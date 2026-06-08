Forget Mayo: This Creamy Chip Dip Makes The Ultimate Sandwich Spread

It's understandable to reach for a tried-and-true default condiment when making a simple sandwich, but an easy swap can upgrade your next meal. Slide the jar of mayo to the side and reach for French onion chip dip, instead. Rather than serving the stuff alongside a bowl of potato chips, slather the creamy spread onto a piece of toasted bread. Lunch may never be the same.

While mayo brings creaminess to your favorite sandwiches, French onion dip takes that texture and raises it with savory sweetness and bits of onion. With the gentle tang from sour cream and the punch of a caramelized onion, this spread earns its place on a stack. Roast beef is a natural pairing, but slices of turkey can also complement this unexpected sandwich booster. A complete meal won't need much else to perfect it, but you can layer sandwiches with your cheese of choice or add crunch with potato chips inside. One bite just might convince you this is a home run.