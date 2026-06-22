Top Cottage Cheese On Toast With These 3 Simple Ingredients For A Vintage Danish

Cottage cheese on toast is a recipe that's protein-packed and delicious. Hearty and endlessly customizable, one trio of toppings based on a vintage recipe from 1967's "Weight Watchers Cookbook" will turn this typical toast into a nosh that tastes just like a Danish. Cinnamon, vanilla extract, and the sweetener of your choosing are all you need to bring this old-school recipe into the present day.

Along the lines of giving cinnamon toast a boost of flavor with tangy cottage cheese, this dresses up a simple snack of cottage cheese on toast with pastry-inspired flavors. Start with a slice of your preferred bread and toast it either in a pan on the stovetop or in your toaster. Use a spoon to gently press down the center to make a shallow divot that you'll fill with a combination of cottage cheese and the three simple ingredients. Finish everything off under the broiler until the cheese starts to bubble. For a smoother and more Danish-like taste and texture, try using a blender to whip the toppings into a more luscious and creamy filling.

This toast is delightful on its own, but you can always add other nutrient-rich ingredients to the mix. Raisins and other dried fruits would give this recipe even more of a classic Danish vibe. For added protein, try putting a sprinkle of chopped walnuts or cashews on top. If you're a fan of brûléed foods, skip the broiler and give your cottage cheese cinnamon toast a quick torch.