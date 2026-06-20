No Fishy Taste: The Easy Way For Beginners To Choose Quality Fish At The Grocery Store

Walking up to a grocery store seafood counter for the first time can feel like jumping into the deep end. But you don't need a marine biology degree to make a good fish dinner — the best way for a beginner to dip their toes in is to ask the fishmonger what's best today.

Surveying the daily catch laid out on beds of ice, trying to parse the cuts and prices, and balancing advice about what's sustainable against what's delicious — it's overwhelming, and it's okay to ask for a little guidance. Fish is one of the most delicately delicious proteins, and quality and freshness matter enormously to the eating experience, especially for newbies, who are still figuring out what they like. They're also more likely to form an opinion, or an aversion, based on a bad first bite.

When you ask your fishmonger for help, you're not really asking which fish species is objectively superior, but which fish is in the best condition at that moment. Fish isn't a static product. Some species have seasons, and with others, the temperature of the water affects how they taste. Some fish may come from nearby waters, others are frozen at sea and shipped thousands of miles. Some filets may have been sitting in the display for several days, while others arrived that morning. A fish that is handled carefully and sold close to peak condition will usually taste cleaner and sweeter. This is because fish's quality starts deteriorating the minute it's harvested. Natural enzymes start breaking down tissue, moisture is lost, fats oxidize, and microbes get to work. That's true of all meat, but fish really tastes like it.