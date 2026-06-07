The Biggest Scandals In McDonald's History

Food is supposed to decompose. If you've ever forgotten about a sandwich on the backseat of your car or left some fruit in the bowl while you're on vacation, you're likely familiar with this fact of life. But for several years, people have been fascinated by the fact that some McDonald's burgers just don't seem to decompose.

In 2015, for example, it was revealed that one of the last burgers and fries sold in McDonald's Iceland before it closed in 2009 had not shown any signs of mold. To be clear, that is six years without any sign of decomposition. In 2019, a decade after the meal was bought, the food appeared to be mostly intact. People were fascinated, so a livestream of the burger and fries was set up from its home in a museum. Yes, really. A museum.

Plenty were amused by the burger, but many were horrified. "The display reminds Icelanders why they got rid of McDonalds," wrote one person on Reddit. Another added, "Yet people eat this. Food that doesn't spoil sitting in your body." Since then, a few people have revealed old McDonald's burgers that haven't decomposed, including some that were bought more than two decades ago. According to the fast-food chain, though, all of these burgers simply haven't been in the right environment to decompose. The chain notes it's not any suspicious ingredients, but rather a lack of moisture that has allowed the burgers to stay intact for so long.