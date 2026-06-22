7 Rules McDonald's Employees Are Never Allowed To Break

McDonald's is one of the biggest fast food chains in the world, with more than 44,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. As soon as you see that golden M, wherever you are in the world, you know that french fries, burgers, and ice-cold soda are waiting for you. But what most customers don't know is what it's like behind the scenes for the hundreds of thousands of workers who keep McDonald's running every day.

It turns out, McDonald's employees have to follow quite a few different rules. As well as the obvious things, like good timekeeping and keeping things clean and tidy, there are a few slightly unexpected policies that McDonald's employees are supposed to follow. Some of them relate to the assembly of a Big Mac, while others are all about how they look. Yes, really.

We scoured Reddit, interviews with McDonald's employees, and franchise handbooks to find out the rules that workers are never allowed to break. Although, of course, in some cases, they absolutely do.