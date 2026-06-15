12 Trader Joe's Finds That Belong On Burgers
Whether you're a devoted beef-burger purist or someone who enjoys exploring the full range of protein patties, the right toppings can turn a good burger into something unforgettable. What causes a quality gourmet burger stand to stand out from the rest is how all the elements, textures, and flavors build and harmonize into every bite. Of course, everyone has their own idea of burger perfection, and experimenting with different ingredients, condiments, and toppings at home is a great way to hone in on yours — and maybe discover a new favorite recipe along the way.
We're firm believers that every season is burger season, and there are endless ways to keep your stack interesting all year long. Trader Joe's has tons of toppings to take your burger to the next level, with ingredients as unique as the chain itself. Whether you want to perfect your classic recipe, mix it up with a new sauce or cheese, or experiment with infusing different cuisines on your burger, here are our top Trader Joe's picks that belong in your bun.
Magnifisauce
If you're the sort of burger connoisseur who isn't satisfied with a simple squeeze of ketchup and mustard on your patty, allow us to introduce you to Trader Joe's Magnificsauce. Created to be the only condiment you'll ever need, this sauce follows a top-secret recipe that combines mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, and relish, among other sauces and seasonings, to yield a sauce rival any fast-food variations.
Snag Magnifisauce for $3.49.
Queso Fresco
If you love the flavor of Mexican queso on your burger but don't want the mess, Trader Joe's has just the thing. This isn't your traditional liquid queso. Trader Joe's Queso Fresco is a crumbling cheese that will add a creamy, semi-soft texture and mild, Mexican-inspired flavor to your cheeseburger. You can even cut it into wedges to top your patty.
Grab TJ's Queso Fresco for $3.79.
Pickled Jalapeño Pepper Slices
While we're on the Mexican cuisine theme, top your burger with Trader Joe's Pickled Jalapeño Pepper Slices for a little extra kick. These little pickled jalapeño slices won't overwhelm your carefully constructed topping stack, but they will add just enough heat to take it to the next level.
Trader Joe's Pickled Jalapeño Pepper Slices are just $1.99.
Crumbled Goat Cheese
If you're in a burger rut, trying a new cheese can be just the inspiration you need. The right cheese will instantly upgrade any burger, and Trader Joe's Crumbled Goat Cheese will give your burger a fresh, tangy flair with an irresistibly creamy texture. Plus, jalapeno peppers make the perfect spicy complement to goat cheese, so there's a TJ's burger recipe ready to go.
Grab Crumbled Goat Cheese in the deli for $2.99.
BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
If you love potato chips but have never put them on your burger, consider this your sign to give it a try. After a long absence, Trader Joe's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips are back and ready to complement your grilled masterpiece. The crispy, crunchy texture and aromatic flavors of onion, garlic, paprika, cinnamon, clove, and a hint of molasses will add a perfect barbecue taste to every bite.
TJ's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips are just $2.99 a bag.
Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Rings
Not a BBQ chips fan, but still craving an extra crunch in your burger? Trader Joe's has you covered. Their Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Rings add the perfect tangy, onion flavor in a satisfying crunch. These little rings are baked with lentils, rice meal, and buttermilk solids, making them a gluten-free and tasty alternative to fried onion rings.
Find Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Rings for $1.99.
Truffle Aioli
As far as we're concerned, aioli is one of the all-time best burger toppings. It instantly elevates any burger to gourmet status with a creamy mayonnaise upgrade. Trader Joe's takes it to a whole other level with its Truffle Aioli. The rich umami flavor of the truffles is a decadence you've just got to experience for yourself. TJ's recommends topping their Salmon Burger Patties with it, and since it's made without eggs, it's also a great addition to vegan burgers as well.
TJ's Truffle Aioli is $4.29.
Pickled Red Onions
With their tangy, sweet, savory, and bold flavor, Trader Joe's Pickled Red Onions add a bright pop to virtually any burger recipe. Whatever the patty or cuisine, adding a forkful of these little marvels under the bun will take care of the rest.
A jar of Pickled Red Onions at Trader Joe's is $3.29.
Sri Lankan Organic Mango Chutney
Trader Joe's fans know its Sri Lankan Organic Mango Chutney pairs perfectly with just about anything. In fact, it made the number three spot in our list of the best TJ breakfast fruit spreads. Topping your burger patty with a spoonful of this stuff will transform your plain burger into something entirely new. The taste and aroma of cardamom, cinnamon, chili powder, and the big, juicy chunks of mango will wow your taste buds with every bite.
Sri Lankan Organic Mango Chutney is a TJ staple at $3.29.
Organic Butter Lettuce & Baby Arugula
It's safe to say that the best greens for a burger is a highly subjective topic, but Trader Joe's Organic Butter Lettuce & Baby Arugula is a lovely blend to add some color to your bun. Butter lettuce is often recommended for burgers thanks to its subtle crisp and buttery, earthy sweetness, which balances the arugula's more pepper-forward bite in a burger.
Find Organic Butter Lettuce & Baby Arugula in the produce section for $2.49.
Hot Honey Mustard
There are a lot of hot honey brands out there, but TJ's Hot Honey Mustard might just be the best way to add hot honey to your burger. The sauce combines mustard seeds, vinegar, sugar, mayo, cayenne pepper, and honey to create one perfectly spicy-sweet-tangy condiment. In fact, keep it handy for whatever you're grilling — hot dogs, chicken drumsticks, even grilled veggies. You'll wonder how you ever fired up your grill without it.
Hot Honey Mustard is on the condiments aisle for $1.99.
Fig Butter
If you haven't tried Fig butter on your burgers, pick up a jar the next time you're at Trader Joe's. Fig butter pairs perfectly with gourmet cheeses such as Manchego and Gruyere, and will take your artisan burger to the next level. For a drool-worthy burger recipe, top a beef patty with blue cheese, honey-roasted pear slices, and fig butter.
Look for Fig Butter with the nut butters and fruit spreads for $2.99.