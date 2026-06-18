This Popular Five Guys Cheeseburger Hack Is Now A Permanent Menu Item

Five Guys almost came in first place in our ranking of the best fast food burger chains of all time, and with good reason. The patties are fresh, never frozen, with a delicious flavor, not to mention all the amazing toppings you can throw on them free of charge. And while a cheeseburger from Five Guys is top tier, cheese lovers were quick to take advantage of a menu ordering hack that added a beef patty to a grilled cheese sandwich to maximize the gooey cheesiness and toasted perfection of the bun.

Five Guys doesn't just make an excellent burger, but the chain also sells a stellar grilled cheese, made with gooey American cheese melted inside a burger bun that's been flipped inside out to expose the flat side, which is slathered with mayo and grilled on the flat top. The decadently gooey, melted cheese alongside a griddled, mayo-slathered bun makes this cheeseburger especially rich and decadent, with an unbeatable crispy, toasty crunch of the bun to contrast the chew of the burger and melt-in-your-mouth cheese. This ordering hack was so popular, in fact, that Five Guys has transformed it into an official menu item known as the patty melt.

Five Guys debuted the patty in September of 2024, describing it as a combination of "a grilled cheese, juicy patty and toppings of your choice." The menu item is a hit and is now offered at most Five Guys locations for between $11 and $13, depending on where you are.