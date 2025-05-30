Walmart Is Adding A Premium Fast Food Chain To Stores In 6 States

Your local Walmart might have a Subway or Dunkin' inside, but what if you could enjoy decked-out hot dogs and ice cream treats after your shopping trip? Some lucky customers will soon get the chance to do just that, as fast food chain Wienerschnitzel has struck a deal with the grocery giant to install six in-store locations by autumn of 2025.

The new Wienerschnitzels will be available inside Walmart stores in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Bakersfield, California, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Puyallup, Washington, Reno, Nevada, and Tempe, Arizona. Avid fans and new customers alike will get to enjoy the franchise's entire menu, from its "World Famous" Chili Cheese Dogs to burgers, jalapeño poppers, and soft serve ice cream, sundaes, and shakes from the brand Tastee Freez.

In a press release, Wienerschnitzel's latest director of franchise expansion, Shak Turner, said, "Wienerschnitzel has spent decades building a strong reputation, especially on the West Coast, and this expansion into Walmart stores signifies a new era of growth for the brand." Wienerschnitzel was founded in Southern California and its current locations are mainly concentrated in the same region, in addition to a significant presence in Texas. East Coasters may not be as familiar with the company, but it's actually the largest hot dog chain in America with almost 350 franchises total.