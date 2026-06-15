Costco Finds: Shopper Spotted These Donuts That'll Make You Forget Krispy Kreme
Finding a new dessert gem at Costco is a matter of national interest, thank you very much. Costco fans get that, and they often post online as soon as they spot something they've never seen before. The most recent eagle-eyed find comes from @costcobuys on Instagram, who spotted a box of CT Bakery Mini Croissant Donuts yesterday, June 15. Krispy Kreme who?
The 24-ounce box features 20 donuts, half of them topped with cinnamon sugar and the other half with a glaze. The treats are the popular crossover between a donut and a croissant, usually called the Cronut and originally created by Dominique Ansel. For $9.99, these definitely belong among the best Costco sweets under $15 worth grabbing.
"Bought them today [in] Plain city Ohio. They are awesome," wrote one commenter under the @costobuys Instagram post. "Ugh I hope my location has these," wished another. It seems that not all locations have gotten these donuts just yet. But since the sweets have only just rolled out, it's possible they'll gradually come to more locations over time.
Costco doesn't bake its own donuts, but they're still bakery-worthy
Although Costco's bakery has churned out some fantastic treats thus far in 2026, the Mini Croissant Donuts are not baked in-house. They're instead sourced from a company called CT Bakery, which began as a small donut shop in Canada, and has since grown to provide specialty donuts all around the globe. You might notice some of its baked goods at other retailers, including Kroger and Fairway Market, too.
The Costco locations that make donuts in-house sadly aren't in the U.S., but if you ever find yourself vacationing in Mexico, you'll be able to try freshly-baked Costco donuts. In the States, however, Costco relies on trusted brands to satisfy its customers' donut cravings. Apart from CT Bakery, one such brand that you'll commonly see on the wholesaler's shelves is Gen Bake. In the past, Costco has offered its Old Fashioned Lemon Donut Bites, Apple Fritter Donut Bites, and Churro Donut Bites.
As for the Kirkland Signature bakery, it has previously offered tasty beignets, which could be considered donuts' cousins, although there is a difference between the two. Like the Mini Croissant Donuts, they weren't baked in the store — but according to the customers, the flavor was just as good. Two of the particular versions that got a lot of swooning on social media were beignets filled with chocolate hazelnut and those filled with caramel.