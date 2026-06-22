Where To Find The Best Farmers Market In Every State
A trip to the farmers market means pulling out your reusable grocery bags, slathering on the sunscreen, and finding cold, hard cash for those vendors that still don't accept credit cards. It means an extra trip out of the house when you might want nothing more than to catch up on sleep over the weekend. But will the excursion be worth it? Almost certainly.
Buying food locally often means you'll get tastier, fresher ingredients than what's available at standard grocery stores. At the same time, you'll forge relationships with the folks who grow your food and support the local economy. Not to mention, many markets offer live music, children's activities, and food trucks, and accept benefits from qualifying shoppers (yes, trips to the farmers market can get expensive, but there are several ways to keep your expenses on the lower side).
Each farmers market has its own personality, and we've rounded up some of the country's top markets to showcase local cultures, produce, and cuisines. Their inclusion on this list is backed up by high reviews on platforms like Facebook, Yelp, and Reddit. Each market needed to offer a wide range of goods, including plenty of produce. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.
Alabama: Pepper Place Farmers Market
Often recognized as one of the best farmers markets in the South, Pepper Place Farmers Market is a favorite for its outstanding selection of Alabama-grown produce like peaches and plums, plus meats like beef and lamb. There are also plenty of value-added foods like boiled and roasted peanuts, salsas, and sweet potato pies, as well as unique handicrafts like tie dyes. One Yelper complimented the people watching, adding that the dog watching isn't half bad, either.
(205) 490-3176
2829 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233
Alaska: Tanana Valley Farmers Market
Established in 1973, Tanana Valley Farmers Market has been running longer than any other Alaska farmers market, and it has a building of its own to boot. Make sure to learn the meaning behind each Symbol of Excellence before visiting; they'll help you discern which items have been grown or made in Alaska, as well as which products are authentic Indigenous handicrafts. This market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
(907) 456-3276
2600 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99708
Arizona: Uptown Farmers Market
Uptown Farmers Market is a clear favorite among locals for its diversity and size. During the cooler months, this market offers generous hours, especially compared to other farmers markets in the Greater Phoenix area. That's when Wednesday and Saturday markets are both on deck, giving customers plenty of time to sip on aguas frescas and fill their bags with local eggs.
(602) 758-5648
5757 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
Arkansas: Fayetteville Farmers Market
Even though the Bentonville Farmers Market has received significant national attention, folks often say that it disproportionately emphasizes non-edible goods (one Redditor called it a "glorified craft fair"). On the other hand, the Fayetteville Farmers Market, located south of Bentonville, is frequently posed as a superior alternative for produce.
This year-round market traces its roots to 1973, and as of the time of writing, it's open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Special events like weekly yoga sessions are held during the summer.
(479) 236-2910
1 E Center St, Fayetteville, AR 72701
California: Downtown SLO Farmers Market
Not every farmers market takes place on the weekend, nor does every farmers market open first thing in the morning. Just take Downtown SLO Farmers Market, which has been ranked among the best farmers markets in the country. It is held every Thursday night, making it a perfect way to wind down after a strenuous workday. Your worries may very well vanish under the glowing lights, with live music in your ears and the aroma of fresh barbecue in your nostrils.
downtownslo.com/farmers-market
(805) 541-0286
1135 Chorro St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Colorado: Boulder Farmers Market
Boulder is famous for its free-spirited vibes, so we're not surprised that many would dub its farmers market the best in the state — and even the best in the country. Its Saturday season is relatively long (lasting from April until November), and it's especially picturesque in the autumn. One Yelper appreciated that when items other than food are being sold, they are distinctive rather than mass-produced. Our top tip? Arrive early for smoother parking.
(720) 612-8185
13th St, Boulder, CO 80302
Connecticut: Ellington Farmers Market
Crowded farmers markets aren't for everyone; that's why some folks recommend Ellington Farmers Market for its spacious nature. The weekly themes don't hurt either; Puppy Love Day in June 2026, for instance, treated shoppers to puppy snuggles and helped eight dogs find families. But back to the food!
Open on Saturday mornings during the warmer months, Ellington Farmers Market boasts a wide selection of mushrooms, dairy products, meats, fish, baked goods, fruits, and vegetables. There's also an excellent club for kids during the summer, in which each child gets a $3 token each week to spend on fruits and vegetables.
(860) 872-0121
72 Maple St, Ellington, CT 06029
Delaware: Historic Lewes Farmers Market
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market may not be as gigantic as other markets on this list, but the diversity of its goods and its commitment to community values have earned it national acclaim. Besides nourishing shoppers with foods like microgreens and blueberries, this market nourishes its community through initiatives like food donation programs and sustainable agriculture scholarships. One more bonus of a low-key market like this one? You can expect easy parking!
historiclewesfarmersmarket.org
(302) 644-1436
Multiple locations
Florida: West Palm Beach GreenMarket
With numerous awards to its name, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket is beloved for its stellar range of vendors and waterfront location. Thanks to ample support from the local government, this market has grown from supporting just 13 vendors when it opened in 1995 to accommodating well over 100 vendors in recent years. Unlike many other farmers markets in the U.S., West Palm Beach GreenMarket isn't open during the summer but instead takes place from early fall until late spring.
wpb.org/Residents/Community-Events/Events/WPB-GreenMarket
(561) 822-1515
100 N Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Georgia: Grant Park Farmers Market
If the chef cooking demonstrations don't attract you, the live music every second Sunday might be enough to get you out of bed. Renowned as one of the best farmers markets in the American South, Grant Park Farmers Market is open year-round. Under the canopy of magnificent trees, you'll find cheese, bread, peaches, honey, and shiitake mushrooms.
thebeacongrantpark.com/grant-park-farmers-market
(404) 919-3619
1040 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hawaii: Upcountry Farmers Market
Every Saturday morning, vendors set up at Maui's Kulamalu Town Center for the award-winning Upcountry Farmers Market. The day starts early for such farmers and artisans; crowds begin arriving by 7 a.m. to stock up on coconuts, coffee, fresh fish, and macadamia nuts. This market also offers shoppers the opportunity to try more unique produce like apple bananas. With goods from over 100 vendors to peruse, you won't be at a loss for options.
55 Kiopaa St, Makawao, HI 96768
Idaho: Moscow Farmers Market
During peak season, nearly 100 vendors cater to thousands of shoppers every Saturday at the Moscow Farmers Market. Here, you can buy everything from cherries to hot sauces. This market stands out for unique initiatives like the Bicycle Benefits program, which awards cyclists with tokens to spend at the market. There's also a weekly guessing game with generous prizes.
facebook.com/MoscowFarmersMarket
(208) 883-7132
101-155 W 4th St, Moscow, ID 83843
Illinois: Green City Market in Lincoln Park
As one of the premier farmers markets in the Midwest, Green City Market in Lincoln Park is popular for its chill vibes. Folks often wait the better part of an hour for bestsellers like the grilled cheese (seriously, we ranked this grilled cheese as the best in Illinois). In addition to bringing shopping bags for toting peppers and plums, pack a picnic blanket on which you can enjoy your haul. Oh, and arrive early to avoid peak crowds.
greencitymarket.org/market/details/lincoln
1817 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Indiana: Garfield Park Farmers Market
Favored for its live music and superb food selection, Garfield Park Farmers Market takes place, as its name suggests, in a park. That makes it an excellent stop for those who want to combine their Saturday morning shopping with a dose of exercise. Pets are even permitted at this market, as long as they are leashed. Not sure where to start? Many shoppers would point you directly to My Dad's Sweet Corn.
2345 Pagoda Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa: Downtown Farmers Market in Des Moines
Shoppers have filled their bags with cheeses, wines, produce, and meats at the award-winning Downtown Farmers Market in Des Moines since 1976. In return, this market consistently fills the city's streets, with shoppers swarming here on the busiest weekends. It's a good thing, then, that the Downtown Farmers Market sprawls across a dozen city blocks. It's open every Saturday morning during the warmer months.
dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket
(515) 286-4911
300 Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Lawrence Farmers Market
In addition to being a producer-only market, all vendors who sell at Lawrence Farmers Market must operate within 50 miles of the city. That's what makes it such a wonderful place to find items like wine, flowers, honey, produce, meat, and eggs every Saturday morning from April through November.
The very same vendors you see behind booths might also frequent your hairdresser! Lawrence Farmers Market also puts on great activities for kids, offers nutrition incentive programs for qualified individuals, and accepts SNAP/EBT cards.
(785) 505-0117
824 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: Douglass Loop Farmers Market
With a relatively long season (April until December), Douglass Loop Farmers Market is a reliable place to grab items like tomatoes and peppers every Saturday. Plus, it doesn't open until 10 a.m., so you can sleep in without feeling like you're missing out on the best produce.
This is a nonprofit project of the church with which it's associated. The friendly, welcoming atmosphere extended to customers is clearly extended to pets, too.
(502) 794-8237
2005 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, KY 40205
Louisiana: Crescent City Farmers Market
One of the most common complaints we see about farmers markets? They're overrun with produce that comes from elsewhere! Crescent City Farmers Market, though, is known for its strict standards about vendors producing their own goods.
As such, you can expect fresh, seasonal produce. A wide range of goods (including favorites like tamales and honey) can be purchased at any of the market's three locations, and you can view which vendors will be at which market on the website.
Multiple locations
Maine: United Farmers Market of Maine
If you've ever been deterred from visiting a farmers market because of cold or rainy weather, the year-round United Farmers Market of Maine takes place indoors. This is a wonderful place to stock up on produce, peruse handicrafts, and dine on prepared foods each Saturday. There's even a game room and an area where you can listen to piano. Multiple Yelpers have reported it's a nice place to simply walk around without an agenda.
(207) 218-7005
18 Spring St, Belfast, ME 04915
Maryland: The Berlin Farmers Market
Do you prefer farmers markets with low-key vibes, but still yearn for a generous selection of goods? Then head to The Berlin Farmers Market. This producers-only market takes place every Sunday from May until October, and it's known for having a fun atmosphere (did someone say live music?). The animal petting farm puts this market over the top, especially for those with young kids.
berlinmainstreet.com/farmersmarket
(410) 973-2051
N Main St, Berlin, MD 21811
Massachusetts: Pittsfield Farmers Market
What makes the Pittsfield Farmers Market so special? Well, it's run by teens! Roots Rising implemented the Pittsfield Farmers Market to mentor youth in entrepreneurship, healthy eating, and community values. But don't underestimate what teens can do. This market shares several attributes of other award-winning markets, like live music and chef demonstrations.
(413) 344-0816
100 First St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
Michigan: Holland Farmers Market
Because it's open on Wednesdays in addition to Saturdays for over half the year, the Holland Farmers Market is a popular spot for field trips. Plus, this large market is located within a few hours of cities like Grand Rapids, Chicago, and Detroit, offering a nice excuse for a road trip no matter how old you are. Further emphasizing its commitment to educating the community about healthy eating, the market frequently hosts free activities for kids in addition to paid workshops for adults.
(616) 355-1138
150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Minnesota: St. Paul Farmer's Market
Established in 1854, St. Paul Farmer's Market isn't just the oldest market in Minnesota — it's also beloved for its organic, local produce. Indeed, nothing travels more than 100 miles to reach the market. Opening at the end of April each year and running through November, this Saturday and Sunday market is sheltered, so don't let the weather scare you away. Regardless, how could you resist the allure of live music, freshly-popped kettle corn, a wide selection of cheeses, and specialty items like wild rice?
(651) 227-8101
290 5th St, St Paul, MN 55101
Mississippi: Hernando Farmers Market
Every Saturday from April through October, live music fills the air of Hernando's Town Square, a much better soundtrack to your grocery shopping than the musak you might otherwise hear in modern establishments. Far better, too, are the fruits and veggies you'll add to your bag at the Hernando Farmers Market, which was recognized as one of the premier farmers markets in the South last year. Families should also check out the monthly children's activities.
cityofhernando.org/departments/community-development/farmers-market
(662) 449-9127
2535 Highway 51 S, Hernando, MS 38632
Missouri: City Market Farmers Market
Taking place every Saturday throughout the year (plus Sundays from March through December), City Market Farmers Market is a favorite among locals for its mushroom selection and butcher shop. It's also known for enjoyable music, an outstanding spice selection, live plants, and more. Double check that your favorite vendors will be present by using a nifty tool on the market's website.
thecitymarketkc.org/farmers-market
(816) 842-1271
20 E 5th St, Kansas City, MO 64106
Montana: Missoula Farmers' Market
The Missoula Farmers' Market can trace its beginnings to 1972, and it still pleases customers today with everything from huckleberries to pumpkins. In fact, folks regularly say it's the best farmers market in the state, and perhaps even in the West. Musicians strike up tunes every Saturday morning, adding to the cool vibes. Don't miss the Tuesday evening markets taking place later in the season, either, if you need a mid-week restock on groceries.
(406) 304-5428
534 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Sunday Farmers' Market at College View
Recognized as one of the top farmers markets in the state, the Sunday Farmers' Market at College View often receives kudos from customers who like shopping for fruits and vegetables rather than souvenirs and non-edible goods. In addition to heaps of produce, there are several reliably delicious food vendors — Erick's Enchiladas, for instance, is a recurring favorite. You might also enjoy weekly events like yoga classes, concerts, and cooking demonstrations.
(402) 217-9215
4801 Prescott Ave, Lincoln, NE 68506
Nevada: Riverside Farmers Market
Considering how tough it can be to grow food in the desert, we appreciate that Riverside Farmers Market places an extra emphasis on encouraging its producers to use organic, sustainable methods. This market is the perfect place to wind down every Sunday morning throughout the year. Folks appreciate its serene setting (as the name suggests, it's by a river), while its vendors are described as especially kind.
(775) 453-4538
2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV 89509
New Hampshire: Concord Farmers' Market
Celebrated for its wide range of produce, the award-winning Concord Farmers' Market is nearly 50 years old. On Saturday mornings from late spring until mid-autumn, you can buy everything from cheese to dog treats here (which may be one and the same, depending on the dog!). In addition to offering SNAP benefits, the market distributes $20 to veterans every month, helping fight food insecurity.
65 Capitol St, Concord, NH 03301
New Jersey: Summit Farmers Market
With high grade produce items like tomatoes, beets, carrots, nectarines, and mushrooms up for grabs, visiting Summit Farmers Market might be your new Sunday ritual. You'll surely see dog treats, too, which makes double sense once you realize how many customers bring their dogs to the market. This year, the season lasts from April until December.
summitdowntown.org/events/farmers-market
22 Deforest Ave, Summit, NJ 07901
New Mexico: Santa Fe Farmers Market
In the area surrounding one of Santa Fe's most iconic old water towers, a farmers market takes place every Saturday morning (and sometimes Tuesdays, too, depending on the season). Repeatedly recognized as one of the country's best farmers markets, it's been going strong since the 1960s. We're talking, of course, about the Santa Fe Farmers Market, which is where your next jar of honey or loaf of bread ought to come from.
(505) 983-4098
1607 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: Troy Waterfront Farmers Market
Nestled on the banks of the Hudson River, the city of Troy is renowned for its rich history and well-preserved architecture. It's also known regionally for its fabulous outdoor farmers market, which takes place on Saturdays from May through October (an indoor market sustains shoppers during the winter). With a composting initiative and live musicians every week, this award-winning farmers market offers plenty of reasons to return every week.
(518) 708-4216
Monument Square, Troy, NY 12180
North Carolina: State Farmers Market
The huge State Farmers Market in Raleigh, North Carolina sprawls across 75 acres, encompassing indoor, outdoor, and sheltered sections where vendors sell their goods every single day. You'll get a sense of Carolinian cuisine while browsing the selection of barbecue sauces and okra, pecans and sweet potatoes. If your stomach is rumbling, stop by the restaurant for highly-rated biscuits.
facebook.com/StateFarmersMarket
(919) 733-7417
1201 Agriculture St, Raleigh, NC 27603
North Dakota: Red River Market
Red River Market sets the bar high for other Midwest farmers markets. It's beloved not only for its fruits and vegetables, but also for its coffee, handicrafts, live music, and sense of community. Themes like Grill-Out Day and Pride Market add to the festive atmosphere, and Red River Market goes out of its way to support non-profits. This year, opening day is in July and closing day is on Halloween.
(701) 491-8892
201 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Worthington Farmers Market
A favorite among locals for its breadth of produce, this isn't the first time Worthington Farmers Market has received national recognition. What began as an initiative to generate business in the city's historic district in 1987 is now a market with nearly 100 vendors on its roster. It takes place every Saturday morning from May through October, and an indoor market caters to customers during the winter.
worthingtonpartnership.org/about-worthington-farmers-market
(614) 285-5341
Old Worthington Historic District, Worthington, OH 43085
Oklahoma: Edmond Farmers Market
Even during the hottest months of the year, you'll have a chance of catching some shade at Edmond Farmers Market. However, when the weather turns chilly, this farmers market, which is widely regarded as one of the best in the state, heads indoors. Look forward to produce and handicrafts made entirely in Oklahoma, plus a generous selection of local meats.
edmondok.gov/365/Farmers-Market
(405) 216-7634
26 W 1st St, Edmond, OK 73003
Oregon: Milwaukie Farmers Market
Every Sunday, folks flock to the Milwaukie Farmers Market for live music, handicrafts, and produce. Even those who typically aren't old enough to sell can do so at the Young Entrepreneurs booth. First opened in 1999, this market has become a local favorite in the decades since. Customers recommend combining your outing with a river walk or a stop by the pFriem tasting room (one of the best breweries to visit in Oregon).
(503) 407-0956
SE Main St & Harrison St, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Pennsylvania: Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers' Market
The Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers' Market has had its doors open to the public since the 1950s, and yes, we really do mean doors. This is an indoor market, and it's open year-round on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. More than 50 vendors come together to sell items like seafood, meat, pretzels, and honey at this market, earning it stellar reviews from customers who especially love the pretzel booth.
(610) 432-8425
1825 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18104
Rhode Island: The Hope Street Farmers Market
The Hope Street Farmers Market, which takes place from May through October, is one of the most relaxing destinations to spend a Saturday morning. Perhaps the live music will attract you, or maybe it will be the food trucks. Regardless, you're sure to be impressed by the diverse selection of produce, cheeses, meats, and more at this market.
Hope St & Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Charleston Farmers Market
Nationally recognized for its superb produce, food, and crafts, the Charleston Farmers Market is a picturesque spot to shop for local products like Carolina sea salt. The hardest decision you'll make all day is whether to have biscuits or crêpes ; indeed, this is one of the best food markets in the country. Markets occur on Saturdays from April through November. In December, you can do your holiday shopping here on Saturdays and Sundays alike.
(843) 724-7309
329 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Falls Park Farmers' Market
Established in the early 20th century, Falls Park Farmers' Market has been in its current location by the Big Sioux River since 1988. Combined with weekly entertainment, this market becomes an especially scenic and tranquil destination to spend your Saturday mornings shopping for microgreens, freshly ground peanut butter, macarons, cheeses, and more. During the winter, this market moves indoors.
260 E Falls Park Dr, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Growing Together Farmers Market
There are several farmers markets in Nashville, Tennessee, but Growing Together Farmers Market stands out for its commitment to supporting immigrants and refugees. That's why every Saturday morning during the warmer months, you'll find unique items like champurrado here (a beverage similar to, but different, from Mexican hot chocolate). Headed up by the Nashville Food Project, this hidden gem has stellar reviews from customers indicating affordable prices and high-quality produce.
instagram.com/growingtogetherfarmersmarket
299 Haywood Lane, Nashville, TN 37211
Texas: Texas Farmers Market at Mueller
The Texas Farmers Market at Mueller is regularly dubbed the best farmers market in the city by the Austin Chronicle. You'll understand why as soon as you step foot in the market. Taking place year-round on Sundays, this market boasts more than 120 vendors, roughly 40% of which stock their booths with agricultural goods. Furthermore, all produce must be harvested within a 150-mile radius.
texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller
2006 Philomena St, Austin TX 78723
Utah: Murray Farmers Market
If you tend to breeze past booths selling handicrafts to get to the produce, then Murray Farmers Market is where you need to be on Friday and Saturday mornings between July 31st and October 31st. Older than any other farmers market in Utah, Murray Farmers Market is known for its stellar produce selection. Plus, there's no denying that mountain views beat the four walls of a grocery store.
(801) 819-1431
296 E Murray Park Ave, Murray, UT 84107
Vermont: Brattleboro
Ask five people in Vermont about their favorite farmers market, and you'll get five different answers. Nevertheless, Brattleboro is a recurring Saturday morning favorite that stands out for its magical atmosphere. Indeed, when autumnal foliage comes out to play, you might find yourself lingering at this market for hours at a time. There are several kids' days throughout the year where youth are invited to sell their goods, too.
brattleboroareafarmersmarket.com
(802) 490-4371
570 Western Ave, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Virginia: Old Town Farmers' Market
Old Town Farmers' Market gets a lot of attention because it's been running in the same place longer than any other farmers market in the country (it was first established in 1753). But this market also holds its own when it comes to produce. With more than 70 vendors coming together every Saturday morning, there's no shortage of coffee, cauliflower, or zucchini. It's also one of the best markets to get country ham in Northern Virginia.
alexandriava.gov/OldTownFarmersMarket
(703) 258-9115
100 Block of N Royal St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Washington: Maple Valley Farmers' Market
If you find Pike Place Market to be overstimulating, try Maple Valley Farmers' Market for a change. This award-winning market is close enough to Seattle for an easy Saturday outing, but still far enough away to give you a reprieve from tourists and crowds. Taking place from May through October, this market offers everything from Rainier cherries to kohlrabi, and it's dog-friendly to boot.
(425) 835-3269
25719 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd, Maple Valley, WA 98038
West Virginia: Capitol Market
Capitol Market has won more than a few awards and recognitions, and they're well-deserved. This market features indoor and outdoor sections, enabling it to remain open year-round. In addition to the farmers market component, shops and restaurants are part and parcel of Capitol Market, so plan to spend at least an hour here shopping and eating. Also check the calendar for cooking demonstrations and charity events.
(304) 344-1905
800 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301
Wisconsin: West Bend Farmers' Market
Nearly 100 vendors set up shop each week at the West Bend Farmers Market from May through October. These same vendors have helped earn the Saturday morning event several "best in the state" awards (the live entertainment doesn't hurt, either). Expect plenty of local produce, exquisite jewelry, and mouthwatering food trucks at this market.
(262) 338-3909
120 N Main St, West Bend, WI 53095
Wyoming: Jackson Hole Farmers Market on the Town Square
Set against a backdrop of ski slopes, the Jackson Hole Farmers Market on the Town Square is a favorite among customers for its chill Saturday morning vibes (hello, live music). Despite this being a relatively small market, the vendors are said to be diverse. We also appreciate the market's several projects, including a greenhouse that now helps supply produce during the winter.
(805) 698-5489
10 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
In curating this list, we didn't necessarily select the largest markets. Instead, we used online reviews from platforms like Facebook, Yelp, and Reddit to ascertain which markets are most worth attending. We prioritized those that offer a considerable amount of diversity in goods offered, leaving out markets that are said to be overrun with handicrafts. Markets described as especially affordable were given preference, though some markets contain more organic vendors and will inevitably demand higher prices as a result.