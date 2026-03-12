How To Pick The Right Fire Extinguisher For Your Kitchen (And Find It At Walmart Affordably)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), the most common cause of kitchen fires is unattended cooking. The best way to protect yourself and your home is to be proactive about fire prevention and prepared to quickly and safely extinguish a fire. First, make sure everyone in your household is aware of key kitchen safety rules. Do not leave items unattended on lit or hot burners, always make sure the stove and burners are off before leaving the kitchen, and don't store kitchen towels, aprons, and other combustible materials near the stovetop (or in the drawer under your oven). You should also make sure you have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen, and that you know how to use it properly. The best type of fire extinguisher for your kitchen is one that is rated Class K or multi-purpose ABC.

Class A extinguishers are rated for putting out paper, wood, plastic, and textile fires; Class B extinguishers are designed for flammable liquids; and Class C can be used on electrical fires. An extinguisher rated ABC can be used on all three types of fires. A Class K extinguisher can also be used on grease, fat, and oil fires, but it it's a specialty extinguisher designed for high-temperature fires in commercial kitchens, such as those that occur in fryers or on griddles, so it is bigger, heavier, and more expensive.

You should choose an extinguisher that is large enough to handle a big kitchen fire, but light and small enough that you and others in your home can grab it quickly and operate it easily. The best option for a small-to-medium sized kitchen is a 5- to 10-pound model. You also want one that features a pressure gauge, which indicates when the extinguisher is within the pressure zone needed for deploying the fire suppression material effectively.