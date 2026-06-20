12 Reasons Restaurant Prime Rib Tastes Better Than Homemade

There are some foods that are better when made at home than at a restaurant. For certain cuts of meat, though, it's quite the opposite. This is especially the case with prime rib. Eating some perfectly cooked prime rib at a restaurant is a beautiful thing. Unfortunately, it's pretty hard to rival the professionals. No matter how much you think you know meat, prime rib, especially in a whole roast, is a little trickier to perfect at home without certain tools, know-how, and experience. As someone who's culinary trained and has worked with different cuts of meat in professional kitchens and my own food business, I can attest to the fact that there's a lot more that goes into the juicy prime rib that ends up on your plate than you'd imagine.

The prime rib you order is usually cooked as a whole roast, not as an individual steak, and there are steps taken way before an oven is even turned on. This isn't to discourage anyone who wants to make prime rib at home. With the right tools and a bit of effort, you can still make something delicious. Still, it's hard to beat people who are trained to make it for a living. For a prime rib that's cooked evenly with a gorgeous pinkness all along it, perfectly rendered fat, no gray band of meat, and a succulent browned crust, the professionals just do it better. Here are some reasons why.