Here's How Long You Should Dry Brine Prime Rib, According To Chef Jean-Pierre

Dry brining works wonders on meat because of the science of how salt gets absorbed, but that's also why you need to wait. When you salt the outside of a rib roast, or any meat, the salt will dissolve as it draws out water. It then gets absorbed by the meat cells via osmosis. But neighboring cells want to naturally balance out the amount of salt in each of them, so the salt will gradually be absorbed farther and farther into the center of the meat. Give your prime rib enough time, and the absolute center of the roast will be just as well-seasoned as the exterior. This happens slowly. While some small cuts may be seasoned through in just a few hours, larger ones like whole turkeys can take as long as three full days for the salt to permeate the whole thing.

Rib roasts won't take quite this long, but as Jean-Pierre notes, 24 hours is the minimum. However, you may even want to wait as long as 48 hours. Thankfully it doesn't take much work. Just rub the exterior of your prime rib roast with kosher salt, and let it sit uncovered in the fridge. You'll need room, but the air exposure will dry out the exterior, which will help with browning too. Sure, it's a wait, but that perfectly cooked prime rib will be more than worth it.