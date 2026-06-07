Skip Store-Bought And Make Crispy Fried Onions In The Air Fryer
The fried onions you brought home from the store are adequate in a pinch, but what about when you want something that truly enhances a dish? That crispy and savory magic rarely comes in a shelf-stable jar, so you're better off whipping up a fresh batch on the spot. Convenience and ease of preparation are still crucial here, so don't pull out the frying pan just yet. Try the air fryer instead. That's how you get fried onions that actually live up to expectation, all without breaking a sweat.
The absolute best uses for the air fryer are ones that make your time in the kitchen a bit easier, and in this case, it doesn't even compromise the onions' taste and texture. Expect the deep, caramelized aroma we always look for in fried onions, accompanied by a savory-sweet intensity that can charm any ordinary dish. They sink into your taste buds through shattering crispy bites, each piece a perfect balance of airy in the center and thick around the edges. Best of all, thanks to the air fryer's circulating hot air, your fried onions don't have to be drenched in greasy oil to achieve their desired texture.
How to make crispy onions in the air fryer
Air frying onions is an easy process: First, finely slice the onions and toss them with your preferred seasonings and just a little oil, then air fry them for up to 25 minutes at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. A light coating of cornflour or all-purpose flour also works wonders in elevating the crisp factor, provided you don't go overboard and end up with a dusty exterior. Every 5 minutes or so, shake the basket so all the sides are evenly-cooked. But don't make one of the most common mistakes when air frying — overcrowding the basket. You need to still leave a little space between the slices for the hot air to circulate. When all the pieces have turned golden brown with a noticeable crisp, they're ready. Once cooled, they can be stored in an air-tight jar for a couple of weeks in the fridge.
Depending on the dish you're making, you can also season the onions for another shortcut to flavor. For example, cayenne pepper, paprika, and black pepper crispy onions are all fantastic as a spicy twist to an unsuspecting green bean casserole. Indian staples, such as biryani or curries, can always use an extra pinch of curry powder or turmeric on the crispy onions for a flavor-packed finishing touch. Tacos and chilaquiles would be phenomenal if your air-fried onions are laced with dried herbs and ground chili. Furthermore, consider throwing minced shallots into the mix for a whole batch of fried aromatics to elevate your dishes.