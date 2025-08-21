The 14 Best Basque Restaurants In The US
Ultra-fresh ingredients, a farm-to-table outlook, a focus on seasonal specialties and menus, and preparations that allow the ingredients to speak for themselves ... if all that sounds like the mission statement of some of the U.S.'s trendiest, modern-day restaurants, that's true — and restaurants in the Basque region of Spain have been doing it for generations. Visitors to the Basque Country know that there's a lot to do and experience, and a lot of it is centered around the region's long history of incredible food. But what if you don't feel like taking a trip?
We have great news: There are a ton of amazing Basque restaurants in America, and we wanted to take a look at the best of the best. These are the ones that are serving up stellar dishes like burnt cheesecake, seafood stews, snack-like pintxos, and all kinds of grilled meats. Basque cuisine might seem effortless, but it takes a lot to get it right — so we wanted to know who's doing it.
So, we started researching. We looked for a few things, and that started with restaurants that are highly rated and favorably reviewed. We also looked for restaurants offering traditional dishes and knowledgeable staff who welcome customers like family.
JT Basque Bar & Dining Room (Gardnerville, Nevada)
There are a lot of Basque dishes that everyone should try at least once, and JT Basque Bar & Dining Room in Gardnerville, Nevada, has been serving many of them for over six decades. Those who stop by for the family-style lunches and dinners can expect tripe, sweet breads, Basque-style chicken, steak, and lamb. There are a handful of traditionally-inspired cocktails to choose from, too, like the brandy-based Picon Punch, the small-batch liqueur Patxaran, a few boozy coffees, and — of course — hard cider.
Customers say that the Picon Punch here is a must-try, the soups and stews are hot and hearty, the lamb and steak are tender and perfectly cooked, and the family-style atmosphere is warm and welcoming. The staff is happy to help anyone unfamiliar with Basque cuisine, and you might just find dishes like oxtail or lamb stew on the menu. Don't skip the beans, and save room for ice cream.
(775) 782-2074
1426 Highway 395, Gardnerville, NV 89410
The Basque Market (Boise, Idaho)
It's the paella and pintxos that are the stars of the show at Boise's The Basque Market, and for anyone unfamiliar with pintxos, we'll explain that it's essentially a Basque version of tapas, small snacks that are the perfect little bites that allow for a lot of sampling. The menu here features pintxos with shrimp, meatballs slathered in chorizo sauce, anchovies and calamari, and there are some veggie options, too. It's no wonder they're a fan favorite, with customers noting that not only are they all delicious, but that you're going to want to browse the market portion of this place to take some goodies home with you.
As for the paella, you'll have to get in line for that. It's in such high demand that some recommend you call ahead and reserve some, lest you find yourself walking away empty-handed. Watch them prepare this landmark dish, and you can even opt to take some cooking classes — along with a wine tasting — for some hands-on experience.
(208) 433-1208
608 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702
Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba (Chicago, Illinois)
Pintxos and tapas, seafood and Iberico pork, paellas and stews, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba has it all ... along with thousands of five-star reviews from customers who say that this restaurant is as comfortable and fun as the food is delicious. The staff gets frequent shout-outs for their ability to recommend the perfect meal and accompaniments... which often include bacon-wrapped dates and sangria.
It might take some seriously creative recipes to change your mind about Brussels sprouts, but fans of this Chicago hotspot say that the Brussels sprouts salad is one of the best dishes on a menu full of outstanding options. Don't skip the stuffed mushrooms or the paella, and as for that sangria, you're going to want to try the white peach. Perfectly refreshing any time of the year, it's a clear favorite. Also much appreciated is the fact that there are happy hour specials and super-affordable prices that encourage guests to sample anything and everything.
(773) 935-5000
2024 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
Salinas Restaurante y Bar de Tapas (New York, New York)
Salinas is helmed by Chef Luis Bollo, a Basque Country native. His West Chelsea restaurant doesn't feature only Basque dishes; the idea is to bring Spanish, Mediterranean, and Basque dishes to the New York City food scene. Critics say he's succeeded in a big way, and customers agree. Some say that Salinas is worth scheduling a trip to New York.
If you're wondering about the vibe, this is the sort of place you'd go to for an extra-special night out, an ultra-romantic date night, or when you're feeling like a cozy, comfortable dinner in a place that feels like visiting an old friend ... who happens to live in Spain. The bar staff is renowned for their ability to pair cocktails with any dish, and everyone is lauded for being knowledgeable, friendly, attentive, and downright wonderful. Also, you should definitely plan on dessert: The Basque cheesecake gets plenty of love.
(212) 776-1990
136 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Centro Basco (Chino, California)
When Centro Basco opened in the 1940s, it was a restaurant and boarding house catering to Basque immigrants who lived at the house while working in the surrounding agricultural industries. Centro Basco's last resident died in 2022, but this place still serves affordable meals in a communal setting that pays homage to the history of the Basque workers who settled in California.
Walking into Centro Basco is like walking into a time capsule, and customers love the commitment to honoring tradition and a cultural legacy. It's the kind of place that feels like home, and as for the food? The pork chops are a favorite, and so are the lamb chops. Be sure to order dessert, particularly the gateau Basque, a traditional cake made with a family recipe. Speaking of family, the staff and owners here are described as making everyone feel like family from the second they walk in the door, and it's a beautiful tribute to the area's past.
(909) 628-9014
13432 Central Ave, Chino, CA 91710
Casa Xabi (Miami, Florida)
Miami's Casa Xabi is another Basque restaurant helmed by a Basque native, and that's reflected in a menu that includes things like Iberian ham croquettes and sausages, catch of the day, and — of course — Basque cheesecake. With a welcoming atmosphere and outstanding food, customers' biggest complaint is that it took them so long to visit this place.
The high-end experience starts from the first bite, with customers lauding appetizers like the Basque chorizo hot dog and the Matrimonio, a bread-and-anchovies starter. Loyal regulars say they're slowly exploring the entire menu, and note that if you have questions, don't be afraid to ask. The staff will be more than happy to answer them, and many say they go above and beyond.
casaxabibasquecuisine.restaurant
(786) 641-5102
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL 33133
Destapas (San Francisco, California)
Destapas opened its doors to bring Spanish cuisine to the streets of San Francisco back in 2020, and the menu includes tapas, paella, Iberian charcuterie, Basque cheesecake, and exciting, seasonal specials. There's octopus on the menu here, and if you've ever wanted to try a Spanish-inspired octopus dish, this is the place. Both the chicken and seafood paella receive near constant praise, too.
Be sure to save room for dessert — customers say the flan is some of the best around, the cheesecake is a must-try, and the caramel sauce is to die for. The atmosphere is evocative, too. Opt for a table on the outdoor patio — no matter what the weather — and you might just be able to close your eyes and imagine you're in the Basque Country.
(415) 829-7045
2708 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
The Harvest Vine (Seattle, Washington)
At the Harvest Vine, diners can expect a five-course dinner with carefully curated wine selections, accompanied by an in-depth explanation of those pairings, wines, and the Spanish culture surrounding them. The wine list here gets a lot of attention from reviewers, who say that not only is the selection incredible, but that the staff is well-informed and helpful. If you're unsure about any dish or pairing, they'll help, and you'll have an outstanding time. Other popular dishes include the beef tongue and the beet salad, and customers love the small plates. Why? It's the perfect way to encourage you to order and sample a variety of the delicious dishes on offer.
(206) 320-9771
2701 E Madison, Seattle, WA 98122
Ansots (Boise, Idaho)
Head to Idaho, and you might start to notice that there are a lot of Basque restaurants and even museums. Boise, in particular, has been a hub of Basque culture dating back to the 1800s, when the area and its sheep farms attracted countless immigrants, and their legacy lives on in places like Ansots.
The restaurant and caterer traces its roots back to that wave of immigration. Today, there are stellar small plates on offer here, including patatas bravas (potato wedges), Basque meatballs (made with lamb and chorizo), calamari, beef tongue, and traditional specialty meats. There's paella, too, of course, and the clams in particular get rave reviews. Be forewarned that they're only open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, but customers say it's worth planning a trip here.
(208) 336-9166
560 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702
Asador Bastian (Chicago, Illinois)
Many of the Basque restaurants we've highlighted have a focus on seafood, and while there are seafood options on the menu at Asador Bastian, this place is where you want to go if you're looking for beef tartare, dry-aged steaks, pintxos, and even Kobe beef jerky.
That said, customers note that you'll spend a pretty penny here, but add that it's definitely worth it. It's the kind of place where customers say they felt as though they could truly relax and enjoy the experience, and that word — "experience" — gets used a lot. It's the kind of meal that people talk about for a good, long while, and it's not just the mains that get rave reviews, either: Diners love everything down to the bone marrow potato puree. Some even say it's this restaurant that makes them proud of Chicago.
(312) 800-8935
214 W Erie St, Chicago, IL 60654
Pastor at Pascal (Coral Gables, Florida)
Pastor at Pascal is offering more than just Basque cuisine. It advertises itself as a mixture of Basque, French, and Spanish, all coming out of a kitchen helmed by Chef Alberto Pastor. The menu is most accurately described as Basque-inflected French, and regular dishes include duck confit, rack of lamb, grouper, and salmon. Loyal regulars return for the variety of seasonal specials, too.
Special praise is reserved for Chef Pastor, who often greets customers, makes suggestions, and even offers wine. Diners mention that the restaurant a great opportunity to try dishes that are uncommon in the United States, such as the pigs' cheeks. The duck is lauded as outstanding, and many say you shouldn't skip the Grand Marnier soufflé.
(305) 444-2024
2611 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Villa Basque Cafe (Carson City, Nevada)
Anyone looking for a casual place with delicious food on the menu and a deli section where you can opt to pick up some chorizo or other meats to go will undoubtedly love the Villa Basque Cafe in Carson City. Order and enjoy the chorizo sandwich, then pick some up on the way out the door — some customers say that's the only way to do it right. The lamb stew is another favorite, and customers say they love not only the food, but the generous portions and the super-friendly service, too.
Even those who have spent time living in Spain say this place takes them right back, particularly with that chorizo we keep mentioning. And honestly? We keep bringing it up because so many customers do! Some say it's the best chorizo anywhere around, and the only thing better than being served a delicious meal is being able to take some ingredients home for later.
(775) 884- 4451
730 Basque Way, Carson City, NV 89706
Zurito (Boston, Massachusetts)
There are a lot of great coffee shops in Boston, and unsurprisingly, there are a lot of excellent seafood restaurants in Boston, too. But Basque restaurants? Absolutely! Especially Zurito, nestled in the city's historic Beacon Hill. The menu looks like it would be perfectly at home in the Basque region, filled with a variety of pintxos, Iberico pork, sheep's milk cheeses, blood sausage, stews, and risottos.
There may be a lot of unfamiliar terms, but that's all right: Customers say that the staff isn't just knowledgeable, but that they love to share their knowledge, too. The restaurant itself is described as comfortable and welcoming, and the food is of a quality that suggests the staff respects the ingredients, the food, and the cuisine's history. Reviewers stress that you should talk to the staff, allow them to make recommendations: You might just try something you'd never expected to have.
(857) 305-3177
26 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114
Cooks & Soldiers (Atlanta, Georgia)
The name of this restaurant is a reference to an annual San Sebastian festival that's been held every year since 1836. At midnight on January 19, flags are raised and the drums and parades begin, with many dressing in vintage military uniforms. It's called Tamborrada, and it's that spirit of festivity and tradition that's captured here on the plate, as well.
If you've ever wondered what makes Basque cheesecake unique, this is a great place to find out: Customers say that it's among the best cheesecake they've ever had. (Some note that you can get a cheesecake to go if you're not feeling dessert at the moment.) Small plates mean that you'll have the opportunity to sample a ton of favorites, including smoked mushroom toast and traditional bikini sandwiches. Much more than just a grilled cheese, this one's served with Iberico ham, and it just might change your mind about what a sandwich can and should be.
(404) 996-2623
691 14th St NW at Howell Mill, Atlanta, GA 30318
Methodology
To feature on our list of Basque restaurants, places needed to meet our criteria. They had to serve traditional dishes, employ hospitable staff, and enjoy stellar reputations among diners and locals.
Glowing reviews steered our research, and we prioritised restaurants with standout Basque specialities, such as the distinctive cheesecake. We also looked for menus that were mostly Basque- and Spanish-inspired, had deep Basque heritage, and honored freshness, seasonal ingredients, and food sources.
Finally, we noted comments about how friendly and helpful the staff is. As many might not be familiar with Basque cuisine, knowing that a restaurant's staff is willing to work with newcomers through the menu items and find the perfect dishes for them was of the utmost importance.