Where The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich Is Hiding In Every State
Grilled cheese is one of those dishes that seems simple in theory, but can really blow you away when cooked by a chef who knows what they're doing. While researching where one can find the best grilled cheese sandwich in every state, we quickly realized that at least one Redditor would inevitably joke, "at my house," on every forum. We couldn't help but sigh whenever this well-intentioned quip reared its head, because there are several good reasons why grilled cheeses taste better at restaurants than they do at home. The type of bread you use, how you toast it, which fillings you add, and how different cheese varieties harmonize all differentiate a good grilled cheese from a grilled cheese that nobody can stop talking about. Needless to say, it's the latter kind that interests us.
We gathered customer reviews from websites like Reddit, Facebook, Tripadvisor, and Yelp to curate this list. Only restaurants that regularly offer grilled cheese sandwiches with consistently wonderful reviews were eligible. Paninis, though delicious, were not considered. You can find more information on our methodology at the end of this article.
Alabama: Melt
With a name like Melt, how could this restaurant not excel in grilled cheeses? Considered one of the state's best meals for cheese lovers, the classic grilled cheese at this local chain features Texas toast and three types of cheese: Monterey Jack, American, and cheddar. Yelpers love this sandwich alongside Melt's tomato basil soup. Feeling more adventurous? Try the well-reviewed mac melt, which adds macaroni and cheese to the equation.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Bread & Brew
Bread & Brew has been locally and nationally recognized for its grilled cheese sandwiches before, and several varieties of this epic dish are up for grabs. For instance, the Reindeer Games sandwich — pairing reindeer meat with pesto, bacon, red onion, chipotle mayo, green peppers, and mozzarella — received high marks from one Facebooker, who said it was better than any other grilled cheese they had ever eaten. All grilled cheeses come on sourdough with a small bowl of soup.
(907) 562-2739
1450 E Tudor Rd, Anchorage, AK 99507
Arizona: Perfect Pear Bistro
Perfect Pear Bistro is known for its partnerships with local businesses, which manifest in fresh, seasonal ingredients and craft beers. Unique flavors can be found in this Phoenix-based chain's grilled cheese sandwiches, too; the Perfectly Grilled Cheese, for example, is served on the restaurant's very own (and very delicious) spiced pear bread. Other variations star mushrooms, pesto, and a superb bacon-jalapeño combination. As one Yelper observed, these grilled cheeses were designed for adults.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Hammontree's Grilled Cheese
You could have a hot dog or salad at Hammontree's, but it'd be a shame if you never tried one of the restaurant's 17 signature grilled cheeses. Located in close proximity to the University of Arkansas, Hammontree's was destined to do great business, but the sandwiches really do live up to its customers' dreams. Brie's Company is a prime example. This highly acclaimed sandwich consists of grilled apple, caramelized onions, fig jam, Brie, and Gouda. You can request gluten-free bread and/or vegan cheese if needed.
(479) 521-1669
326 N West Ave #8 Fayetteville, AR 72701
California: Clementine
If you know exactly what you like in a grilled cheese sandwich, then you might prefer building your own at Clementine, a cozy bakery and café in Los Angeles. Select between several types of bread, as well as a handful of cheeses — including a classic cheddar and a more unconventional feta. Then add your choice of meat, vegetables, and creamy condiments. Clementine also happens to be one of the best specialty food shops in Los Angeles, so check out the to-go platters and meals before paying your bill.
(310) 552-1080
1751 Ensley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Colorado: The Brutal Poodle
We've known a few poodles in life, and despite their elegant appearance, this breed can certainly have a mean streak. With its graffiti decor and no-holds-barred menu, this restaurant's name suits it beautifully. Take The Brutal Poodle's Gwarled cheese. It features candied pork belly, tomato compote, and three types of cheese (cheddar, American, and smoked Gouda) between two pieces of cheddar Jack-crusted challah bread. Unsurprisingly, it's a customer favorite.
(720) 379-6281
1967 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210
Connecticut: Crispy Melty by Caseus Provisions
If you live in Connecticut, you may have already seen a Crispy Melty truck roaming the streets, or else one of the trailers parked in an area of high demand. Caseus Provisions sells Crispy Melty grilled cheeses at a brick-and-mortar location, too. Innovative combinations like the Tartufo (truffle cheese paired with oyster, crimini, and shiitake mushrooms) stand alongside more classic fare. The sandwiches earn consistently positive reviews, and the tomato soup is likewise a favorite.
(203) 951-9758
619 Center St, Wallingford, CT 06492
Delaware: The Bellefonte Cafe
Did someone say grilled cheese with a side of live music? The Bellefonte Cafe boasts an Open Table Diners' Choice Award for its great vibes and delicious food. Chow down on a sourdough grilled cheese featuring truffle oil, Brie, and provolone while listening to live music any day it's open. See if there's a daily special variation that you can try, too; according to one Yelper, you can't go wrong with these imaginative sandwiches.
(302) 761-9175
804 Brandywine Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19809
Florida: Absolutely CheeZee
Absolutely CheeZee, owned and operated by a husband-and-wife duo, will restore your faith in humanity. Or, at least, your faith in humans that, like you, love grilled cheese. The sandwiches here earn consistently stellar reviews, and they come in variations like Cordon Bleu (grilled chicken, Black Forest ham, Swiss, and provolone) and Spartichoke (spinach, artichoke hearts, Swiss, and provolone). Don't forget the brioche desserts, either, all starring cheesecake filling.
(386) 256-3180
1064 Ocean Shore Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32176
Georgia: Cooks & Soldiers
If you're not traveling to Spain any time soon, there's no better place to try a bikini than Cooks & Soldiers, one of the best Basque restaurants in the U.S. – and no, we're not talking about a swimsuit here. We're talking about a Catalonian grilled cheese. The version sold at Cooks & Soldiers features white cheddar, jamón ibérico, and black truffle, all served on white bread. Aside from its stellar food, the restaurant was recognized by the James Beard Foundation for its superb hospitality, and Yelpers confirm that you can count on great service.
(404) 996-2623
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: Fête
With James Beard Award-winning chef Robynne Maii at its helm, Fête is regarded as one of the best places to get a grilled cheese sandwich in Hawaii. It's no ordinary grilled cheese, either. Currently on the menu is a French onion grilled cheese that offers diners a fusion of fontina, smoked mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses, plus caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and beef au jus.
(808) 369-1390
2 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese
Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese offers some of the best sandwiches in Idaho, in no small part due to its outlandishly creative ingredients. Black pepper-bacon jam, beer-battered cheese curds, and fried wontons are all present on the menu. This is one of the few places where you can get a half-sized sandwich if you aren't ravenous — or if you want to save room for the popular in-house chips.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese
For over a decade, Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese has been impressing customers with its fresh flavors and emphasis on community values. Using Prairie Pure Cheese and bread, butter, veggies, and meats from the surrounding area, this shop makes fantastic grilled cheeses. Try the sandwich of the month, or perhaps you might like one of the year-round sandwiches starring butterkäse, which Redditors report is splendid.
(312) 219-2359
108 N State St, Ste 004, Chicago, IL 60602
Indiana: Ash & Elm Cider Co.
At both of Ash & Elm Cider Co.'s locations, you can have a Really Good Grilled Cheese with Gouda, American, fontina, and cheddar cheeses. Meanwhile, in Indianapolis, you can build your own grilled cheese, with options like cider queso, apple, and cider braised chicken at your fingertips. Customers generally agree that these crunchy sandwiches are a step up from homemade grilled cheese, and they're toddler-approved, too. One Redditor said these sandwiches are worth traveling for, while another recommended adding ingredients like bacon to the Really Good Grilled Cheese. Even if you're sipping on one of the cidery's highly acclaimed beverages, we're pretty sure you'll remember your meal the next day.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Nodo
Nodo commonly comes up as the best place to get a grilled cheese in Iowa City. One Yelper shared that they couldn't stop at just one sandwich, while others reported that the grilled cheese is among their regular orders. Featuring sourdough bread, aioli, tomatoes, and three types of cheese (yellow cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella), we can see why it's such a hit.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Best Regards Cafe & Bakery
Locals love Best Regards Cafe & Bakery, and the well-rounded menu makes it an excellent stop for lunch, no matter how big your appetite. The menu lists several variations of grilled cheese, including options with spinach, Gouda, ham, and bacon. The bread is thin, artisanal, and made in-house. Save room for a cookie, too; one Yelper reported that once you try one, it'll be difficult to stop.
(913) 912-7238
6759 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209
Kentucky: The Irish Rover
An Irish pub is the perfect place to dive into a grilled cheese sandwich. You've got Irish chips to snack on beforehand, soup for dipping the sandwich, and draft beer to wash it all down. Louisville's Irish Rover offers a grilled cheese dubbed the Welsh Rabbit, and it's composed of sourdough bread, cheddar, and whole grain mustard. It's an easy favorite among locals for its bold, tangy flavors.
(502) 899-3544
2319 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana: Killer PoBoys
You can't get away from the spirits in New Orleans, and we mean that in multiple senses. The whiskey grilled cheese at Killer PoBoys, a Michelin Guide recognized restaurant, is currently on our mind. It features aged cheddar, Irish whiskey, and whole grain bread, and customers confirm that it is as delicious as it sounds. With two locations just off Bourbon Street, this is an easy stop for tourists.
Multiple locations
Maine: Cheese Louise
Cheese Louise is a regional chain with just a handful of locations in New England. The first permanent shop opened in Portland, Maine, helping to establish the brand as one of the best cheese-themed restaurants in America. The menu is small and almost entirely focused on grilled cheese. Without recipes getting too extravagant, ingredients like Cabot cheddar and house-made pesto are able to shine.
(207) 536-0257
363 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Grilled Cheese & Co.
A short drive west of Baltimore, Grilled Cheese & Co. in Catonsville is home to some seriously tantalizing sandwiches. The Crabby Melt, for instance, combines ciabatta bread with house-made Crabby Dip, crab meat, and Monterey Jack cheese. The Fresco — with mozzarella and provolone cheeses, basil pesto, fire roasted red peppers, and balsamic glaze — has likewise received acclaim.
(410) 747-2610
500 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228
Massachusetts: Roxy's Grilled Cheese & Burgers
According to several Redditors, Roxy's Grilled Cheese & Burgers is the best place to get your sandwich fix aside from Fenway Park before a show. It's highly acclaimed for trailblazing menu items like the Buffalo Tofu Melt — a cheesy, ranchy sandwich that proves tofu isn't just for vegans. Factor in local sourdough and pickles (plus an arcade in the back), and we're sold.
(617) 714-5203
292 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
Michigan: HopCat
Aside from one outpost in Lincoln, HopCat is a Michigan-based chain widely recognized for its outstanding beer selection. But you can also chow down on a phenomenal grilled cheese here, too. Apple slices, honey, garlic aioli, and three types of cheese (dill havarti, smoked Gouda, and Muenster) constitute the Madtown Grilled Cheese, a favorite among many customers. Don't overlook the wonderful tomato soup that accompanies it, either.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: All Square
This restaurant's name is a nod to its mission to support the formerly incarcerated as they reenter society. That's certainly something to think about as you dig into one of All Square's famous grilled cheese sandwiches, which come in flavors like Apple Brie and The Jerk. In fact, multiple Yelpers have claimed the latter is the best grilled cheese they've ever eaten.
(612) 230-2426
4047 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Mississippi: St. James Cheese Company
With two locations in New Orleans and one in Mississippi, St. James Cheese Company thrives off locals' passion for farmhouse and artisanal cheeses. The grilled cheese at this family-run business combines sourdough bread with a generous portion of Hook's two-year aged white cheddar, which can be purchased separately if you like it. Condiments and meats can be added at your discretion.
(228) 400-4242
100 W Scenic Dr, Unit D, Pass Christian, MS 39571
Missouri: Summit Grill
Want your grilled cheese to bring the heat? Summit Grill can provide. A longtime customer favorite, the Ultimate Grilled Cheese joins braised beef, horseradish cream, and five types of cheese. You read that right: Not one, not three, but five cheese varieties. However, while the Missouri specialty that is Provel cheese adds a unique twist to this sandwich, it's the braised beef that really gets people talking.
Multiple locations
Montana: Maven's Market
Searching for gold in Montana? You'll find it in the Montana Gold grilled cheese at Maven's Market. Crafted with local sourdough and a blend of cheeses, this sandwich is a favorite among Bozeman residents. And it's no wonder why; Maven's Market is a specialty cheese and charcuterie shop, so we'd expect nothing less than gourmet. The Tomato Gouda Bisque is just as highly reviewed as the grilled cheese itself.
(406) 624-6790
720 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Block 16
Block 16 is the kind of restaurant you'll want to return again and again to try the rotating grilled cheese special. Customers particularly love pairing their sandwiches with jam flavors like corn, rhubarb, and gooseberry, all of which amplify the cheese's gooey texture while complementing its salty flavor profile. Indeed, local ingredients frequently make an appearance at this Omaha restaurant, so head back at least once per season.
(402) 342-1220
1611 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68106
Nevada: Two Chicks
Extravagant food abounds in cities like Las Vegas and Reno, but customers love Two Chicks even for its simplest grilled cheese sandwiches. The Plain Jane is a basic preparation of white bread and cheddar cheese, but folks say that it's not to be underestimated. For something fancier, consider the Wiseguy, starring provolone, artichoke hearts, and salami. Ranked among the best brunch spots in Reno, be prepared to wait in line here if necessary.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Jack & Fin's
Whether it's a gorgeous New England summer day or a rainy one, indulging in a large helping of cheese and bread is always a good idea. According to locals, Jack & Fin's can fill your belly with a wide range of wonderful sandwiches. Regardless of whether you're craving honey mustard or pesto, pepper jack or goat cheese, you'll find what you're looking for.
(603) 575-5109
42 Main St, Littleton, NH 03561
New Jersey: The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake Company
Do you find yourself easily swayed by the charismatic opinions of Guy Fieri? If so, try a sandwich at The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake Company. You might sample one of his demarcated favorites, or you could go all in on The Triple D Melt, a sandwich he crafted that boasts smoked Gouda and bratwurst alongside punchy ingredients like jalapeños and sriracha. Not your thing? You can build your own grilled cheese, too.
grilledcheeseandcrabcakeco.com
(609) 601-7533
55 W Laurel Dr, Somers Point, NJ 08244
New Mexico: Say Cheese
You won't be able to help but snap a photo of your grilled cheese at this Bosque Farms sandwich joint, so thick are the slices of bread and so stretchy is the cheese between them. Folks especially love the Berry Cheesy Affair, which marries the flavors of havarti cheese, cranberry sauce, turkey, and cream cheese on brioche bread.
facebook.com/p/Say-Cheese-61566972368541
(505) 456-0755
1255 Bosque Farms Blvd, Bosque Farms, NM 87068
New York: Murray's Cheese
Whenever you want to learn anything (and we mean anything) about cheese, ask an expert at Murray's Cheese. And while they answer your questions about cheeses from around the world, enjoy one of the shop's superb sandwiches. Murray's Classic Melt, for example, features Gouda, fontina, and cheddar. Crispy and flavorful, this sandwich might just inspire you to purchase the ingredients to make it again at home.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Papi Queso
As its name suggests, this restaurant specializes in cheesy dishes. Specifically, grilled cheese. And while you could get a classic grilled cheese with cheddar, American, and provolone, it's the creative sandwiches at this restaurant that have really garnered it fame. Few other places add spaghetti to grilled cheese, for instance, or a combination of macaroni and cheese and pulled pork.
(704) 999-1764
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206
North Dakota: Nova Eatery & Supper Club
So you've had grilled cheese on Texas toast, sourdough, and white bread, but have you ever had it on an English muffin loaf? That's how it's served at Nova Eatery & Supper Club, with jalapeño jam joining three kinds of cheeses. Meanwhile, one of the regularly rotating grilled cheese specials might include the likes of macaroni, braised beef, and Chihuahua cheese.
(701) 532-4303
402 N Broadway Dr, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Rebecca's Bistro
Sweet and savory fanatics will fall head over heels for the grilled cheese at Rebecca's Bistro. Currently on the menu is a sandwich that pairs pepper jack and provolone with cherry butter and cranberry walnut bread. It's one of the bistro's top-selling items, and folks often say that eating it alongside a bowl of soup is terrific.
(330) 893-2668
4986 Walnut St, Walnut Creek, OH 44687
Oklahoma: The Mule
The Macaroni Pony at The Mule is easily one of the best grilled cheeses in the U.S., not just in Oklahoma. Jalapeño cornbread houses a slice of American cheese, a heaping of macaroni and cheese, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, and pickles. Likewise up for grabs is the Big ... Grilled Cheese, featuring sourdough, cheddar, and smoked Gouda. Diners often say that the fried cheese curds are not to be missed, either.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Tillamook Creamery
It's no secret that Tillamook offers some of the best cheese you can buy at the grocery store. While you could make a superb sandwich at home using these products, the cafe at Tillamook's Oregon-based factory sells thousands upon thousands of highly acclaimed, professionally prepared grilled cheese sandwiches each year. Between two slices of crunchy sourdough are butter, mayonnaise, sharp yellow cheddar, medium white cheddar, and a handful of seasonings.
(503) 815-1300
4165 N Hwy 101, Tillamook, OR 97141
Pennsylvania: Railroad Street Bar & Grill
Though plenty of excellent grilled cheese sandwiches exist in Philadelphia, several Redditors believe that a trip to Linfield, Pennsylvania, is worth it for the selection at Railroad Street Bar & Grill. Vegetarians might indulge in The Hipster Grilled Cheese or a Mushroom Grilled Cheese, while over a dozen other varieties are suitable for meat eaters. One Yelper shared that they hope to sample every version.
(610) 495-7043
36 Railroad St, Linfield, PA 19468
Rhode Island: The Malted Barley
The Malted Barley specializes in beer and pretzels, which doesn't immediately bring to mind "grilled cheese." However, these pretzels are stuffed with everything from hummus to turkey to, yes, provolone and cheddar. In the case of the latter, the pretzel is infused with Asiago and Parmesan, too. The result is a sandwich that is commonly recognized among the best grilled cheese sandwiches across Rhode Island.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Wisconsin Meat & Cheese
Don't be fooled by the name; the sole location of Wisconsin Meat & Cheese is in Charleston, South Carolina. Made with top-tier ingredients, the grilled cheese here is also quite affordable. It consists of sourdough stuffed with both colby and brick cheese, jazzed up by Italian herbs. Redditors add that the soup here is wonderful, too. While your sandwich is cooking, grab a few cheeses and accompaniments to take home.
(854) 999-3941
1027 Folly Rd, Ste 2, Charleston, SC 29412
South Dakota: Phillips Avenue Diner
If you're not going to chow down on grilled cheese in a sports bar or pub, odds are high that it will be in a diner instead. At Phillips Avenue Diner, a classic grilled cheese finds its groove alongside soups and wraps. Filled with cheddar, Swiss, American cheese, and smoked Gouda, this sourdough-based sandwich is said to be crispy, golden brown, and one of the best in the state.
(605) 335-4977
121 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: etc.
Most grilled cheese sandwiches aren't particularly pretty. Delicious, sure. But pretty? That's something that etc. could give other restaurants a lesson on. The sandwich currently on the menu is granted vibrance by arugula, spiced golden beets, chili mayo, and pineapple passion fruit jam. It's gloriously cheesy, too, with fontina and aged cheddar melted onto sourdough. It's certainly one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Nashville, and, perhaps, in all of Tennessee.
(615) 988-0332
3790 Bedford Ave, Nashville, TN 37215
Texas: Benjie's Munch
Benjie's Munch offers gourmet sandwiches like the award-winning Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese and its delectable Barbacoa Grilled Cheese. In addition to its standard menu with half a dozen grilled cheese varieties, don't forget to take a peek at the secret menu online for additional options like the Avocado Gouda Grilled Cheese. You can expect crispy, but not excessively heavy, sandwiches. The gluten-free bread is also a hit.
(210) 556-8624
1218 W Bitters Rd, Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78216
Utah: Heber Valley Artisan Cheese
Heber Valley Artisan Cheese is home to a classic grilled cheese that isn't trying to be something it's not. The cheese in this sandwich has an admirable pull while simultaneously being creamy and gooey. Plus, the crunchy, buttery bread lives up to the high standards set by the cheese. Shop the selection of award-winning cheeses while you're waiting for this popular sandwich to be cooked.
(435) 654-0291
920 River Road, Midway, UT 84049
Vermont: Red Hen Baking Co.
Vermont, the home of Cabot Creamery, sets the bar high when it comes to grilled cheese. According to customers, though, Red Hen Baking Co. has no trouble delivering. Stretchy cheese with a hint of crispness graces crunchy, in-house sourdough bread on a typical grilled cheese at this restaurant. It's very affordable to boot.
(802) 223-5200
60 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602
Virginia: Home Sweet Home
Home Sweet Home stands out for its use of more unusual ingredients in its grilled cheese, like apricot puree and kimchi. Pimento cheese is accounted for at this local favorite sandwich joint, too. A large handful of signature sandwiches are on the menu, as well as a build your own section with vegan cheese.
(804) 355-9000
3433 West Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220
Washington: Beecher's Handmade Cheese
With its prime location in Pike Place Market, tourists have easy access to Beecher's Handmade Cheese. But the grilled cheese sandwiches here are so delicious that even locals might venture through the crowds to get one (or else hit up another location). The Flagship Sandwich — which combines Flagship and Just Jack cheeses with basil, tomato, and a signature spread — comes highly recommended.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: The Cheese Melt Grill & Bar
For a sandwich that will please your wallet as much as your palate, head to The Cheese Melt Grill & Bar. The classic sandwich here comes with your choice of cheese, and you certainly have plenty of options. Ever had gorgonzola on a grilled cheese? This is the place to try it. Folks love the Caprese Melt, too, starring mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic glaze.
(304) 780-4858
1915 Warwood Ave, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: Decatur Dairy
Wisconsin is another state where you've got to serve a truly excellent grilled cheese to gain the approval of customers. Decatur Dairy does just that, using products that you can buy in store to make delicious sandwiches. The 3 Mouseketeer — including cheddar, Monterey Jack, and an award-winning havarti — is the most ordered item, and one Yelper explained that the special sauce is a must.
(608) 897-8661
W1668 Hwy. F, Brodhead, WI 53520
Wyoming: Paris West
No need to book a flight to Paris to sample great cheese. Just head to Paris West in Cheyenne for either the beloved Cowboy Grilled Cheese or the French Grilled Cheese. The former features cheddar, pulled pork, and Whiskey Fire barbecue sauce. The latter combines brie with balsamic reduction and fruit. One Yelper pointed out that the bread here is far from dense, complementing the heavier nature of such fillings.
(307) 224-2170
1719 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
For the purposes of this article, grilled cheese sandwiches and melts were considered synonymous. In other words, fillings other than cheese and mayo were allowed. At the same time, innovative sandwiches were not given preference over plain ones. Each grilled cheese needed to have mainly positive online reviews with very little criticism. Finally, price was not a determining factor.