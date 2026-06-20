Change Up Your Classic Hot Dogs By Making Them French-Style

If you've tried ordering the Filet-O-Fish French style, get ready to change up a basic hot dog. A French-style hot dog replaces the typical soft bun with a crusty baguette and slathers the filling with cheeses and sauces. It is a satisfying swap that takes a familiar favorite and gives it an added touch of decadence. Similar versions of this hot dog can be found in other European countries, including Denmark and Austria.

The bread is a key feature of a French hot dog. In some versions, the baguette is hollowed out so that a sausage can be slid directly inside, and in others the bread is sliced open. The sausage used by the French is often larger than a standard American hot dog. Cheese is another common feature and is usually shredded and melted around the sausage. It isn't uncommon to see dogs made with cheesy béchamel, like a hot dog version of a croque monsieur. To make a French-style hot dog at home, lightly butter a baguette before toasting it, then fill it with a cooked sausage, cheese, and a swipe of dijon mustard. Warm the hot dog until the cheese is melted and the exterior is crisp.