The 15 Best Breweries To Visit In Oregon
The beer scene in the U.S. is fascinating and fun to explore, but it can also be pretty overwhelming. There's no shortage of bucket list breweries across the country, and there are some cities and states that have so many great options that brewery tours can fill a vacation itinerary. That brings us to Oregon, which is widely known as a bustling hub of the craft brewing scene.
Fun fact: That history that goes back a long way, as Oregon's first breweries opened in the mid -to-late 1850s. Oregon's modern history includes a number of breweries that have been operating since the 1980s. While some focus on European beer styles, others are just having fun with it. But which ones are worth your time?
We started researching — and this comes with a caveat. There are a ton of great breweries in the state, and we can't feature them all. So, we chose award-winning spots that have gotten a ton of attention for outstanding brews and are offering something outside of the ordinary. Although some cities could have filled our list (and yes, we're looking at you, Portland), we made sure to select representatives from across the state. We included different styles and specializations, while choosing breweries that have gotten rave reviews and buzzy press for holding fun events, having knowledgeable staff eager to share their expertise, and — of course — incredible beer.
Little Beast (Portland/Clackamas)
There's a lot going on at Little Beast, but let's first explain where to find them. If you head to the beer garden in Portland, you'll find pizza, trivia nights, discounted beers, and special events like tasting parties. You could also go out to the brewery in Clackamas, which announced the addition of a taproom back in 2021. At either spot, you'll be at a place that's been acknowledged as one of Portland's best breweries and has brought home awards for its mixed culture beers (in 2021), sour ales (in 2022), and saisons (in 2023).
The focus is on unique fermentation and wood-aged beers, and Little Beast is all about accessibility. Staff is known for being more than happy to share knowledge, thoughts on pairings, and insights into the unique brews in an incredibly welcoming way. There are always seasonal sours and specialties available, and each has a story. Expect to find Old World dark lagers and pilsners brewed with malts and yeasts traditionally used in beers from Bohemia and Prague, or dark ales made with yeast from Norway.
Multiple locations
Monkless Belgian Ales (Bend)
Anyone who loves Belgian beers might have the city of Leuven on their bucket list, but Oregon has its own award-winning Belgian-style brewery. After starting out as a one-barrel brew system in the founder's basement back in 2014, it's grown to include The Abbey — a tasting room inside the brewery — and The Brasserie, a restaurant that sits on the Deschutes River in Bend.
At The Abbey, you'll find Belgian ales, witbiers, pilsners, abbey ales, tripels, and quintuples on draft, and you can also mix-and-match your own flight. You'll definitely want to sample multiples, as founder and brewmaster Todd Clement brings something unique to the table. He's got a PhD in Organic Chemistry, and couples that knowledge with Old World traditions and styles to create funky new interpretations of the classics. Core lineup include things like the Peppercorn Imperial Wit, the 9% ABV Meet Your Maker, and The Fng, which is a spicy abbey ale.
(541) 797-6760
900 SE Wilson Ave, Suite H, Bend, OR 97702
pFriem (Hood River and Milwaukie)
Named The Best Brewery in the World by The Beer Connoisseur in 2020, pFriem has tasting rooms in Hood River and Milwaukie. Both feature a variety of beers alongside menus that are taken just as seriously, and when we say this place is award-winning, that's kind of putting things lightly. Everything from the Belgian-style fruit beers to the pale ales and lagers have taken home wins from the World Beer Cup, the Oregon Beer Awards, the Brussels Beer Challenge, and that's just the start.
You just might find new and experimental brews on tap here, and expect some seasonal surprises, too. Add in regularly scheduled live music, future plans to continue creating new and inventive collaborations with other breweries, and a slew of special releases and visitors are almost guaranteed to find something fun on offer here. Be sure to try the fruity, flowery, and herbal Hoppy Lager — that won a gold medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup.
Multiple locations
Deschutes Brewery (Bend and Portland)
Deschutes Brewery is one of the elder statesmen of Oregon's brewery scene, and in 2025, the Oregon Beer Awards hall of fame welcomed founder Gary Fish into its ranks. The beer is shipped nationwide and internationally, and Deschutes has something for everyone in its lineup. From hard lemonade and lemon shandy to organic and non-alcoholic beers, along with IPAs, stouts, porters, and pilsners, fans are spoiled for choice. (Try the hazy IPAs and definitely go for a flight.)
There are plenty of choices for how to curate your experience. Head to the tasting room in Bend, and you can book tours to go behind the scenes in the main brewery, barrel house, or get a sneak peek at what's going on in the research and development side of things. There's a pub in Bend — it was the site of production facilities when Deschutes opened in 1988 – and it now has food, games, and beer on tap. There's another pub in Portland, which has a massive beer menu and tasting events.
Multiple locations
Wayfinder (Portland and Troutdale)
Wayfinder is a clear fan favorite, pulling in reader's choice awards for its brewpub experience as well as netting gold medals from the 2025 Oregon Beer Awards in the Dark German and European Lagers and Strong Beers categories — and that's just a small selection of honors it's won. Check out the brewpubs in either Portland or Troutdale for an ultra-trendy spot that's taking old-school European lagers and using new science and technology to create something thoroughly 21st century.
You'll also find much more than the traditional tasting events and live music here, too. At the time of writing, Wayfinder has things like fly fishing courses, tattoo shows spotlighting women artists, drink-and-craft events, and collage-making classes scheduled. If you're looking to bring along a friend who's not a beer drinker, this is an ideal option: The menu also has ciders, lemonades, and cocktails. Beer lovers can try rice and wheat lagers, and should definitely go for the award-winning Secret Secret, a Czech dark lager that promises chocolate and caramel notes.
Multiple locations
Beachcrest Brewing Company (Gleneden Beach)
Anyone looking to soak up the community, culture, and vibes of Oregon's coast should visit the Beachcrest Brewing Co. Portland might be one of the U.S. cities that every beer lover should visit, but this gem tucked away on Gleneden Beach gets high praise for being a place that makes the coast a beer lover's destination. On any given night, you might find trivia contests, meetings of artist collectives, and live music, while wood-fired pizzas are a staple.
As for what's on tap, that's harder to pin down: Selections are heavily dependent on the season, and owners Matt and Amy White take pride in experimental offerings. You're bound to find some community-minded beers like the collaboration between the brewery and Lincoln City to create a beer that paid tribute to the area's glass float treasure hunting scene. That and other IPAs have earned Beachcrest a ton of fans who say you'll have to try the Ghost Forest, but other styles also get a lot of praise.
(541) 234-4013
7755 N Hwy 101, Gleneden Beach, OR 97388
Chetco Brewing Company (Brookings)
When people speak, we listen, and Oregon loves Chetco Brewing Company. This destination has been voted as a clear fan-favorite in the state for several years in a row, and it's easy to see why. This family-friendly spot has an events calendar so full you'll find something almost every day, from live music, beer yoga, pop-up plant shops and markets, trivia nights, Mario Kart tournaments, and open mic nights.
All of that comes with a wonderfully diverse drink menu that features something for everyone — even those who are looking for something non-alcoholic. There are seasonal beers, IPAs, seltzers, ciders, and house-made kombucha, birch beer, and colas. Chetco also has its own food truck and hosts others, and if you're looking to sample something award-winning, look no further than the Block & Tackle Stout. That earned the brewery a gold medal from the World Beer Cup in 2023, and you also might want to try the recommended Save for Ted Robust Porter.
(541) 661-5347
830 Railroad St, Brookings, OR 97415
Ruse Brewing (Portland)
Ruse Brewing opened in 2018, and it's safe to say it hit the ground running: In 2019, it was The Oregonian's Brewery of the Year. Today, you can visit Ruse outposts in the Northwest and Southeast of Portland (as well as in Vancouver, Washington). Many of the beers are collaborations with members of the city's thriving arts scene, making this a brilliant way to sample what fans say is some of the best beer around, while having your finger on the pulse of the art scene.
And art is front and center throughout Ruse, alongside its industrial vibe, ever-changing beer selections, and a dog-friendly attitude. It also gets rave reviews for the food, with some saying that if you're looking for some of the best Detroit-style pizza outside of Michigan, Ruse is a legit contender. IPAs are a specialty, but the stouts on tap get a ton of love, too, as well as its cider.
Multiple locations
Terranaut Beer (Bend)
Terranaut Beer took the stage at the 2025 Oregon Beer Awards, when it was named Small Brewery of the Year. It's also gotten attention on a national scale, getting a shout-out by USA Today readers as one of the best new breweries in 2026. Head over to Reddit, and you'll find something that's kind of surprising: People agreeing on Terranaut's well-deserved honors.
One of the things that makes it stand out is the laid-back vibe and the focus on music. Reddit users love taking their own records in to play on Wednesdays, and you'll find events dedicated to singles' night and heavy metal records, along with a great beer selection. Opt for a flight of small pours to sample the delights on offer, but if you're looking for a specialty, keep in mind the kolsch style ales have some serious fans.
20750 High Desert Lane, STE 106, Bend, OR 97701
de Garde Brewing (Tillamook)
There's something neat going on at de Garde Brewing: A brew might take years before it's ready to be bottled, as the fermentation process here is spontaneous and happens all thanks to the wild yeasts and bacteria. There's wine, too, that's crushed by foot and naturally fermented before it's aged for a minimum of two years in (mostly) French oak.
What's available varies, and at the time of this writing, there's beers like an apricot farmhouse ale that's been aged for two years, and a peach wild ale that's spent three years in ex-cognac barrels. Interestingly, de Garde has gotten high praise for staying true to the long and challenging process of making wild ales in spite of facing a difficult market that turned others away from this particular type of brewing. Those who visit say that it's the kind of place that's changed the way they think about beer, presenting an unprecedented opportunity to taste something special, highlighting unique characteristics obviously developed with careful precision.
(503) 815-1635
114 Ivy Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141
Brujos Brewing (Portland)
If you've ever thought that brewing is one step away from alchemy and magic, you're not alone — and you'll probably then love Brujos Brewing. "Brujos" means "wizard" or "sorcerer," and a similar dark and gothic vibe is front and center at this brewery honored as one of USA Today's Best New Breweries of 2025. A passion project that grew mostly be word of mouth, founder Sam Zermeño has been brewing for years — starting with a little driveway-based experimentation.
Today, it's earning a ton of fans for legitimately delicious beers that prove there's more to this place than just a super-cool medieval, heavy metal atmosphere. Tell the staff what you like, and they'll tell you what to try, and some claim that you'll find the best hazy brews in the nation right here. You'll feel like you're a part of the inner circle from the moment you step in the doors, and seriously — try the hazies.
(714) 395-9629
2377 NW Wilson St, Portland, OR 97217
Wild Ride Brew (Redmond and Prineville)
If you tend to reach for one of the beers that's going to satisfy your sweet tooth, Wild Ride Brew might be right up your alley. Sweetness is the name of the game here, with core options like the tropical and honey-malted Electri-Fly, the chocolate-and-caramel Nut Crusher Peanut Butter Porter, and the Cold Chillin' Vanilla Cream Ale. There are award-winning beers here, as Wild Ride has taken home all kinds of medals from the Craft Beer Awards, Oregon Beer Awards, and the U.S. Open Beer Championship.
Visit the taproom and brewery in Redmond for a family-friendly day or evening out, and there's a good chance you'll find yourself in the middle of a community benefit or classic car show. Head to the Prineville brewery where you'll find a similar vibe — you also might find small-batch, experimental brews. Either way, you'll be visiting a brewery with a commitment to giving back to the community, while serving some highly recommended IPAs that perfectly pair with fare from any of the food trucks that will be on-site.
Multiple locations
Fort George Brewery (Astoria)
Visiting small-scale breweries is always a fun and intimate experience, but if you're looking to go big, look no further than Fort George Brewery. The brewery bought an entire city block back in 2010, and to give you an idea of the scale we're talking about here, consider the Festival of Dark Arts. The 2026 festivities included nine locations, 91 taps representing 71 different breweries, thousands of visitors, and four stages that included fire dancing, live tattooing, shamanic throat singing, and sprawling art installations.
You'll also be able to go on a tour of the brewery but keep this in mind: There are a number of mistakes you can make while on a brewery tour, and not booking in advance is definitely one of them. Schedule your tour, and you can peek into the brewhouse and look at what's going on in research and development. As for the beer, fans laud these as the sort of beers that put the taste of Oregon into a glass, especially the core IPAs and seasonal beers. Don't forget to find the must-try pizzas.
(503) 325-7468
1483 Duane St, Astoria, OR 97103
Alesong Brewing & Blending (Eugene)
Alesong has earned dozens upon dozens of awards and medals, along with multiple Brewery of the Year nods. Visiting it is something unique: Head to the sprawling, beautiful countryside of Eugene, and you'll find barrel-aged brews and wild and sour beers, including framboise. Also, if you've ever been stumped on what to get that special beer-lover in your life, it's good to know you can create your very own beer. It's a months-long process that will set you back a pretty penny, but how fun is that?
There's now a kitchen on-site as well, with visitors saying that the fried chicken sandwich is ideal to have alongside the number of beers you're going to want to try. They also add that if you're lucky enough to be at least semi-local, you'll want to look at its membership club and be among the first to try new beers as they're released. Beautiful views, wonderful and welcoming staff, and creative combinations like a cucumber and mint beer or tequila-aged gose has people saying there's no way to make a bad choice.
(541) 844-9925
80848 Territorial Hwy, Eugene, OR 97405
M. Crow & Company (Lostine)
We love being able to spotlight some of the lesser-known, off-the-beaten-path kind of places, and just when we think we've seen it all, something truly surprising comes along. That brings us to M. Crow and Company, which sits in a general store that was built back in 1906. It's the brainchild of artist Tyler Hays, who's known for pushing locally sourced, handmade goods. Here, you'll find everything from jeans, mosquito repellent (made from native plants) and — of course — outstanding beer brewed on-site.
Ingredients are locally sourced, too, malted and made with the help of some scratch-built equipment. You can also pick up some wood-fired pizza, and those in-the-know say it's all so good that more people really need to stop in this little town of around 300 people. Whatever happens to be on tap will be outstanding, and you can expect things like complex IPAs and flavorful lagers.
(541) 569-2285
133 Highway 82, #155, Lostine, OR 97857
Methodology
It was tough to select the best of Oregon's many outstanding breweries, and we just started by looking at awards, accolades, and a slew of visitor reviews. We also made sure that we included breweries from a variety of different cities that counted different types of beers among the specialties, in hopes of including something for everyone.
In order to make it onto the list, breweries needed to offer something unique that set them apart from others. Whether that was a schedule of fun and unusual events that went well beyond the normal tastings, a commitment to community involvement, a focus on unusual or rare brewing methods, or making sure to cultivate a family-friendly atmosphere, we looked for the breweries that weren't just good, but different.