Of All The Aldi Frozen Appetizers, This $4.39 Item Earned A 2026 Best New Products Award
The best grocery stores have fan-favorite staples while constantly introducing new products for customers to try. Aldi is definitely skilled at navigating this, as it adds new items to its selection every year and even awards some of them with special accolades. Among the items that have received the 2026 Best New Product award is the Specially Selected Wood Fired Flatbread, which comes in two flavors: Garlic Provola and Roasted Vegetables.
The flatbread is sold under Aldi's private Specially Selected brand, which is designed to offer customers elevated food items at affordable price tags. The flatbread costs $4.39, so it certainly fits into the budget-friendly category and is among the best Aldi frozen foods under $5. The Garlic Provola flavor comes topped with garlic sauce and an abundance of cheese — smoked provola, mascarpone, pecorino, and mozzarella. The Roasted Vegetables version is lighter on the cheese and instead centers around veggies, such as onions, tomatoes, and red, green, and yellow bell peppers.
Although the flatbread comes frozen, it will be ready to eat in 15 minutes if you bake it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also worth noting that, unlike many traditional flatbreads, Aldi's version is quite "bready," featuring a thick and fluffy crust that you usually find on Neapolitan pizza.
Aldi's Wood Fired Flatbreads are fan-favorite appetizers
Shoppers across social media are impressed with both varieties of the Specially Selected flatbread. "BOTH AMAZING I buy so many whenever I see them in my Aldi especially that garlic provola," gushes one Facebook comment. "One of those times where the product looks better than the picture on the packaging," noted somebody under a Reddit post that shows a fully baked Garlic Provola. The flatbread is a hit on its own and doesn't really need any dressing up to be tasty. Both flavors would pair amazingly with delicious, classic Italian soups, serve as mess-free finger food on game night, or accompany a refreshing summer salad.
That said, Aldi's flatbread can easily be elevated to a satiating standalone meal, too. "Added some grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning and was pretty tasty," said one Aldi fan on Facebook about how they bulked up the Garlic Provola. The addition of pickles, fresh herbs, mushrooms, and deli meat could also go a long way. You could even turn it into a BLT-style flatbread!
Those who have reached for the Roasted Vegetables flatbread report adding even more veggies to the mix, such as fresh tomatoes, spinach, lettuce, and basil. For the protein, add feta or blue cheese to keep it vegetarian, and strawberries or apples for some sweetness. Finish it off with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, and you're all set.