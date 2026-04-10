10 Fast Food Chains That Have Called Walmart Home
Walmart is known for a lot of things, including vast superstores, relatively low prices, and a wide selection of goods and groceries. It also plays host to a burgeoning array of fast food chains, some with decades of yesteryear commitments and others taking their place as new culinary kids on the Walmart block.
Most are widely known, such as Taco Bell and Subway, but at least one addition highlights the retail giant's nod to supporting smaller businesses (think fresh poke rather than hamburgers). A few major chains began a calculated departure during the COVID pandemic years, quickly replaced by others eager to spread wings and deepen footprints across Walmart's world of Americana-style shopping.
Here's a look at some favorite fast food enterprises tucked inside Walmart walls, both past and present. And take heart that Walmart has a curated selection of copycat fast food sauces that will help recreate your favorite takeout meals at home.
Wienerschnitzel
Wienerschnitzel may be smaller than many national fast-food brands, with roughly 350 locations in 13 states, but that didn't stop the top-dog hot-dog chain from snagging new dining spots inside six Western-state Walmart stores in 2025. It's not a limited menu, as the entire Wienerschnitzel repertoire is available to shoppers getting their dawg fix. Expect to find favorites such as chili cheese fries and jalapeño poppers, plus the well-loved soft-serve Tastee Freez desserts.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell entered Walmart's newer in-store restaurant plans by 2021, when the mega-retailer announced the Mexican-food chain was replacing some departing McDonald's and Subway units. Lucky customers of Walmart Taco Bells are now munching and crunching from the much-loved menu during shopping breaks. Depending on location, expect things like traditional tacos and burritos as well as Mexican Pizza, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and special Luxe and Cantina Chicken menus.
Wendy's
In 2021, the Wendy's hamburger chain was ready to expand in non-traditional ways, leading to its newer "concept" spaces inside Walmart stores. It announced the opening of a Hamburger Stand unit and a Wendy's Snack Shop — both in Ohio and both with limited menus. However, the Hamburger Stands intriguingly debuted with items not available in the chain's standalone restaurants, including a Strawberry Frosty and Jalapeno Popper Chicken Nuggets.
Domino's Pizza
Domino's was part of Walmart's next generation of in-store eatery tenants after the withdrawals of many McDonald's and Subway venues. In 2021, 30 Domino's units existed inside Walmart stores, with plans for more. Since Domino's is largely known as a pizza delivery or pickup joint, hungry shoppers at select Walmart-linked locations can get their shopping goods loaded and grab a hot pizza on the way home.
McDonald's
Over several decades, Walmart's in-store restaurant mix included roughly 1,000 McDonald's outlets, but that began changing during the pandemic years, with closures announced in 2020 and 2021. At the time, only about 150 Walmart McDonald's in the U.S. were expected to continue operating. As of 2026, select Walmart stores still have operating McDonald's venues, with at least one in Utah, and several California stores, including in Santa Ana, San Jacinto, and San Jose.
Nathan's Famous
Though not as "famous" as Taco Bell or Domino's, the Nathan's Famous hot dog chain is arguably even more popular amongst its many fans. The chain certainly earned some cred from a 2021 Walmart partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands, which announced many of its non-traditional locations were opening inside Walmart stores. In conjunction with Ghost Kitchens, Nathan's Famous at Walmart offered seating at some locations, as well as takeout and third-party delivery options.
Auntie Anne's
Auntie Anne's is one of the most recognizable fast food chains in the snack category, moving past the mall reputation to open its first drive-through location in 2021. The company also increased its fast-food bona fides by introducing menu items such as breakfast sandwiches, cheesy pretzel dogs and pepperoni pretzel nuggets. The chain now spreads its love across the Walmart landscape with select menu items in states including Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, and plenty more.
Cinnabon
Similar to Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon spreads its wings beyond mall territory, soaring into select Walmarts with all its cinnamon-y sweetness. Shoppers can pick up the brand's renowned cinnamon rolls as well as other baked goods, drinks, and take-home CinnaPacks. Order in the app for doorstep delivery from many Cinnabon Walmart locations. If there's no Cinnabon venue in your hometown Walmart, check the shelves for Cinnabon's Keurig collection featuring K-cup coffee pods in cinnamon-roll flavors.
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar
Uncle Sharkii is one of the newer franchise chains to nestle into Walmart spaces, expanding its footprint and customer base while taking Walmart far beyond typical fast-food menus. It specializes in fresh poke, including its Signature Hawaiian Poke Bowls, nodding to the co-founder's roots. The small-business company partnered with Walmart in 2023 and now appears in multiple Walmart locations throughout California, Utah, and Texas.
Subway
By September 2007, Subway surpassed McDonald's as one of Walmart's biggest in-store restaurant tenants, operating 1,419 Walmart venues. The chain later closed many in-store Walmart venues during pandemic years, partially because drive-though pickups became more common, as did online shopping. However, by 2024, Subway announced that it was concentrating again on strengthening its long-term relationships with large retailers such as Walmart, offering its famous Footlongs, wraps, salads, and more.