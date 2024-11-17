Upgrade Your Ham Sandwiches With One Sweet Pantry Ingredient

Almost any fruit preserve will do, so the jar sitting in your pantry is enough — and don't be afraid to get creative. A regular blueberry jam, for example, can be dotted with lemon zest and cardamom for a nuanced complexity. In the mood for something different? A red onion marmalade or burnt onion jam has never seemed better. Pronouncedly sweet and peppered with savory hints, they fit seamlessly with the sandwich's overall taste profile.

The jam and marmalade open up a world of potential for other additions. Leafy greens, as always, offer a fresh, earthy taste that mellows out the overall boldness. While lettuce is a popular pick, arugula's peppery bite also goes surprisingly well with the sweet-and-savory sandwich. Not only veggies, but fruits would be fantastic as well. It could be the same variety as your jam or anything that's in season. With fall on the horizon, a few slices of apple and their sweet-tart touch are perfect. Summer, on the other hand, can always be embraced with tomatoes or avocados.

And don't underestimate the cheese, either. Melty, tangy, and adaptable, it's the finishing touch needed to bridge the gap between the meat and the jam. You can go for something soft, buttery, and creamy like Gruyere, Swiss, or Brie to complement the fruity-sweet notes. Of course, other sharper, tart varieties also work wonders. In fact, cheddar is great for balancing the ham sandwich's flavor profile, as well as goat cheese and provolone.

