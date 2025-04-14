Everything You'll Ever Need To Know About Chewing Gum

Chewing gum is so ubiquitous and mundane that we barely notice it. Yet it was once a source of public condemnation and deadly excitement, a symbol of youthful rebellion and unspoken sexuality.

Though people in Greece, Sweden, and beyond have been chewing natural gums for thousands of years, the world came to see it as something uniquely American. Perhaps, it's because it's always been a product of a relentlessly opportunistic, inventive, and profitable industry that became intrinsically linked with American soldiers, celebrities, and popular culture. Join us as we uncover the storied — and sometimes dark — history of chewing gum and the men who made it, and take a closer look at its ingredients, environmental impact, and the secrets behind its flavor and longevity.