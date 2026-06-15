Costco Finds: Shopper Spotted These Donuts That'll Make You Forget Krispy Kreme

Finding a new dessert gem at Costco is a matter of national interest, thank you very much. Costco fans get that, and they often post online as soon as they spot something they've never seen before. The most recent eagle-eyed find comes from @costcobuys on Instagram, who spotted a box of CT Bakery Mini Croissant Donuts yesterday, June 15. Krispy Kreme who?

The 24-ounce box features 20 donuts, half of them topped with cinnamon sugar and the other half with a glaze. The treats are the popular crossover between a donut and a croissant, usually called the Cronut and originally created by Dominique Ansel. For $9.99, these definitely belong among the best Costco sweets under $15 worth grabbing.

"Bought them today [in] Plain city Ohio. They are awesome," wrote one commenter under the @costobuys Instagram post. "Ugh I hope my location has these," wished another. It seems that not all locations have gotten these donuts just yet. But since the sweets have only just rolled out, it's possible they'll gradually come to more locations over time.