What's The Average Lifespan Of Weber Gas Grills?

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A gas grill is a long-term investment, there's no two ways about it. But like with any investment, it's important to understand exactly what "long-term" means. This is especially true of grills from Weber, a brand which has been around for so long that it's attained near-mythical status, particularly regarding the durability of its products. Going by purely anecdotal evidence, you'd think Weber gas grills lasted forever, but given that you could be spending anything between $500 and $5,500 on one, we decided to do some research.

One of the reasons Weber grills are so expensive is that the company prides itself on using quality materials, but as the price range above indicates, it sells a wide variety of grills. The average lifespan of a lower-end Weber grill is typically between 5 and 10 years, while a top-end grill can last up to 15 years. These are just broad guidelines, though, with several caveats involved. They're also based on two metrics: what the company's warranty guides indicate and the actual experiences of Weber's customers.

Warranties are a good indicator of a product's lifespan, as they have a direct impact on a company's finances. With Weber's Spirit gas grills, the cookbox, lid, and stainless steel burner tubes all come with a 10-year warranty, while the cooking grates and Flavorizer bars come with five-year warranties. For Weber's Genesis grills, the warranty for the cookbox and lid is 12 years, while the grates, burner tubes, and Flavorizer bars all get 10 years. When it comes to the premium Summit 2024 gas grills, which can cost up to $5,500, the warranty for the cookbox and lid is 15 years, and 10 years for the burners, grates and Flavorizer bars.