as well as being in some way Mexican. However, the same three cheeses keep cropping up in Mexican-style shredded cheese blends, including those sold by Kraft, Trader Joe's, Kroger, as well as H-E-B: Monterey Jack, cheddar, and queso asadero.

Monterey Jack is a mild, semi-hard cheese that was first produced in the 18th century by Franciscan missionaries in then-Spanish California, before being mass-marketed by the crooked land owner that gave Monterey Jack cheese its name. Also mild, queso asadero is a Mexican cheese from the northern Chihuahua region. Its name loosely translates to "melting cheese," reflecting its excellent melting characteristics. Cheddar cheese originated in Cheddar, England in the 12th century and is known for its sharp, salty taste with a creamy finish, as well as its sometimes bright orange color.

These three cheeses work well together thanks to their flavor harmony and combined function. Monterey Jack brings the desired meltiness for dishes like quesadillas, nachos, and enchiladas. Similarly, queso asadero is an excellent melting cheese which holds up to high temperatures without seeping oil, but it also brings with it authentic Mexican credentials and a buttery taste. Finally, cheddar is used for its strong, tangy flavor, as well as for the distinctive orange color some cheddars have. Though in no way Mexican, it works in combination, creating a balanced Mexican-style blend.