This Popular Five Guys Cheeseburger Hack Is Now A Permanent Menu Item
Five Guys almost came in first place in our ranking of the best fast food burger chains of all time, and with good reason. The patties are fresh, never frozen, with a delicious flavor, not to mention all the amazing toppings you can throw on them free of charge. And while a cheeseburger from Five Guys is top tier, cheese lovers were quick to take advantage of a menu ordering hack that added a beef patty to a grilled cheese sandwich to maximize the gooey cheesiness and toasted perfection of the bun.
Five Guys doesn't just make an excellent burger, but the chain also sells a stellar grilled cheese, made with gooey American cheese melted inside a burger bun that's been flipped inside out to expose the flat side, which is slathered with mayo and grilled on the flat top. The decadently gooey, melted cheese alongside a griddled, mayo-slathered bun makes this cheeseburger especially rich and decadent, with an unbeatable crispy, toasty crunch of the bun to contrast the chew of the burger and melt-in-your-mouth cheese. This ordering hack was so popular, in fact, that Five Guys has transformed it into an official menu item known as the patty melt.
Five Guys debuted the patty in September of 2024, describing it as a combination of "a grilled cheese, juicy patty and toppings of your choice." The menu item is a hit and is now offered at most Five Guys locations for between $11 and $13, depending on where you are.
More ways to customize a grilled cheeseburger
While a $12st food patty melt may sound steep, Five Guys is worth the splurge if you're looking for restaurant-quality burgers. You can up the decadence of your patty melt by adding an extra patty for between $2 and $4, depending on your location.
One of the things we love about Five Guys is the wide variety of toppings. So, you could make your patty melt more like a burger by loading it with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. You could also get more adventurous by choosing more creative toppings. Bring a caramelized crunch to your patty melt with the help of grilled onions. Give your grilled cheeseburger cheesesteak vibes by adding grilled onions, green bell pepperoni, and grilled mushrooms. If you're a spice lover, fresh jalapenos will amp up the heat and cut through the richness of the burger and cheese. For an extra charge, you can also add crispy strips of bacon to the grilled cheese. Pair a bacon cheeseburger grilled cheese with Bar-B-Que sauce for a smoky element. Mustard and relish are a classic pairing for hot dogs, but would also work well as a tangy, sweet, and spicy trifecta for a grilled cheeseburger. You can always peruse our ranking of Five Guys' "Popular Picks" burger topping combinations for more ideas.