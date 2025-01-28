10 Cheese Themed Restaurants In America
Nothing brings people together like cheese, from the home comforts of a steaming bowl of mac n cheese to the gentle refinement of a world-class charcuterie board. Cheese elicits both nostalgia and sophistication, and it's the ultimate sharing food. Universally loved, whether it's a ripened camembert as a final flourish after dinner or a hunk of aged cheddar as part of a Sunday picnic.
There are around 1,800 different types of cheese in the world, which is a testament to its popularity, and no nation is more attached to cheese than America. In celebration of cheese, we have found ten cheese-themed restaurants across America, from the most romantic fondue restaurant on the continent, to Florida's unbeaten grilled cheese sandwich. We explore different types of cheese, including the Georgian khachapuri, a sort of pizza filled with melted cheese, and look at the difference between fondue and raclette (fondue is a sharing a pot of melted cheese blended with wine and garlic, while raclette is a wheel of cheese heated until bubbly, and scraped onto potatoes, pickles, and charcuterie). From the simplest bowl of mac n cheese to the finest charcuterie boards, there's a cheese themed restaurant somewhere near you.
Café Select
Café Select in the heart of Soho, New York City, may be the most celebrity-filled spots on our list. This cheese-themed restaurant is a Big Apple institution offering a warm, welcoming vibe, friendly staff, and a good selection of wines.
Café Select has an expansive menu that encompasses more than just cheese-based dishes, although cheese is definitely the hero. You will find simple dishes like fried halloumi and a rustic but perfectly prepared croque monsieur on the lunch menu, but it's dinner where the restaurant comes into its own. The menu tantalizes: thick onion-loaded French onion soup topped with Gruyère cheese, and a shuddering boulder of burrata served with heirloom tomato, pickled eggplant, basil, olive oil, and a balsamic reduction are just a few options.
It's the fondue and raclette menus that really appeal. Café Select states that its fondues are made with a "secret special cheese mixture with special ingredients," diners can pick from a classic Swiss fondue or venture into the unknown with Wild Mushroom, South of the Alps, White Truffle Oil, Fresh Herbs, or Dark Beer fondues. Raclette is less common in America than a fondue, but both are interactive cheese experiences that invite sharing. At Café Select, you can have a hunk of raclette cheese heated at the table. When it starts to bubble and crisp, diners are invited to scrape it off and slather the hot melted cheese onto a piece of bread or meat.
The Melting Pot
A cheese themed restaurant list wouldn't be completed without national favorite, The Melting Pot. This fondue restaurant has locations all over the States, but the one thing each has in common are those flavor-filled pots of molten goodness. The Melting Pot is an interactive journey rather than a spot for a quick bite, the restaurants are cozy and intimate, designed to foster conversation and celebrate the fondue experience.
At its simplest, fondue is a heated pot of cheese, oil, or broth placed in the center of the table. Diner's are invited to skewer a variety of accompaniments and either cook or dip them in the base. Oil or broth fondues are used to lightly cook meat, such as steak, chicken or shrimp, whereas cheese and chocolate fondue's are for dipping. It's the former we are here for though. There's nothing quite like dipping a crust of fresh bread into a pot of velvety, smooth, melted cheese.
The Melting Pot offers five different pots of gloriousness from Classic Alpine; gruyère, raclette, fontina, white wine, garlic, and nutmeg, to Quattro Formaggio; butterkäse, fontina, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and the Hatch Green Chili Cheddar; aged cheddar, Emmenthaler, lager bee, Hatch green chiles, cumin, and Worcestershire sauce. Alongside the fondue's you can choose from a variety of dipping items, from meat, seafood, vegetables and tofu. You can also choose from a four course meal, which includes entree's, salads and a dessert as well as your favorite fondue. The Melting Pot prides itself on offering a holistic experience, and will help you to pair the best wines and craft beers with your fondue.
Multiple locations
Cheesetique
Cheesetique has cleverly found a way to weave cheese into almost every menu item. The cheese-themed restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia, began life as a simple cheese shop but soon realized the demand for a place where people could gather to relax and indulge in the ritual of eating cheese. Thus Cheesetique was born, and the founders have stayed true to their cheesey origins.
Today, Cheesetique is the go-to spot in Alexandria for cheese-infused foods, and for those seeking an excellent selection of fine cheese, and wine pairings. The menu encompasses classic dishes like a grown-up grilled cheese made with Artisan Prairie Breeze Cheddar on grilled sourdough, encourages you to step it up a notch with Brie and Prosciutto; silky brie, sliced asian pears & crisped prosciutto on grilled sourdough, or go for out and out indulgence with a Gruyère/emmentaler fondue. The hero of the place has to be the award-winning Truffle Mac 'n Cheesetique, made with goat gouda, cacio de roma & asiago topped with truffle-infused bread crumbs.
Diners should try Cheesetique's charcuterie board, which encourages you to choose three cheeses from a rotating list with the addition of a signature pimiento cheese. Cheesetique is happy to offer cheese tastings if you are unsure of which ones to pick. Make sure to accompany your cheese selection with one of the many specially curated wines that are hold in store. The next-door cheese shop is well worth a visit; Cheesetique's cheese shop has over two hundred types of cheese from all over the world, including some really hard-to-find, and rare cheeses.
Cheeseboat
Cheeseboat specializes in the gloriously cheesy Georgian delight, khachapuri. Khachapuri is the national dish of Georgia with origins that stretch back hundreds of years, essentially a boat-shaped piece of bread filled with melted cheese, sometimes topped with an egg or butter. Cheeseboat is a family-run restaurant that prides itself on casual, informal dining. Cheeseboat honors Georgian food and wine traditions by delivering traditionally made rustic food made with locally sourced ingredients.
Cheeseboat has several classic Georgian dishes on its menu, including Lobio (kidney beans), Lamb Chakapuli (a stew), and a Georgian Lula-Kebab but the menu is mostly dedicated to khachapuri. Known in the U.S. as a cheeseboat, this pizza like meal is made with leaven bread, shaped into a boat into which a variety of ingredients can be added. The Adjaruli Khachapuri is Georgia's traditional cheeseboat, a 'boat' filled with a cheese mix, egg, and a pat of butter. The Mingrelian Khachapuri is similar but with extra cheese. In the U.S., Georgian traditional cheeses are usually replaced with more commercial varieties like mozzarella, feta, ricotta, or gruyère.
The Cheeseboat's menu includes traditional khachapuri and a few twists on the norm, these include Steak n Mushroom, Leek, Meatball, Honeycomb Brie, and Prosciutto. Make sure to try some of the Georgian wines along with your khachapuri, the staff can advise you of the best pairing.
Multiple locations
Murray's Mac n Cheese
There's an army of fans will argue that Murray's Mac n Cheese is the best cheese themed restaurant in the country. This Bleecker Street restaurant started life as a cheese shop. The restaurant was breathed into life in 1962, and it is firmly established as a New York destination. Today, Murray's cheese is shipped all over the country to people who want a piece of the magic at home. What's so special about it? The secret is in the pasta and cheese mix; Murray's uses radiator pasta and a blend of Gruyère, butterkäse, and raclette to create a delicious and original version of a timeless classic.
It's often said that the best restaurants do one thing well. Murray's Mac n Cheese's clearly adhere to this philosophy by keeping it simple with just three mac and cheese dishes to choose from. Diners can enjoy the Classic Man with Murray's secret blend of cheeses, French Onion; mac with Gruyère, fontina, bacon, and caramelized onions, and the Buffalo; mac with blue cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken cutlet, and ranch dressing. Keep an eye out for specials as Murray's Mac n Cheese loves to surprise; previous specials include lobster, truffle, and BBQ. For non cheese lovers, there's a small side menu of sandwiches and salads. In the shop, Murrays offers a rotating selection of hundreds of hand-picked specialty cheeses, cheese classes, and a recipe book so you can recreate your favorite mac and cheese at home. No visit to New York is complete without a stop at Murray's Mac n Cheese.
Geja's Café
Geja's Café was once voted America's Most Romantic Restaurant, according to a USA Today poll, and we are inclined to agree. Geja's Café on Chicago's Armitage Avenue is celebrated for its fabulous fondue but is known as the place to take a date or to cozy up for intimate chats with close friends. Upon entering Geja's, diners will discover a candlelit ambiance, tucked-away private booths, and a house flamenco guitarist, for the ultimate seductive experience.
Geja's Café focuses only on fondue's. Diner's can choose from a selection of broth fondue's for a lighter bite or chocolate for finishing off your night with a sweet treat, but for us it's all about the cheese. Geja's Café has perfected a fondue mix made with Swiss Gruyère cheese melted down with white wine, nutmeg, garlic, and white pepper. Geja is known for the quality of its fondue accompaniments; choose from simple one-ingredient dishes such as beef tenderloin, chicken breast, or vegetables, or raise your game with a with a Deluxe Seafood fondue featuring scallops, white shrimp, and lobster tail. The most exciting options are the mixed items, consider, The International; beef tenderloin, white shrimp and chicken breast, or the moreish Prince Geja's Combination; beef tenderloin, cold water lobster tail, white shrimp, fresh sea scallops and boneless chicken breast.
Geja's prides itself on its international wine list and signature cocktails. The staff are happy to recommend wine pairings based on your fondue choice. Geja's Café is keen to celebrate the sharing experience of fondue eating, encouraging diners to get involved and create bonds over a shared experience.
Cheese Louise
Cheese Louise has an enviable rags-to-riches story, a tale of three college kids who dreamed of driving a cheese-laden food truck around the states and made that dream a reality. Today, Cheese Louise still has a number of food trucks on the go, but it's also established five extremely successful cheese-themed restaurants throughout Maine and New Hampshire.
Cheese Louise is another cheese themed restaurant that does one thing well, in this case it's a selection of gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. The classic American sandwich, arguably the nation's favorite sandwich, is given some serious upgrades at Cheese Louise. Start with the humble Vermonter, a gooey mixture of cabot cheddar and muenster cheese on crispy sourdough bread. Consider The Baconator, the same as the Vermonter but with the addition of bacon, The Godmother; tomatoes, pesto, balsamic, and mozzarella, The Buffalo; buffalo chicken, celery blue, and muenster cheeses; and finally, The Hot Potato; potatoes, chive cream cheese, and muenster. Grab any of them with waffle fries or a side salad.
There's nothing formal or stuffy about a grilled cheese, and the vibe at a Cheese Louise restaurant is equally fun and relaxed — the flagship store in Portland has outside dining and a good selection of craft beers and cocktails.
Multiple locations
Mr. Mac's
Mr. Mac's was awarded the Best Mac and Cheese Restaurant in New Hampshire by the New Hampshire Magazine and it's not hard to see why. Here, the classic mac and cheese is elevated, in the shop's own words, offering "macaroni and cheese exactly how you like it: freshly baked, gooey, bursting with flavor, and reminiscent of mom's classic recipe."
Mr Mac's has brought the ultimate comfort food to five locations in New Hampshire. Staying true to the ethos of real, good, food, Mr. Mac's specializes in combining American home-cooked classics to form a unique mac and cheese dish. Menu items include a classic Mac n Cheese, Shepherd's Pie mac (topped with mashed potatoes), Cheeseburger mac, Pulled Pork mac, Buffalo Chicken mac, Philly Cheesesteak mac, Taco mac, and Lobster mac. You can even create your own mac; simply choose your cheese, then add your choice of ingredients and sauces, creating a unique mac n cheese of your own. Trying to be healthy? You can build your salad at Mr. Mac's, too.
As you may expect from a mac n cheese restaurant, the vibe is fast, casual, laid back, and family-friendly. There's a to-go option for enjoying all the home-cooked feel of mac n cheese without the hassle of making it yourself.
The Cheese Course
The Cheese Course is a European-style bistro focusing on artisanal cheese from around the world. The Cheese Course aims to deliver a high-end immersive experience that gives customers an authentic cheese experience through the sights, smells, and tastes of a wide range of global cheese. The Cheese Course can be found in two locations in Florida, Doral and Pinecrest, both restaurants are refined yet rustic, with purposeful nods towards a European-style pavement café.
The Cheese Course has a brunch and lunch menu that is surprisingly light on cheese, with meaty sandwiches and standard American brunch foods. The Cheese Course's focus is firmly on its cheese boards and charcuterie platters, where cheese is appreciated in its simplicity rather than as part of another dish.
The Cheese Course offers three standard cheese boards: Cow, Sheep, and Goat, which, as you might imagine, is a carefully selected cheese from each animal, in this case, Fromager d'Affinois, Midnight Moon & Manchego. European picnic; Saint Angel, Taleggio & Prima Donna, or French Countryside; Fromager d' Affinois, Port Salut & Comte. Alternatively, you can build your own cheese or charcuterie board by choosing from any of the cheeses in the store, and then adding your own charcuteries elements, such as saucisson sec, prosciutto, serrano ham, or pate and pairing it with a craft beer or fine wine.
Multiple locations
New York Grilled Cheese
New York Grilled Cheese has transformed the classic sandwich by removing the bread and serving cheesy goodness smashed between a two waffles. Although based in Florida, not its namesake state, this small cheese themed restaurant chain offers a casual dining experience with the feel of an old-fashioned fast food joint.
At New York Grilled Cheese, moist yet crispy waffles are paired with the best artisanal ingredients in a selection of dishes that range from melts to bowls, cheese-loaded fries, and moreish sides. However, the sandwiches are where it's at. Take the Wall Street Grinder; waffled melt with American cheese, empire waffle fries, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, a scrambled egg, and artisanal mayo. Try the Soho Sweet Cheese; creamed brie paired with caramelized onions, crunchy Applewood smoked bacon, and a berry aioli, or perhaps the best merging of two American classics ever, the Manhattan Grilled Mac n Cheese; mac and cheese between two waffle slices.
The most innovative item on the menu is the waffle bowls: waffle bites loaded with a smorgasbord of delicious ingredients, like the Truffle Shuffle: waffles topped with garlic and herb-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted mozzarella, and Swiss cheese, drizzled with truffle aioli, or the Brooklyn Porkster with sliced cheddar, caramelized onions, dill pickles, andBBQ pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce. There's a pretty tempting sides menu, too, with lots of different options of loaded fries, bacon lollipops, mushroom bisque, and much more. As cheesy as you can get.
Multiple locations