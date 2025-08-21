The 14 Best Basque Restaurants In The US

Ultra-fresh ingredients, a farm-to-table outlook, a focus on seasonal specialties and menus, and preparations that allow the ingredients to speak for themselves ... if all that sounds like the mission statement of some of the U.S.'s trendiest, modern-day restaurants, that's true — and restaurants in the Basque region of Spain have been doing it for generations. Visitors to the Basque Country know that there's a lot to do and experience, and a lot of it is centered around the region's long history of incredible food. But what if you don't feel like taking a trip?

We have great news: There are a ton of amazing Basque restaurants in America, and we wanted to take a look at the best of the best. These are the ones that are serving up stellar dishes like burnt cheesecake, seafood stews, snack-like pintxos, and all kinds of grilled meats. Basque cuisine might seem effortless, but it takes a lot to get it right — so we wanted to know who's doing it.

So, we started researching. We looked for a few things, and that started with restaurants that are highly rated and favorably reviewed. We also looked for restaurants offering traditional dishes and knowledgeable staff who welcome customers like family.