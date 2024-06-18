16 Best Coffee Shops In Boston

Boston has a unique, urban charm unlike any other city I've been to. While New York City is so bustling and busy that it seems disconnected and impersonal, Boston has that unmistakable sense of community — despite having a metropolitan population of over 4 million people. The one thing that these two East Coast cities have in common, though, is a love of all things caffeinated. Boston may not be as coffee snobby as other locales (we're looking at you, Portland), but its residents and travelers alike have a deep appreciation for coffee that's well-made and reflects an attention to detail to the craft and skill needed to brew a proper cup. As a lifelong New England resident, who frequently finds herself on the streets of Boston, I've had my fair share of great — and not so great — Beantown brews.

To ensure that your trip to the city is filled with high-quality, flavorful coffee, I've created a list of some of the must-stop places for espresso, milky beverages, cold brew, and more, based on my personal tasting experience, recommendations from coffee-obsessed friends, and also notable publications. These spots all offer consistently delicious coffee (as well as other items) that will fuel you up for your time in this historic, charming city.