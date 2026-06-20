The Trader Joe's Sauce So Good, It Does Double Duty As A Spread For Sandwiches

Among the wide variety of products constantly cycling the shelves in Trader Joe's stores, there is no shortage of intriguing sauces to try. With the grocery chain's focus on private-label products — upwards of 80% of the items on TJ's shelves are store brand — it has lots of room to play with fun and interesting flavors. One Trader Joe's condiment that draws a lot of attention not just for its delicious flavor, but also for its versatility and unusual creaminess — for a vegan-friendly product especially — is the brand's Jalapeño Sauce.

The contents of this sauce bottle are, according to Trader Joe's, more than 50% actual jalapeños, with the rest of the relatively short ingredient list being made up of just onion, oil, salt, sugar, onion and garlic powders, guar gum, citric acid, and unnamed spices. The result is a creamy sauce that is rich with real jalapeño flavor, though the grocery chain is seemingly not quite sure what to call it. Does it belong with the salsas, with the Trader Joe's hot sauces, or in an altogether different category? While the broader label isn't made clear, that grey area may be exactly the key to the versatility of how customers use this sauce.

The grocery chain suggests that customers drizzle this jalapeño sauce over eggs, use it in place of a traditional enchilada sauce, or serve it for dipping chips. Folks around the internet, however, have gotten much more creative than just those applications. Common suggestions include using this sauce with tacos, sushi, or stirring some into a pot of macaroni, and, of course, sandwiches. "Got this on a whim and put it on everything now, I get two bottles a trip," writes one Redditor.