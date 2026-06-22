9 Common Issues With Weber Grills

While Weber is known to be the best grill brand for barbecue lovers, the brand is not without its problems. Not only are there sometimes lemons (a given with any product), but there are some problems that tend to crop up more often across various models.

Some of the issues customers have with Weber grills are purely cosmetic or are just annoyances. However, there are other problems that prevent buyers from using their grills altogether or may even make them potentially dangerous to use. With Weber grills being so expensive, you hope that you have a grill that will last you for years to come. However, if your product fails after the warranty has ended, you don't want to end up with an expensive, unusable brick of a grill on your patio. So, be sure to check out the one-star reviews for the models that interest you to see what people are complaining about before you commit to such a pricey purchase. That's exactly what we did to see what customers are complaining about the most. These are the nine most common issues that we found reviewers complaining about with various types of Weber grills they purchased.