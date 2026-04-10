10 Fast Food Chains That Have Called Walmart Home

Walmart is known for a lot of things, including vast superstores, relatively low prices, and a wide selection of goods and groceries. It also plays host to a burgeoning array of fast food chains, some with decades of yesteryear commitments and others taking their place as new culinary kids on the Walmart block.

Most are widely known, such as Taco Bell and Subway, but at least one addition highlights the retail giant's nod to supporting smaller businesses (think fresh poke rather than hamburgers). A few major chains began a calculated departure during the COVID pandemic years, quickly replaced by others eager to spread wings and deepen footprints across Walmart's world of Americana-style shopping.

Here's a look at some favorite fast food enterprises tucked inside Walmart walls, both past and present. And take heart that Walmart has a curated selection of copycat fast food sauces that will help recreate your favorite takeout meals at home.