Where To Find The Best Farmers Market In Every State

A trip to the farmers market means pulling out your reusable grocery bags, slathering on the sunscreen, and finding cold, hard cash for those vendors that still don't accept credit cards. It means an extra trip out of the house when you might want nothing more than to catch up on sleep over the weekend. But will the excursion be worth it? Almost certainly.

Buying food locally often means you'll get tastier, fresher ingredients than what's available at standard grocery stores. At the same time, you'll forge relationships with the folks who grow your food and support the local economy. Not to mention, many markets offer live music, children's activities, and food trucks, and accept benefits from qualifying shoppers (yes, trips to the farmers market can get expensive, but there are several ways to keep your expenses on the lower side).

Each farmers market has its own personality, and we've rounded up some of the country's top markets to showcase local cultures, produce, and cuisines. Their inclusion on this list is backed up by high reviews on platforms like Facebook, Yelp, and Reddit. Each market needed to offer a wide range of goods, including plenty of produce. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.