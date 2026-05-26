What To Check Before Buying A Secondhand Grill
Buying your kitchen appliances secondhand is a great way to be more sustainable and spend less, but often, there are safety concerns to consider. This is especially true if you're buying a secondhand grill.
Whether you're looking at a gas or charcoal model, because of the heating elements involved, things can easily go missed or overlooked when shopping for a secondhand grill. This doesn't mean you should skip the process entirely, or that you even have to buy from a certified retailer. You can definitely score a safe and savvy deal from an individual seller, you just need to know what to look for, what questions to ask, and how to spot a red flag before you buy.
In some cases, you might even want to carefully read between the lines before you even see the grill in person. If you're looking at listings online, it's a good idea to read thoroughly and determine why the seller is off-loading their grill in the first place. A lack of use due to disinterest is worth an inquiry, for example, while a finicky ignition or a dented lid that doesn't work properly is probably one to skip. Then, it's important to assess the grill's exterior and interior elements carefully and ask a few key questions.
How to properly check the interior and exterior of a grill
When assessing a secondhand grill, look for signs of improper maintenance, such as visible rust, missing knobs, peeling paint, and dents or holes. If you spot any of these, ask the seller key questions. How old is the grill? Where has it been stored? Was it covered or protected during inclement weather? This isn't simply about aesthetics. These answers can determine whether or not the grill has been well-maintained enough to function safely.
Next, look inside. If the grill is used, signs of wear are to be expected, but it's important to assess for rust, damage, and missing parts. Experienced owners should be able to tell what can be replaced or if a deep clean of the grill will help, but if you're not sure, pass on any models caked in grease and grime. This could be another sign of improper care and maintenance.
Finally, ask the seller to run a test to ensure the grill ignites properly. If it's a gas grill, carefully test all ignition switches and look at the burner tubes. Once lit, confirm that the grill has a clean, efficient burn by checking that the flames are blue with a yellow tip.
Most importantly, remember that a great deal isn't worth sacrificing safety. If your assessment confirms a grill isn't functional, you can always buy a new grill now at a lower price point and wait for a great secondhand deal to come along.