Top Cottage Cheese On Toast With These 3 Simple Ingredients For A Vintage Danish
Cottage cheese on toast is a recipe that's protein-packed and delicious. Hearty and endlessly customizable, one trio of toppings based on a vintage recipe from 1967's "Weight Watchers Cookbook" will turn this typical toast into a nosh that tastes just like a Danish. Cinnamon, vanilla extract, and the sweetener of your choosing are all you need to bring this old-school recipe into the present day.
Along the lines of giving cinnamon toast a boost of flavor with tangy cottage cheese, this dresses up a simple snack of cottage cheese on toast with pastry-inspired flavors. Start with a slice of your preferred bread and toast it either in a pan on the stovetop or in your toaster. Use a spoon to gently press down the center to make a shallow divot that you'll fill with a combination of cottage cheese and the three simple ingredients. Finish everything off under the broiler until the cheese starts to bubble. For a smoother and more Danish-like taste and texture, try using a blender to whip the toppings into a more luscious and creamy filling.
This toast is delightful on its own, but you can always add other nutrient-rich ingredients to the mix. Raisins and other dried fruits would give this recipe even more of a classic Danish vibe. For added protein, try putting a sprinkle of chopped walnuts or cashews on top. If you're a fan of brûléed foods, skip the broiler and give your cottage cheese cinnamon toast a quick torch.
Making the most of Danish-inspired cottage cheese toast
Fans of this cottage cheese on toast recipe have plenty of wonderful suggestions to change up the recipe. One Facebook user mentions, "a slice of pineapple put on the bread first is [great]," while others suggest mixing crushed pineapple into the cottage cheese. Some also question whether using cream cheese in place of cottage cheese might work.
Make your toast both delicious and nutritious by choosing from a few affordable proteins you've overlooked for too long to use as toppings. Add flax seeds, sunflower seeds, or even hemp hearts for a bulked-up snack. Beyond other additions, you can also try upgrading the ingredients that make this toast taste like a Danish.
Get creative with the choice of sweetener for your cottage cheese and use honey, maple syrup, or monk fruit in place of simple sugar. Additionally, upgrade your vanilla extract by using a gourmet brand. For the most elevated cinnamon, try looking for royal cinnamon or Ceylon cinnamon to blend with your cottage cheese and sweeteners. Whether you decide to enhance your cottage cheese on toast with fancy options or stick with the three simple ingredients, this is one sweet treat that can't be beat.