Where The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich Is Hiding In Every State

Grilled cheese is one of those dishes that seems simple in theory, but can really blow you away when cooked by a chef who knows what they're doing. While researching where one can find the best grilled cheese sandwich in every state, we quickly realized that at least one Redditor would inevitably joke, "at my house," on every forum. We couldn't help but sigh whenever this well-intentioned quip reared its head, because there are several good reasons why grilled cheeses taste better at restaurants than they do at home. The type of bread you use, how you toast it, which fillings you add, and how different cheese varieties harmonize all differentiate a good grilled cheese from a grilled cheese that nobody can stop talking about. Needless to say, it's the latter kind that interests us.

We gathered customer reviews from websites like Reddit, Facebook, Tripadvisor, and Yelp to curate this list. Only restaurants that regularly offer grilled cheese sandwiches with consistently wonderful reviews were eligible. Paninis, though delicious, were not considered. You can find more information on our methodology at the end of this article.