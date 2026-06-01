Are You Legally Required To Show Your Receipt At Walmart?

If you've ever made a shopping trip to Walmart, the odds are pretty high that, on the way out, a greeter stopped you for a cursory look at your receipt. If you've made more than one trip (or shopped at more than one Walmart), you've likely noticed that the policy is not always enforced. Different branches and different greeters allow some customers through without a receipt check. Which begs the question: Can you, as a Walmart customer, opt out of this mildly invasive policy?

Many have asked this and, according to lawyers across the internet, you are free to decline a receipt inspection before leaving the store. However, you may just want to let them look. In most states, there is technically no law giving Walmart greeters the right to ask you for your receipt. While "Shopkeeper's Privilege" gives businesses the right to temporarily detain customers reasonably suspected of having committed theft, simply refusing to show your receipt is not enough to constitute grounds for this suspicion. For that, the business would need additional evidence, such as a witness to (or video footage of) you pocketing an item.

So, customers who surreptitiously fill their backpacks with blocks of cheese — the most stolen food in the world — can be held while the authorities are contacted. Snacking as you grocery shop is perhaps a grey area. Those that simply don't feel like waiting in line to show a greeter their receipt, though, cannot be blocked, detained, or spoken to with abusive language. That said, there are still a few arguments in favor of just showing them the receipt.