Every Subway Breakfast Menu Item, Ranked Worst To Best
Subway is known for its array of sandwiches that you can easily customize with a range of toppings, cheese, and sauces. But did you know you can do the same for breakfast offerings? Subway has four breakfast sandwiches and four breakfast wraps on its menu, all featuring egg, cheese, and then your choice of meat: bacon, Black Forest ham, or steak (or just egg and cheese). I visited my local shop to try out all eight options to give them a taste.
I kept them simple without adding additional toppings or sauces, but you can always customize — and to be honest, I'd recommend doing so to give them more flavor and dimension. However, I opted for simplicity in this review. I picked Italian bread for the sandwiches, pepper jack cheese for all options, and no added condiments or toppings. Since they're minimal already, I ranked the items based on taste, texture, price, and if they seemed like a good choice for breakfast. Let's dive in to see how they fared.
8. Steak, Egg & Cheese sandwich
Although the Steak, Egg & Cheese sandwich ranks last, it's still pretty tasty. It has two eggs, a layer of steak, pepper jack, and the fresh Italian artisan bread as its base. The bread blends pliable fluffiness with some crisp toasty bits because Subway associate toasted the buns. I like the mix of pillowy and firm in each bite. Additionally, the toasting step gave the cheese a rich, delectable gooeyness. The eggs were premade and then heated along with the rest of the sandwich. Luckily, the huevos taste good and don't have a rubbery texture despite being cooked twice.
Since the bread, egg, and cheese elements are similar for all upcoming sandwiches, I won't really mention them again unless relevant. So, what makes this rank last? Ultimately, the steak is my least favorite meat of the bunch. It's finely chopped and thin, which is pleasant. But the actual flavor isn't too steak-like; I don't feel like I'm nibbling on cuts of actual steak, just random bits of beef. The sandwich costs $6.19 at my local store in the San Diego area, which is different than what it says online; so, prices may vary based on your location.
7. Steak, Egg & Cheese Wrap
The Steak, Egg & Cheese Wrap has all the same components as the sandwich, but all the elements are nestled in a large tortilla. However, this wrap costs $10.09, making it the most expensive item I tried. The wraps are priced higher because you get three eggs (instead of two) and a bit more meat, which works in the steak's favor. According to the calorie count, there is double the amount of egg and meat in the wraps compared to the 6-inch sandwich (but it doesn't feel like there's that much more in there).
I prefer the tortilla over the Italian bread with this meat, though, because the steak is tucked in tight without the opportunity to slide out. The thinness of the tortilla also means you can enjoy the portion of the meat, egg, and cheese better. The steak and tortilla seem more associated with breakfast, too, to give it a slight advantage. The egg, melty cheese, and steak taste good enough, but they just can't compete with the other options.
6. Egg & Cheese sandwich
The Egg & Cheese sandwich is perfect when you want a no-fuss breakfast, and it is the most affordable option, ringing in at $5.79. The creaminess of the pepper jack cheese and a slight hint of spice provide added dimension to work with every bite of egg. The blend of fluffy and crisp parts of the bread feels comforting and familiar. The sandwich can easily be enhanced with some toppings — spinach might be a good match — but I still like it more than the steak. The texture of the three ingredients melts into your mouth as you chew.
I could see this being great for a hangover, pregnancy meal, or sick days when you want something simple and filling without a bunch of flavors and textures to upset your stomach or give you sensory overload. Use a different bread, such as Toasted Italian Herbs & Cheese, to give it added flavor without messing up the texture.
5. Egg & Cheese Wrap
Now, we have the Egg & Cheese Wrap, which beats out the sandwich version because I like that there's that third egg. It's a bit heartier to satiate a grumbling stomach, and it's easier to hold on to — perfect if you're driving to work or generally just multitasking at home. Again, the proportion of egg and cheese to tortilla is more favorable and seems more breakfast-oriented than the loaf alone. I can really taste, see, and appreciate the melted pepper jack. However, one of the top issues that keeps this from ranking higher is the price. The wrap costs $9.49, which seems a bit expensive for the minimal ingredients.
This would be further enhanced with an add-on, such as avocado, which would only further drive up the cost. With that in mind, free toppings like spinach, tomatoes, Baja chipotle sauce (which we ranked as the absolute best Subway sauce because it is highly flavorful, rich, and has a spicy kick), or some Parmesan might be the way to go to give it a better value — this is what I'd do next time.
4. Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich
Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich is a classic in the breakfast world, although we typically see it on a bagel, biscuit, or English muffin at fast food restaurants. Subway's version with soft bread brings a new dimension and mouthfeel, while those crunchy toasted portions offer added texture and a slightly toasty taste. Toasted Jalapeño Cheddar Bread would also work wonderfully to pair with the smoky bacon and light heat of the pepper jack, similar to that of a jalapeño cheddar bagel.
The bacon isn't too crisp; it still has some flexibility and a hint of softness. I typically like very crunchy bacon, but I think the texture works here. Otherwise, it would fracture and flake out as you take a bite — a mismatch for the softness of the bread loaf. It could use more bacon, though, as the bread's thickness dominates the meat. But at least the chewy-crisp texture and smoky, meaty quality of the bacon give it a slight boost compared to the Egg & Cheese Wrap. The Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich costs $5.99 (so it's a mere additional 20 cents to get this over the Egg & Cheese sandwich).
3. Black Forest Ham, Egg & Cheese Wrap
I can finally introduce you to Subway's Black Forest ham. This type of deli ham (one of many) is thinly sliced, smoky, and flavorful, and you can smell it as you open the paper wrapper. It's certainly the most captivating and dynamic option out of anything I've tried thus far to solidify its third-place ranking, which makes sense since the meat is also used to bolster the flavor of Cuban sandwiches. The ham is easy to bite into, yet deeply smoky and savory with a salty touch that lingers on the tongue.
I like the way the meat tastes with the egg and melty cheese — the creaminess balances out the meat's savory qualities — but I find that the tortilla element feels a bit out of place. It seems more like a random thing Subway threw together with ingredients it wanted to finish up, rather than an intentional breakfast dish. The Black Forest Ham, Egg & Cheese Wrap comes in at $9.79. The next wrap is certainly better, even though it costs the same.
2. Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wrap
There are clear improvements with the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wrap now that we've worked our way to the second spot. It beats out the Black Forest wrap because it feels more like a breakfast dish. Here, the bacon is also balanced with the egg, cheese, and thin tortilla, making it considerably better than the bacon sandwich, which was overpowered by bread. The bacon's chewy texture works well with the layer of egg and melted pepper jack. There's a smoky touch of bacon and creamy, barely there heat from the cheese that tastes comforting and filling.
The three components are a solid option if you want breakfast at Subway. It's basic, but perfectly good as is. You don't need to jazz it up to make it tasty, but you could always add Baja chipotle, Parmesan, or bell peppers for added crunch. While this wrap costs $9.79, the next item is more affordable and balanced.
1. Black Forest Ham, Egg & Cheese sandwich
The Black Forest Ham, Egg & Cheese breakfast sandwich kicks out the competition thanks to its delicious flavor, unbeatable myriad of textures, and price. Again, compared to bacon or steak, Black Forest ham is the most flavorful and interesting option. Adding other elements, sauces, or toppings seems unnecessary, as the ingredients speak for themselves and all work in harmony.
The fluffy bread pairs wonderfully with the easy-to-bite-into ham to provide an enjoyable combination. The tortilla, while perfectly acceptable for the bacon and Black Forest wraps, just can't compete with Subway's fresh artisan bread in this ham sandy. The eggs bring added heartiness while the gooey cheese offers pleasant richness and texture. All the ingredients work and feel like a fresh play on a breakfast sandwich — this is where some of the other sandwiches on this list fall flat.
Lastly, the price — $5.99 — is more alluring when pitted against any of the wraps. Saving a few bucks is always welcome, especially if there's not a big difference in the amount of ingredients. Despite what seems to be twice the egg and meat content, it didn't appear as though there was that much more in the wraps vs. the sandwiches. There are plenty of overpriced fast food items, but this isn't one of them. I kept coming back to the Black Forest ham breakfast sandwich to solidify its No. 1 spot.
Methodology
I kept my Subway breakfast options simple, ranking them on their base flavor rather than added toppings. This is because someone else may choose totally different toppings, which would completely alter flavors and textures. So, I focused on the basic interpretations of these sandwiches and wraps. I ordered and tried everything in one morning. All breakfast sandwiches feature a footlong option, but I only ordered 6-inch breakfast sandwiches.
Luckily, none of these breakfast items was offensive, but some were clearly better than others. I judged the foods based primarily on flavor, texture, the overall cost, and, in some cases, how much I associated an option with breakfast. Items with ingredients, flavors, and textures that seemed to pair together ranked higher than those that seemed disjointed. Since these are quite basic, I'd recommend at least adding some type of sauce, add-on, or veggies to most options.