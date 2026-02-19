Subway's Sub Club Rewards Are Changing — And Customers Are Fed Up

One of the fastest ways for a company to squash all of the goodwill built through a customer loyalty program is to make major changes to it at the expense of the customer. Subway (which already has a somewhat controversial history) is learning that the hard way. The sandwich franchise brought back its popular Sub Club in December 2025 after it had been discontinued 20 years prior. The rewards program promised customers a free footlong sub after the purchase of either three footlong subs or six six-inch subs. It also awarded points for each purchase, which could be used for discounts on future orders.

Just a little over two months later, Subway is already making big changes to the Sub Club. According to Restaurant Business, customers will no longer be able to earn free footlong subs through the Sub Club beginning on April 1, 2026. The rewards program will instead be purely a points system in which customers earn a certain number of points per dollar on each purchase, and can convert those points to Subway Cash to save money on future Subway sandwiches. The move was made after dissenting franchisees, representing over 5,000 Subway locations, signed a petition claiming the new Sub Club was too generous to customers and they feared losing money.

As of February 23, 2026, Subway will also stop giving customers stamps when they purchase discounted sandwiches or subs from its Fresh Value menu. Any free subs earned prior to February 23, 2026, can be redeemed within 12 months from the date of the award. And any free subs that are awarded between February 23 and March 31, 2026, can be redeemed within 60 days of the award.