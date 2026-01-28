What Happens To Leftovers At 10 Chain Restaurants

Food waste in America is a significant and persistent problem that often goes unnoticed. According to a 2010 USDA study, 30-40% of our country's entire food supply winds up in landfills each year — almost 70 million tons. That's about $161 billion worth of food, meaning the average family's food waste totals around $3,000 a year. And while an enormous portion of our food supply is simply thrown away, roughly 48 million Americans — including one in five children — experience food insecurity (per Feeding America).

It's not just spoiled groceries that are contributing to the huge amount of food waste. Expired supermarket goods and unused restaurant ingredients are also a big part of the problem, with many large companies claiming they fear being sued if their donated food makes someone sick. While this may be true to some extent, we can't ignore the fact that some retailers dispose of perfectly edible food that doesn't meet their aesthetic standards, or that throwing food out is cheaper than repackaging it for donation.

Fortunately, some American restaurant chains have recognized the impact of unnecessary food waste and have taken steps to address the problem. To learn more, we reached out to the representatives of some popular U.S. restaurant chains to discuss their food waste practices. Along with information gathered from public statements, these discussions helped us get a better idea of how exactly these beloved institutions are tackling the catastrophic — yet largely overlooked — food waste problem in our society.