Subway's 7 Biggest Failures Of All Time

We won't beat around the bush: Subway is having a rough time. In 2025 alone, it closed nearly 730 stores. The sandwich chain, founded in the 1960s, has been in decline for a while now. In 2021, it closed more than 1,000 locations.

Subway isn't alone in its struggles. The restaurant industry in general has been floundering since COVID-19 due to rising rents, food supply costs, and slowing consumer demand amid a biting and unrelenting cost-of-living crisis. But that said, some of the sandwich chain's problems have arguably been rumbling for quite a while now — even before the pandemic.

Here, we take a look back at some of the biggest failures the chain has experienced over the last few decades. From trusting the wrong people to be the face of the brand, to failing to listen to franchisees, to a lack of transparency, the sandwich chain has weathered more than a few storms over the years.