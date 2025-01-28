10 Cheese Themed Restaurants In America

A cheese themed restaurant list wouldn't be completed without national favorite, The Melting Pot. This fondue restaurant has locations all over the States, but the one thing each has in common are those flavor-filled pots of molten goodness. The Melting Pot is an interactive journey rather than a spot for a quick bite, the restaurants are cozy and intimate, designed to foster conversation and celebrate the fondue experience.

At its simplest, fondue is a heated pot of cheese, oil, or broth placed in the center of the table. Diner's are invited to skewer a variety of accompaniments and either cook or dip them in the base. Oil or broth fondues are used to lightly cook meat, such as steak, chicken or shrimp, whereas cheese and chocolate fondue's are for dipping. It's the former we are here for though. There's nothing quite like dipping a crust of fresh bread into a pot of velvety, smooth, melted cheese.

The Melting Pot offers five different pots of gloriousness from Classic Alpine; gruyère, raclette, fontina, white wine, garlic, and nutmeg, to Quattro Formaggio; butterkäse, fontina, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and the Hatch Green Chili Cheddar; aged cheddar, Emmenthaler, lager bee, Hatch green chiles, cumin, and Worcestershire sauce. Alongside the fondue's you can choose from a variety of dipping items, from meat, seafood, vegetables and tofu. You can also choose from a four course meal, which includes entree's, salads and a dessert as well as your favorite fondue. The Melting Pot prides itself on offering a holistic experience, and will help you to pair the best wines and craft beers with your fondue.

meltingpot.com

Multiple locations