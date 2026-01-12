Every Subway Breakfast Menu Item, Ranked Worst To Best

Subway is known for its array of sandwiches that you can easily customize with a range of toppings, cheese, and sauces. But did you know you can do the same for breakfast offerings? Subway has four breakfast sandwiches and four breakfast wraps on its menu, all featuring egg, cheese, and then your choice of meat: bacon, Black Forest ham, or steak (or just egg and cheese). I visited my local shop to try out all eight options to give them a taste.

I kept them simple without adding additional toppings or sauces, but you can always customize — and to be honest, I'd recommend doing so to give them more flavor and dimension. However, I opted for simplicity in this review. I picked Italian bread for the sandwiches, pepper jack cheese for all options, and no added condiments or toppings. Since they're minimal already, I ranked the items based on taste, texture, price, and if they seemed like a good choice for breakfast. Let's dive in to see how they fared.