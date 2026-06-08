'Equivalent To Taking 2,000 Cars Off The Road' — How Burger King Transforms Food Waste To Help Save The Planet

Fast food restaurants use nearly 300 million gallons of cooking oil per year, according to Restaurant Technologies in 2016. That oil can be recycled, and many chains have come to realize it's a valuable commodity. Eazy Grease, a company that specializes in collecting used fryer oil, says restaurants typically receive between $0.25 and $0.50 per gallon. That can really add up for restaurants that use an average of 1,600 gallons per year. Getting $400 to $800 back from a waste product is a good deal, and it helps the environment, which is good for the restaurant's image. In the U.K., Burger King locations have been involved in converting waste oil to biofuel for years.

According to Burger King's U.K. site, the carbon saved by converting used cooking oil to biofuel was "equivalent to taking 2,000 cars off the road." Burger King's logistics supplier, which transports the beef, potatoes, and other necessary items for the chain, runs its fleet on biofuel. The chain's U.K. management is also pushing towards a more balanced menu, with the goal of being 50% meat-free by the year 2030. Some locations have even had trial days serving vegan menus.

In the U.S., Burger King engages in similar oil recycling programs. According to the parent company Restaurant Brands International, in 2024 alone, American Burger King restaurants recycled more than 12 million pounds of used cooking oil. That was enough to replace 1.6 million gallons of diesel fuel.