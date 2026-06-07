Skip Store-Bought And Make Crispy Fried Onions In The Air Fryer

The fried onions you brought home from the store are adequate in a pinch, but what about when you want something that truly enhances a dish? That crispy and savory magic rarely comes in a shelf-stable jar, so you're better off whipping up a fresh batch on the spot. Convenience and ease of preparation are still crucial here, so don't pull out the frying pan just yet. Try the air fryer instead. That's how you get fried onions that actually live up to expectation, all without breaking a sweat.

The absolute best uses for the air fryer are ones that make your time in the kitchen a bit easier, and in this case, it doesn't even compromise the onions' taste and texture. Expect the deep, caramelized aroma we always look for in fried onions, accompanied by a savory-sweet intensity that can charm any ordinary dish. They sink into your taste buds through shattering crispy bites, each piece a perfect balance of airy in the center and thick around the edges. Best of all, thanks to the air fryer's circulating hot air, your fried onions don't have to be drenched in greasy oil to achieve their desired texture.