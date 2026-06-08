Forget Mayo: This Creamy Chip Dip Makes The Ultimate Sandwich Spread
It's understandable to reach for a tried-and-true default condiment when making a simple sandwich, but an easy swap can upgrade your next meal. Slide the jar of mayo to the side and reach for French onion chip dip, instead. Rather than serving the stuff alongside a bowl of potato chips, slather the creamy spread onto a piece of toasted bread. Lunch may never be the same.
While mayo brings creaminess to your favorite sandwiches, French onion dip takes that texture and raises it with savory sweetness and bits of onion. With the gentle tang from sour cream and the punch of a caramelized onion, this spread earns its place on a stack. Roast beef is a natural pairing, but slices of turkey can also complement this unexpected sandwich booster. A complete meal won't need much else to perfect it, but you can layer sandwiches with your cheese of choice or add crunch with potato chips inside. One bite just might convince you this is a home run.
When chip dip becomes the star
After trying French onion dip on a sandwich, you may be inspired to start spreading other dips onto toasted pieces of bread. Creamy buffalo chicken or slow cooker spinach and artichoke dip can boost sandwiches with little effort on your part. Whip cottage cheese with ranch seasoning for an easy spread that works as well on a bun as it does alongside pita chips or keep your eyes open for garlic spread dip during your next shopping trip. Lighter spreads like cucumber dip or creamy vegan dill dip can turn a smoked salmon or tuna sandwich into a restaurant-worthy dish. Serve with chips, soup, or a side salad, and you have a complete meal.
The swipe of any chip dip onto a hoagie can help a hastily made meal feel a bit more refined. As you set out a spread of dips and garlic and herb breadsticks for your next dinner party, remember to save the leftovers. Tomorrow's sandwiches are in for an upgrade.