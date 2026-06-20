Change Up Your Classic Hot Dogs By Making Them French-Style
If you've tried ordering the Filet-O-Fish French style, get ready to change up a basic hot dog. A French-style hot dog replaces the typical soft bun with a crusty baguette and slathers the filling with cheeses and sauces. It is a satisfying swap that takes a familiar favorite and gives it an added touch of decadence. Similar versions of this hot dog can be found in other European countries, including Denmark and Austria.
The bread is a key feature of a French hot dog. In some versions, the baguette is hollowed out so that a sausage can be slid directly inside, and in others the bread is sliced open. The sausage used by the French is often larger than a standard American hot dog. Cheese is another common feature and is usually shredded and melted around the sausage. It isn't uncommon to see dogs made with cheesy béchamel, like a hot dog version of a croque monsieur. To make a French-style hot dog at home, lightly butter a baguette before toasting it, then fill it with a cooked sausage, cheese, and a swipe of dijon mustard. Warm the hot dog until the cheese is melted and the exterior is crisp.
Give your French hot dog the attention it deserves
Though a classic French hot dog may stick to simple ingredients, making the recipe at home means that the flavors are in your control. Hot dogs are made to be customized, and the French version is no different. In Paris, ingredients like avocado, coleslaw, jalapeños, and relish made from cornichons can top hot dogs. Crispy fried onions add crunch to a French hot dog, and customers squirt BBQ sauce, honey mustard, ketchup, mayo, and sweet Thai chili sauce onto their orders.
For a truly French twist, lean into the country's love of cheese and rich sauces. Try adding caramelized onions to your hot dog or experiment with French cheeses like brie or Comté. Swipe French onion chip dip onto an open side or serve your hot dog with a generous serving of shoestring garlic Parmesan fries. This is the kind of meal that will have you feeling like you're on vacation, even if your passport is tucked away in a drawer.