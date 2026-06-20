Buc-Ee's Customers Are Disappointed By What May Happen To Unsold Food

Buc-ee's is not just a random pit stop along the road; it's a whole experience. Particularly favored by the hungry travelers, Buc-ee's serves loaded, messy sandwiches, wraps, salads, hot meals, and desserts. There's also a jerky bar and a daily breakfast and lunch menu. To state the obvious, that's a lot of fresh food to serve on a daily basis, not all of which gets sold. Chain restaurants deal with leftovers in different ways, yet Buc-ee's allegedly tosses everything in the trash — at least that's what the online comments are saying.

"I went to my local Buc-ee's last night around 9:00 pm. I watched them throw about 50ish sandwiches in the trash. What a waste of food!" reads an impassioned Reddit post that started a conversation about Buc-ee's alleged controversial practices of dealing with food waste. People were particularly shocked to hear from the chain's employees, who piped in with their own experience.

"Worst part of working third shift at Bucees is throwing away all the food that you work so hard to make. Throw away 50 sandwiches, make 150 more that night just to throw away 95 of those in 2 days," admitted one employee in a comment. "When I worked there they also threw away sandwiches if the new trainees missed a tomato or didn't face the piece of cheese in the right direction. So its not just old expired food," read another comment, highlighting a potentially bigger issue with the food waste.