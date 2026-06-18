Of All The Aldi Frozen Appetizers, This $4.39 Item Earned A 2026 Best New Products Award

The best grocery stores have fan-favorite staples while constantly introducing new products for customers to try. Aldi is definitely skilled at navigating this, as it adds new items to its selection every year and even awards some of them with special accolades. Among the items that have received the 2026 Best New Product award is the Specially Selected Wood Fired Flatbread, which comes in two flavors: Garlic Provola and Roasted Vegetables.

The flatbread is sold under Aldi's private Specially Selected brand, which is designed to offer customers elevated food items at affordable price tags. The flatbread costs $4.39, so it certainly fits into the budget-friendly category and is among the best Aldi frozen foods under $5. The Garlic Provola flavor comes topped with garlic sauce and an abundance of cheese — smoked provola, mascarpone, pecorino, and mozzarella. The Roasted Vegetables version is lighter on the cheese and instead centers around veggies, such as onions, tomatoes, and red, green, and yellow bell peppers.

Although the flatbread comes frozen, it will be ready to eat in 15 minutes if you bake it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also worth noting that, unlike many traditional flatbreads, Aldi's version is quite "bready," featuring a thick and fluffy crust that you usually find on Neapolitan pizza.