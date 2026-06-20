Buc-Ee's Customers Are Disappointed By What May Happen To Unsold Food
Buc-ee's is not just a random pit stop along the road; it's a whole experience. Particularly favored by the hungry travelers, Buc-ee's serves loaded, messy sandwiches, wraps, salads, hot meals, and desserts. There's also a jerky bar and a daily breakfast and lunch menu. To state the obvious, that's a lot of fresh food to serve on a daily basis, not all of which gets sold. Chain restaurants deal with leftovers in different ways, yet Buc-ee's allegedly tosses everything in the trash — at least that's what the online comments are saying.
"I went to my local Buc-ee's last night around 9:00 pm. I watched them throw about 50ish sandwiches in the trash. What a waste of food!" reads an impassioned Reddit post that started a conversation about Buc-ee's alleged controversial practices of dealing with food waste. People were particularly shocked to hear from the chain's employees, who piped in with their own experience.
"Worst part of working third shift at Bucees is throwing away all the food that you work so hard to make. Throw away 50 sandwiches, make 150 more that night just to throw away 95 of those in 2 days," admitted one employee in a comment. "When I worked there they also threw away sandwiches if the new trainees missed a tomato or didn't face the piece of cheese in the right direction. So its not just old expired food," read another comment, highlighting a potentially bigger issue with the food waste.
Buc-ee's employees allege online that the chain tosses any imperfect food straight into the trash
Some commenters have rightfully pointed out that, if Buc-ee's is indeed throwing out loads of food on a daily basis, it's hardly an isolated case. Plenty of restaurants are facing massive food leftovers at the end of the day, although some have found ways to mitigate the waste — for example, Burger King transforms food waste to help save the planet. But in Buc-ee's case, the issue could be deeper than throwing away food that's past its peak.
"Our Buc-ee's will throw out 2 trays of brand new brisket sandwiches because someone chose the wrong button on the label maker and labeled them as something else," alleged one employee on Reddit. "My dad works there. This is accurate. He said if the sandwhich is WRAPPED wrong, it's tossed. Even if the sandwich is perfectly fine," shared someone else.
This practice reportedly extends beyond food. One commenter wrote, "I did a project on Buccees waste back in college. [...] I interviewed 2 of their cleaning attendees and both said are told to throw out any rolls of toilet paper that show they've been used past the STARTING TEAR of the roll." Somebody even alleged that Buc-ee's will destroy all of its merchandise once it's out of season. As far as official sources go, the chain has yet to comment on or respond to these allegations. Ironically, non-responsive customer support is the biggest problem with Buc-ee's, according to the customers.