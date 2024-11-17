Upgrade Your Ham Sandwiches With One Sweet Pantry Ingredient
As familiar as an old friend, a ham sandwich can be quite a marvelous company on busy days. When you've got no time for cooking, it's exactly the food to make for those quick lunches and on-the-go breakfasts. Who knew bread, meat, cheese, and maybe some veggies would be so good together? It's nothing complicated, just a classic balance of tangy and savory flavors, yet the satisfaction is unexpectedly immense. With one small addition, it gets even better. Jam or perhaps marmalade, while not often considered, is just what your ham sandwich needs for a flavor upgrade unlike any other.
A spread of jam can be surprisingly impactful. Slipping in between the savory layers of the ham sandwich, it's subtle enough to feel like a secret ingredient, just a touch of something special. Still, there's a delightful contrast that you can clearly taste with each bite, in which vibrancy and depth balance each other out perfectly. It's both thrilling and comforting, especially with the jam's brightness cutting right through the meat's smoky, rich notes. Whether it's citrus, berry, cherry, apricot, fig, or any other fruit jam, your familiar ham sandwich is bound to taste new and exciting again.
You can get creative with the additional ingredients
Almost any fruit preserve will do, so the jar sitting in your pantry is enough — and don't be afraid to get creative. A regular blueberry jam, for example, can be dotted with lemon zest and cardamom for a nuanced complexity. In the mood for something different? A red onion marmalade or burnt onion jam has never seemed better. Pronouncedly sweet and peppered with savory hints, they fit seamlessly with the sandwich's overall taste profile.
The jam and marmalade open up a world of potential for other additions. Leafy greens, as always, offer a fresh, earthy taste that mellows out the overall boldness. While lettuce is a popular pick, arugula's peppery bite also goes surprisingly well with the sweet-and-savory sandwich. Not only veggies, but fruits would be fantastic as well. It could be the same variety as your jam or anything that's in season. With fall on the horizon, a few slices of apple and their sweet-tart touch are perfect. Summer, on the other hand, can always be embraced with tomatoes or avocados.
And don't underestimate the cheese, either. Melty, tangy, and adaptable, it's the finishing touch needed to bridge the gap between the meat and the jam. You can go for something soft, buttery, and creamy like Gruyere, Swiss, or Brie to complement the fruity-sweet notes. Of course, other sharper, tart varieties also work wonders. In fact, cheddar is great for balancing the ham sandwich's flavor profile, as well as goat cheese and provolone.