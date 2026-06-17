6 Candies And Chocolates From The '60s That Deserve A Revival
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Most of us can't get through the week without a little something sweet. In fact, according to YouGov, nearly 30% of Americans say that they indulge in a sweet treat every day, whether it's a piece of cake, some candy, or some chocolate. For many, that indulgence might be a bag of Starburst or maybe a Twix or some M&M's. But back in the 1960s, the type of candies and chocolate people enjoyed when they wanted a treat looked a little different. And arguably, while there are many great choices on the shelves now, many old-school treats deserve a revival.
A candy bar with multiple flavors in each of the segments? Chocolate that tastes like a classic diner milkshake? Fudge wrapped in gold? We're here for it. We scanned social media platforms (mostly Facebook and Reddit) to figure out the candies and chocolates that were popular in the 1960s, but many feel deserve a revival. Do you agree? There's only one way to find out. Let's dive in.
Cadbury's Bar Six
Cadbury's Dairy Milk first hit the shelves back in the early 1900s, and it's remained a hit ever since. As our taste tester declared in 2024, this classic chocolate bar is "smooth, velvety, and indulgent." But, of course, Dairy Milk isn't alone. Cadbury's has launched many fan favorite candy bars over the decades. In the 1960s, many Brits couldn't get enough of Cadbury Bar Six.
This candy bar also featured Cadbury's squares of classic creamy milk chocolate, but it was paired with a crispy, crunchy wafer — much like a KitKat. "Loved it! A favourite back when Cadbury's chocolate tasted right," recalled one Facebook user in a group dedicated to discontinued snacks. Another added: "Yes I loved them! Like a soft Kit Kat."
Unfortunately, despite their popularity, Cadbury discontinued Bar Six in the 1980s. But many aren't prepared to let them go forever. In fact, some say they have actually written to Cadbury's requesting that they bring Bar Six back to the shelves. And look, we get it. Indulgent Cadbury's chocolate bars with a KitKat twist? Sign us up.
Seven Up
While Brits were salivating over Bar Six, in the U.S., Seven Up bars were pretty popular. Developed in the 1930s by the Pearson Candy Company, these milk chocolate bars also had a hidden surprise inside: Each of the seven segments was filled with a different flavor. The fillings changed a few times, but some of the most common were mint, nougat, butterscotch, fudge, coconut, buttercream, and caramel, and many remember jelly making an appearance, too. As one Facebook fan puts it, it was "like getting seven candy bars in one."
Seven Up bars were discontinued in the 1970s, and since then, they've faded out of many people's memories, but some haven't forgotten. In fact, plenty are hoping that they'll make a return one day. "Loved it because it had [seven] different fillings," wrote one Facebook user in a Michigan history group. "Whole box of candy in [one] bar. Haven't seen in years." Another added: "It was my favorite. I always ate around the jelly-filled piece that I saved for last. For me this was the 1960's."
Milkshake candy bars
While some Americans in the 1960s would seek out Seven Up bars when they wanted a sweet treat, for others, Milkshake candy bars were the top choice every time. Filled with malted milk nougat and caramel, these candy bars were similar to Mars Bars or Milky Ways, but the key difference in taste came from the malt-covered nougat.
As you've probably guessed from the name, the candy bars, created by the Hollywood Candy Company, tasted just like a milkshake. Usually, they'd be eaten frozen, because this amplified the malty flavor and made them taste even more like an ice cream shake. "We used to get frozen Milkshakes at the local pool. It's a wonder I never broke any teeth back then," recalled one Facebook user.
Plenty think it's high time that Milkshake bars came back. They were discontinued in the 1990s, after Hershey acquired the rights to Leaf Candy Company (which bought out the Hollywood Candy Company in the 1980s). In fact, there is even a Facebook group with nearly 400 members dedicated to bringing them back. There's a petition, too, although it only boasts 28 signatures at the time of writing. "[Hershey] needs to start making the milkshake candy bars again," reads one Facebook post. "They were the very best candy bar ever made in this country."
Kits
Taffy is one of those candies that is truly timeless. With its soft, chewy consistency and sugary-sweet flavor, it's been around for centuries in various formats. The most popular type is arguably salt water taffy, which was first sold from a candy shop in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in the 1880s.
A few decades later, in the 1920s, a New York company called The Fair Play Caramels decided to cash in on the taffy love and launched two types: BB Bats and Kits. Both were pretty similar, although the BB Bats were on a stick, while Kits were small, individually wrapped pieces of taffy in flavors like banana, chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. In the 1960s, many children loved indulging in Kits taffy, which they would often buy for a penny from their local candy store. "Love these. Miss them," said one Facebook user in a group devoted to 1960s memories. "Chocolate and strawberry [were] my favorites." Another added: "My fav childhood candy. Wish I could find them today."
Fortunately for fans, Kits and BB Bats were still available in vintage-themed candy shops into the 21st century. But unfortunately, it didn't last. In 2020, the Runk Candy Company, which had been supplying the nostalgic candies to stores across the U.S., shut down, removing both Kits and BB Bats taffy from the shelves. If one day they make a return, they'll be welcomed with open arms. "They were so good," said one Redditor. "Please bring them back."
Kraft Fudgies
When you think of Kraft, you probably think of cheese slices or its iconic macaroni cheese. But the food giant has dabbled in many areas of the food industry. In the 1930s, for example, it launched Kraft Caramels for the first time, and by the 1950s, it had also brought out Kraft Fudgies.
The latter were basically tubes of individually wrapped squares of chocolate and vanilla fudge. But they were wrapped in gold foil, which gave them a little extra je ne sais quoi. Many remember eating and loving Kraft Fudgies throughout the 1960s, which were often advertised alongside other Kraft sweet treats, like Kraft Chocolate Covered Peanut Clusters and Kraft Milk Chocolate Stars. They also had their own mascot: Frisky Fudgie, whose sole mission was to promote Fudgies' energy-boosting abilities (likely thanks to all the sugar).
"Ooh, I remember those!" recalled one Redditor in response to a Frisky Fudgie ad in the r/vintageads subreddit. "The vanilla was so good." In a separate Reddit thread about Fudgies in the 1970s, another called the candy "chewy yet melt-in-your-mouth," with a "rich chocolate taste." Kraft Fudgies aren't on the shelves anymore, but they sound like the kind of sweet treat we would definitely like to see make a comeback. "I love these," said one Redditor in r/vintageads. "Even with the annoying cellophane wrappers."
Fruit Stripe Gum
Chewing gum wasn't a 1960s invention. In fact, it wasn't even a 20th-century invention. Nope, it turns out, chewing gum has actually been around in some format since the ancient Mayan era. In the 20th century, with the help of a certain brand called Wrigley, chewing gum became big business. But Wrigley was far from alone. Another popular gum brand was Beech-Nut, and in the 1960s, its Fruit Stripe gum was a favorite with kids everywhere.
As you've deduced from the name, Fruit Stripe gum was, well, both stripey and fruity. It came in several flavors, including cherry, lemon, lime, mixed fruit, and orange, and even though it wasn't very good at holding its flavor after the first few chews, people still loved it. That was mostly thanks to the kid-friendly branding and the animal mascots. "This ad is my earliest advertising memory," declared one Redditor under a 1960s ad featuring an elephant. "It really got into my four-year-old mind."
The Fruit Stripe gum was officially discontinued in 2023, but many think it should make a return along with its beloved 1960s branding and the catchy commercials. "This would be so cool in color," one user commented on a YouTube clip of a Fruit Stripe ad from the 1960s. "I hope someone cleans up the footage and colorizes it."