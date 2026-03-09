7 Best Markets To Get Country Ham In Northern Virginia

For the pork lover, there's nothing quite as irresistible as the salty, savory pull of Virginia country ham. Whether it's to elevate mouth-watering ham sandwich, for pea and ham soup, or a good old-fashioned honey-glazed roast recipe, there's no shortage of quality cured pork in the Old Dominion State. One particular area where you'll be spoiled for choice is Northern Virginia, especially if you're visiting one of the many markets in the region.

While NoVa boasts a plethora of historical landmarks, award-winning restaurants, diverse hotel options, and a high concentration of breweries and wineries, the Northern Virginia markets have plenty to offer. Virginia-style ham, of course, is not in short supply. Whether you're just passing through or planning to stay for a while, if you're on the hunt for the best country ham in the region, make sure that you check out the various food, street, and farm markets.

The biggest challenge you'll have, though, is knowing which ones to pick first out of the many that are dotted throughout the area. Whether you're looking to find delicious local country ham to take home and cook up a feast, or if you're just on the hunt for the best ham recipe, you'll want to check out this list of markets to get your hands on some of the most exceptional country ham on offer. This list is based on award-winning Virginia country ham, media favorites, and the people's choice, which you can read more about at the end of this article.