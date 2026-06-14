Cabbage Roll Dumplings With Tempeh Recipe

Cabbage rolls are a traditional dish in many parts of the world. In Europe alone, different versions of this warm and comforting dish include kåldolmens from Sweden, gołąbki from Poland, sarmale from Romania, and sou fassum from France. These are usually filled with meat but can include other ingredients like vegetables, cheese, and fish.

I gravitated towards developing a plant-based version and created a recipe for napa cabbage roll dumplings stuffed with a tempeh-based filling inspired by Asian cuisine. These rolls are packed with fiber, nutrients, and protein. One three-ounce serving of tempeh has 18 grams of protein (as much as chicken), and cabbage, which is a cruciferous vegetable, is a known superfood. Best of all, these rolls are delicious. We crumble the tempeh and mix it with ingredients such as shiitake mushrooms, carrot, garlic, scallion, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame oil, and the umami-rich filling is good enough to eat on its own.

Be gentle when handling and rolling the leaves. Go slow and fold in the sides so the rolls don't come undone. Napa cabbage leaves are longer and narrower than regular green cabbage, so it's best to start rolling from the top leafy end. If napa cabbage isn't available, you can substitute rounder Savoy cabbage or green cabbage leaves and roll from the stem end to get a more textured look on the outside. A soy sauce-based dipping sauce with sweet, tangy, and toasted notes brings this dish together. Garnish the sauce and the cabbage rolls with a sprinkling of sesame seeds for a beautiful display.