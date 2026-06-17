6 Candies And Chocolates From The '60s That Deserve A Revival

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Most of us can't get through the week without a little something sweet. In fact, according to YouGov, nearly 30% of Americans say that they indulge in a sweet treat every day, whether it's a piece of cake, some candy, or some chocolate. For many, that indulgence might be a bag of Starburst or maybe a Twix or some M&M's. But back in the 1960s, the type of candies and chocolate people enjoyed when they wanted a treat looked a little different. And arguably, while there are many great choices on the shelves now, many old-school treats deserve a revival.

A candy bar with multiple flavors in each of the segments? Chocolate that tastes like a classic diner milkshake? Fudge wrapped in gold? We're here for it. We scanned social media platforms (mostly Facebook and Reddit) to figure out the candies and chocolates that were popular in the 1960s, but many feel deserve a revival. Do you agree? There's only one way to find out. Let's dive in.