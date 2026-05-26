What To Check Before Buying A Secondhand Grill

Buying your kitchen appliances secondhand is a great way to be more sustainable and spend less, but often, there are safety concerns to consider. This is especially true if you're buying a secondhand grill.

Whether you're looking at a gas or charcoal model, because of the heating elements involved, things can easily go missed or overlooked when shopping for a secondhand grill. This doesn't mean you should skip the process entirely, or that you even have to buy from a certified retailer. You can definitely score a safe and savvy deal from an individual seller, you just need to know what to look for, what questions to ask, and how to spot a red flag before you buy.

In some cases, you might even want to carefully read between the lines before you even see the grill in person. If you're looking at listings online, it's a good idea to read thoroughly and determine why the seller is off-loading their grill in the first place. A lack of use due to disinterest is worth an inquiry, for example, while a finicky ignition or a dented lid that doesn't work properly is probably one to skip. Then, it's important to assess the grill's exterior and interior elements carefully and ask a few key questions.