The Scientific Reason Chewing Gum Doesn't Actually Expire

At some point or another, you've bought a pack of chewing gum and forgotten about it. Whether you misplaced it or just hadn't got around to enjoying it is irrelevant. What really matters is knowing that it's still safe to chew, regardless of how long it's been sitting in your purse, glove compartment, cupboard, or wherever else it might be hiding. Yet, while it might sound strange that gum can pretty much last forever (unlike every other thing you put in your mouth), the reasoning behind why is rooted in science.

Gum is available in a range of flavors, from minty to fruity, and everything in between. But, no matter the flavor or its bubble-blowing potential, it always boasts a virtually non-existent shelf-life. To understand this everlasting quality, it's best to look at its ingredients. A recipe of waxes or rubber and plastic derivatives, combined with sweeteners, flavorings, and preservatives, these ingredients are what make chewing gum what it is. They're also what prevents the gum from ever truly expiring.

According to the International Chewing Gum Association, sticks and pieces of gum are products that are very low in moisture and non-reactive, meaning that they won't deteriorate in a way that could pose a health risk. As a result, many countries don't require gum to list an expiration date on packages or wrappers as it would just act as a guideline for quality.