How To Pick The Right Fire Extinguisher For Your Kitchen (And Find It At Walmart Affordably)
According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), the most common cause of kitchen fires is unattended cooking. The best way to protect yourself and your home is to be proactive about fire prevention and prepared to quickly and safely extinguish a fire. First, make sure everyone in your household is aware of key kitchen safety rules. Do not leave items unattended on lit or hot burners, always make sure the stove and burners are off before leaving the kitchen, and don't store kitchen towels, aprons, and other combustible materials near the stovetop (or in the drawer under your oven). You should also make sure you have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen, and that you know how to use it properly. The best type of fire extinguisher for your kitchen is one that is rated Class K or multi-purpose ABC.
Class A extinguishers are rated for putting out paper, wood, plastic, and textile fires; Class B extinguishers are designed for flammable liquids; and Class C can be used on electrical fires. An extinguisher rated ABC can be used on all three types of fires. A Class K extinguisher can also be used on grease, fat, and oil fires, but it it's a specialty extinguisher designed for high-temperature fires in commercial kitchens, such as those that occur in fryers or on griddles, so it is bigger, heavier, and more expensive.
You should choose an extinguisher that is large enough to handle a big kitchen fire, but light and small enough that you and others in your home can grab it quickly and operate it easily. The best option for a small-to-medium sized kitchen is a 5- to 10-pound model. You also want one that features a pressure gauge, which indicates when the extinguisher is within the pressure zone needed for deploying the fire suppression material effectively.
Finding an affordable fire extinguisher at Walmart
The fire extinguisher brands most commonly recommended by consumer product testers and fire safety specialists are Kidde and Amerex. Walmart carries Kidde extinguishers in stores and online, and Amerex extinguishers online. The Kidde Basic ABC fire extinguisher is only $24.97, is rated for home use, and is compact and lightweight. The Amerex ABC is $75.00 and has a simple, user-friendly design.
In addition to a fire extinguisher, there are a couple of other fire safety devices you should consider having in your kitchen. Because children should not operate a traditional fire extinguisher, you might consider buying First Alert EZ Fire Spray. This is a small, lightweight can of nontoxic, biodegradable fire suppression foam rated to extinguish small paper, fabric, grease, and electrical fires in the kitchen. It is easily operated by simply removing the plastic cap and spraying it within three to four feet of the base of the fire until it is extinguished. Walmart carries a two-pack of First Alert EZ Fire Spray for $29.99.
A fire blanket is another invaluable kitchen safety option, as it is easy for young children and elderly family members to use. It is made from fiberglass fabric and 100% flame-retardant film, and can be thrown over a stovetop fire or even a person if their clothing has caught fire. It can also be a critical grilling safety tool should your barbecue grill catch fire. A two-pack of Prepared Hero fire blankets is $39.98 on Walmart's website.
Proper fire extinguisher storage and usage
As soon as you purchase a fire extinguisher, read the manual or label to determine how to safely extinguish a grease fire or kitchen fire and how to properly store the extinguisher. Most extinguishers have a safety pin that you need to pull out before you can operate the device. You can use the acronym PASS to remind yourself how to use the extinguisher: pull out the pin and hold the extinguisher between 6 and 8 feet of the fire. Aim it at the base of the fire. Squeeze the lever gently while sweeping the hose or nozzle from side to side across the base of the fire.
A fire extinguisher should be quickly accessible from the kitchen, ideally mounted on a wall at least three feet above the ground and away from any source of direct heat or open flame. Fire blankets can be hung on a hook near the kitchen entryway or door and within easy reach of the stove, oven, or cooktop. A spray can of fire suppressant foam should be placed on a shelf or in a kitchen cabinet where it can be easily found and accessed in an emergency; however, if children or teens will be using it, make sure they know how to do so safely, and consider running through fire safety drills every two months to keep the knowledge fresh in their minds.
You should check the pressure gauge on your extinguisher every 30 days to make sure it is in the green zone or operable range. You should also inspect each extinguisher each month for signs of rust, dents, or other damage. Rechargeable fire extinguishers should be replaced every 12 years, and non-rechargeable or one-time use extinguishers as soon as they have been used or if the pressure gauge moves outside of the green zone.