7 Best Markets To Get Country Ham In Northern Virginia
For the pork lover, there's nothing quite as irresistible as the salty, savory pull of Virginia country ham. Whether it's to elevate mouth-watering ham sandwich, for pea and ham soup, or a good old-fashioned honey-glazed roast recipe, there's no shortage of quality cured pork in the Old Dominion State. One particular area where you'll be spoiled for choice is Northern Virginia, especially if you're visiting one of the many markets in the region.
While NoVa boasts a plethora of historical landmarks, award-winning restaurants, diverse hotel options, and a high concentration of breweries and wineries, the Northern Virginia markets have plenty to offer. Virginia-style ham, of course, is not in short supply. Whether you're just passing through or planning to stay for a while, if you're on the hunt for the best country ham in the region, make sure that you check out the various food, street, and farm markets.
The biggest challenge you'll have, though, is knowing which ones to pick first out of the many that are dotted throughout the area. Whether you're looking to find delicious local country ham to take home and cook up a feast, or if you're just on the hunt for the best ham recipe, you'll want to check out this list of markets to get your hands on some of the most exceptional country ham on offer. This list is based on award-winning Virginia country ham, media favorites, and the people's choice, which you can read more about at the end of this article.
Turner Ham House & Fulks Run Grocery, Fulks Run
If you're heading from the southwest towards Northern Virginia, you'll find Turner Ham House situated within Fulks Run Grocery. Located on Brock's Gap Road, 3.5 miles east of YankeeTown and around 7 miles west of Broadway, this producer of award-winning ham boasts a signature fried ham sandwich that is beloved by both locals and those just passing through. It may be a slight detour on your route to whichever part of NoVa you're heading to, but it's certainly worth it.
As is the case throughout rural Virginia, expect to find a family-owned and operated business that has no desire to modernize its look and feel. On the outside, you'll be welcomed by Fulks Run Grocery's unassuming white building with no bells and whistles that may indicate you've arrived at something special. On the inside, however, you'll find the home of Turner Ham House, a previous winner of the best country ham sandwich in Virginia category in the USA TODAY 10BEST Reader's Choice Awards.
For over 75 years, Turner Hams has used a natural aging process with a brown sugar and salt dry-cure to create ham that tastes distinctly Virginian. If you are planning to visit, make sure to do so at the end of the work week for Fulks Run Grocery's Fried Ham Fridays. Starting at 9 a.m., outside of the winter months, you can get your hands on the much-loved fried ham sandwich.
(540) 896-7487
11441 Brocks Gap Rd, Fulks Run, VA 22830
Virginia Farm Market, Winchester
If you find yourself on the northwestern side of Winchester, VA, keep a lookout for a large red building awash with pictures of vegetables and, right on top of the roof, an oversized apple sculpture. It's called Virginia Farm Market. Known as the "Big Red Barn," it's about 3 miles outside of Winchester on N Frederick Pike. You can't exactly miss it. This family business first opened its doors in 1952 at a different address, before moving to its current location in 1986. With all these years behind them, the team that runs the market knows a thing or two about sourcing the best fruit, vegetables, and, of course, dry-cured ham.
What we really like about the market is that it's a fourth-generation business that has become an iconic destination for both locals and tourists. This open-air market caters to the whole family, where you can get a variety of kitchen goodies while the kids keep themselves entertained in the playground. That said, their Virginia country ham on selection is one item that is worth the stop alone. On Yelp, Virginia Farm Market features as the number one destination for the best country ham near Winchester, while on TripAdvisor, their country ham gets plenty of rave reviews.
If you're looking for something more than just ham, you can head to the pumpkin patch scattered with thousands of pumpkins or browse the gift shop. Be sure to stock up on the market's local preserves and jellies. Note: Virginia Farm Market is open seasonally between April 15 and early December.
https://www.virginiafarmmarket.com
(540) 665-8000
1881 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603
The Ole Country Store & Bakery, Culpeper
When heading north, before you get to Winchester, you may pass through Culpeper, located about 35 miles west of Fredericksburg. On the outskirts of Culpeper, you'll come across The Ole Country Store & Bakery, a more recent addition to the area, having been founded in 2009. This is another one of the best food markets in the U.S. for any serious ham enthusiast. It's considered an excellent Amish grocery to visit, with the reputation of an award-winning deli. While the food market may offer a wide variety of items to stock up for your road trip, if you're on the hunt for a high-quality Virginia-style ham, then be sure to stop by.
Listed as one of the best country ham locations near Culpeper, The Ole Country Store & Bakery is unquestionably a favorite among locals when it comes to Virginia ham. If you read its online reviews, you very quickly see that the ham sandwiches are a particular favorite. If these reviews are anything to go by, expect to receive portions that will satisfy even the hungriest.
What many visitors love about The Ole Country Store & Bakery is that you can also stock up on a wide variety of bulk items. Whether it's coffee and bread or spices and nuts, there is plenty to choose from. You'll find it open from Monday to Friday between 6:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.
https://www.theolecountrystore.com
(540) 812-2781
18019 Country Store Dr, Culpeper, VA 22701
The Apple House, Linden
With a name like The Apple House, you wouldn't exactly expect it to be one of the best places in Northern Virginia to head to for Virginia country ham. If awards are anything to go by, had that been your assumption, then you would be wrong. Having been featured on the list of the best country ham sandwiches in Virginia in the USA Today 10BEST awards, The Apple House is most certainly a name that belongs on this list. Around a mile outside of Linden, VA, you'll find a large, grey-roofed building that is home to one specific ham sandwich that received such acclaim that it was added to the USA Today 10BEST list. It's called The Virginian and consists of grilled baked Virginia ham and cheddar cheese, served on bread of your choice.
If you're looking for a ham to take home, then go for the Edwards Petite Country Ham, which is one of the best you can find in this part of the country. The reviews you'll find online of this dry-cured and aged ham will only intensify your cravings. Aged for over 90 days, it is hand rubbed with salt and a few other ingredients to give it a flavor that will keep you coming back for more.
At The Apple House, you'll find plenty of other items to shop for as well, including delicious apple butter cinnamon donuts, jam, and a number of house favorites. There's also the Bushel Pub, which has a fairly decent spread of food options and craft beer.
(540) 636-6329
4675 John Marshall Highway, Linden, VA 22642
Oliver's Corner Butcher Shop, Great Falls
Great Falls, VA, is home to Oliver's Corner Butcher Shop, a food market that has attracted the attention of Northern Virginia's media on more than just one occasion. It's been hailed as the best butcher in NoVa, thanks to its high-quality delicacies that it has on offer. It's only been open since 2021, but in a short time, it's made a name for itself as a must-visit local country ham destination. It's a place that meat lovers descend upon, whether that be for ponzu-dry-aged duck, wagyu beef, or a good old charcuterie board. Dry-cured ham, of course, is on the menu.
What we love about Oliver's is that it's also known as The Ham Bar. Each Tuesday and Thursday, it releases a different sandwich, one that often sells out quickly. If you're looking to get your hands on one of these, it's advised to book one as soon as it's announced on Instagram. If you do plan on visiting Oliver's Corner Butcher Shop, don't expect a restaurant setup. If you want to enjoy a drink on site, it's advised that you bring your own.
As a locally owned and run meat market, it's your typical community spot where you can expect to find exceptional country ham or a variety of other meats for whatever the occasion may be. Whether you're just passing through or staying for a while, it seems that Oliver's will take care of all your protein needs. Note that it's closed on Mondays.
(571) 407-7263
9912 Georgetown Pike (Unit 102C), Great Falls, VA 22066
Old Town Farmers' Market, Alexandria
Sometimes it's great to have age on your side. In the case of Old Town Farmers' Market in Alexandria, as the oldest farmers' market to be held at the same site in the U.S., it has built up a healthy reputation. Even George Washington had some of his produce sold there. Today, you'll find an assortment of items to stock up on — from veggies and meat to flowers and art, and everything in between. It's also known for its local country ham offering, with selected vendors also offering Country ham biscuits.
You'll find Old Farmers' Market along the Potomac River, across from Washington D.C. If you're traveling west from Maryland or New Jersey towards Northern Virginia, consider a slight detour through Alexandria if you're after high-quality ham. One particular vendor has become known for its country ham biscuits, so make sure to visit Calhoun's to try these for yourself. There are other vendors who sell popular ham as well.
The market is open on Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. until noon, held at the Market Square plaza. At the time of writing, the market had, however, moved temporarily to the 100 block of North Royal Street and the courtyard at Tavern Square, just across the road from the original location. It's expected to be at this location for around three years while the City Hall and Market Square undergo a renovation.
https://www.alexandriava.gov/OldTownFarmersMarket
(703) 746-3200
Current location: 100 Block of N. Royal St., Alexandria, VA 22314
Yoder's Country Market, Madison
If you find yourself traveling between Washington D.C. and Charlottesville, there is one particular market that is worth a stop. It's called Yoder's Country Market, 26 miles northeast of Charlottesville and about four minutes from Madison. Not only does this Northern Virginia roadside market have a plethora of rave reviews behind its name, but it was also listed in the USA TODAY 10BEST best country ham sandwiches in the Virginia category. As a specialty grocery store that you should really visit, it features a café and deli, a variety of baked goods, gift items, and even a petting zoo. Its Virginia country ham is a firm favorite for meat lovers.
At Yoder's Country Market, you'll find Kite's Country Ham, a people's favorite. This particular ham is aged for 8 to 12 months and is considered to be leaner and meatier than many other hams that you'll find. The market also has its own country ham, but it's slightly more expensive than the Kite option.
For the true meat lover, there are plenty of other options at Yoder's. You can go for a variety of sliced meat, whether that be turkey, salami, chicken, or even corned beef, or go all in for a party tray. It's open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. You'll find it closed on Sundays. Yoder's Country Market is another one of those places that ticks all the right boxes if you're traveling as a family.
https://www.yoderscountrymarket.net
(540) 948-3000
2105 S Seminole Trail, Madison, VA 22727
Methodology
For this list of where to get the best local country ham in NoVa, there were a few factors that came into play. While naturally we would have liked to visit each and every market in the area to try the ham for ourselves, we relied on a number of experts. We first looked at those recognized through awards, such as the USA TODAY 10 BEST country ham-related categories. We also took note of what local media had to say about not only the market itself but also about the ham in question.
A market can only be successful if it is supported by its local community, so we investigated what the people had to say. We looked at respected online review platforms to inspect both individual reviews and how the location ranked in its region. Community groups on social media also played a role, with common narratives in comments being factored into the selection process. While this may be our list of the best markets to get Virginia country ham in Northern Virginia, we encourage you to try them for yourselves to make up your own mind.