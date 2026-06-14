It's Time To Stop Believing These 13 Walmart Grocery Shopping Myths

Many people assume that if a Walmart employee is out on the floor, they should have time to help you. However, this isn't true. Unless they're standing around idly waiting for someone to come up to them to ask a question or need help, you'll probably notice that they are already engaged in a task or trying to get from point A to point B to do something. Consideration for their time is likely merited more than you know.

Being unable to get help from a Walmart employee is one of the most frequent Walmart complaints. However, customers aren't privy to what goes on behind the scenes. Many people on social media claiming to be Walmart employees have painted a different picture of what's really happening. There's a certain level of productivity employees have to meet, whether they're stocking shelves or doing something else. Many worry about losing their jobs if they stop doing the task at hand to help a customer. Or maybe you're taking up 10 minutes of their half-hour break, when they just wanted to use the restroom for the first time in several hours.

So, next time you need help from a Walmart employee, ask yourself whether the person you're asking is already engaged in a task or not. Also, ask yourself whether it's something you truly need help with or if you could manage yourself by looking up an aisle number on an app or something.