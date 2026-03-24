The 15 Best Breweries To Visit In Oregon

The beer scene in the U.S. is fascinating and fun to explore, but it can also be pretty overwhelming. There's no shortage of bucket list breweries across the country, and there are some cities and states that have so many great options that brewery tours can fill a vacation itinerary. That brings us to Oregon, which is widely known as a bustling hub of the craft brewing scene.

Fun fact: That history that goes back a long way, as Oregon's first breweries opened in the mid -to-late 1850s. Oregon's modern history includes a number of breweries that have been operating since the 1980s. While some focus on European beer styles, others are just having fun with it. But which ones are worth your time?

We started researching — and this comes with a caveat. There are a ton of great breweries in the state, and we can't feature them all. So, we chose award-winning spots that have gotten a ton of attention for outstanding brews and are offering something outside of the ordinary. Although some cities could have filled our list (and yes, we're looking at you, Portland), we made sure to select representatives from across the state. We included different styles and specializations, while choosing breweries that have gotten rave reviews and buzzy press for holding fun events, having knowledgeable staff eager to share their expertise, and — of course — incredible beer.