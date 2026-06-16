Not Brownies, Cookies, Or Cake: Our Favorite Trader Joe's Boxed Mix Is A Step Above The Rest

Trader Joe's sells quite a few desserts that are absolute bangers. When the sweet cravings hit, you'll definitely find a good selection of those ready-made treats at the store, but what if your stomach is rumbling for something home-baked? Trader Joe's has a nice lineup of boxed mixes, although not all of them hit the mark. Our taste tester took up the fun task of baking and sampling the mixes, trying to find the very best. Surprisingly, the outstanding winner was the Blondie Bar Mix.

This baking mix took the top spot over brownies, muffins, cookies, and even cake. It only calls for one egg and a stick of butter, and the blondies are ready in under an hour. While most home bakers would admit that boxed desserts rarely resemble the professionally styled photograph on the package, Trader Joe's blondies actually come out picture-perfect. Our tester noted their buttery, sweet, and caramel-like taste, with a nice top crust and a soft, delectable middle. While the bars include chocolate chips sprinkled throughout, the chocolate takes a backseat among the flavor notes — great for anyone who likes the texture of brownies but otherwise finds them too chocolate-forward. For $3.99, one box makes about 14 blondie squares, making it a good budget deal when you need a decadent dessert for a party of friends or coworkers.