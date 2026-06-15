12 Trader Joe's Finds That Belong On Burgers

Whether you're a devoted beef-burger purist or someone who enjoys exploring the full range of protein patties, the right toppings can turn a good burger into something unforgettable. What causes a quality gourmet burger stand to stand out from the rest is how all the elements, textures, and flavors build and harmonize into every bite. Of course, everyone has their own idea of burger perfection, and experimenting with different ingredients, condiments, and toppings at home is a great way to hone in on yours — and maybe discover a new favorite recipe along the way.

We're firm believers that every season is burger season, and there are endless ways to keep your stack interesting all year long. Trader Joe's has tons of toppings to take your burger to the next level, with ingredients as unique as the chain itself. Whether you want to perfect your classic recipe, mix it up with a new sauce or cheese, or experiment with infusing different cuisines on your burger, here are our top Trader Joe's picks that belong in your bun.