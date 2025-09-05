Here's What Olive Garden Does With Leftover Food

Olive Garden is a dinner staple in the United States. Undoubtedly, Americans love Italian food — but perhaps even more than that, they love abundance. This might explain Olive Garden's success. The restaurant is best known for its unlimited breadsticks, salad, and soup. It also offers not one but two pasta passes: the Lifetime Pasta Pass and the Never-Ending Pasta Pass. But with nearly 40% of the U.S. food supply going to waste, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), what happens to all the food that isn't eaten at restaurants where volume is a selling point?

Luckily for the bottomless breadstick brigade, Olive Garden is part of the solution, not the problem. As the chain is owned by Darden, a restaurant group committed to combating waste, U.S. branches of the Italian-inspired eatery give leftover food to local charities and food kitchens through the Feeding America program.

We've written about how many restaurant chains Darden owns in the past. Other brands in its portfolio include LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, and The Capital Grille. All of them donate their leftover food, so you can enjoy your dinner without feeling guilty about waste (as long as you take your own leftovers home for later, of course).