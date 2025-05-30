Walmart Is Adding A Premium Fast Food Chain To Stores In 6 States
Your local Walmart might have a Subway or Dunkin' inside, but what if you could enjoy decked-out hot dogs and ice cream treats after your shopping trip? Some lucky customers will soon get the chance to do just that, as fast food chain Wienerschnitzel has struck a deal with the grocery giant to install six in-store locations by autumn of 2025.
The new Wienerschnitzels will be available inside Walmart stores in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Bakersfield, California, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Puyallup, Washington, Reno, Nevada, and Tempe, Arizona. Avid fans and new customers alike will get to enjoy the franchise's entire menu, from its "World Famous" Chili Cheese Dogs to burgers, jalapeño poppers, and soft serve ice cream, sundaes, and shakes from the brand Tastee Freez.
In a press release, Wienerschnitzel's latest director of franchise expansion, Shak Turner, said, "Wienerschnitzel has spent decades building a strong reputation, especially on the West Coast, and this expansion into Walmart stores signifies a new era of growth for the brand." Wienerschnitzel was founded in Southern California and its current locations are mainly concentrated in the same region, in addition to a significant presence in Texas. East Coasters may not be as familiar with the company, but it's actually the largest hot dog chain in America with almost 350 franchises total.
Wienerschnitzel has even more plans to expand
Wienerschnitzel is looking to stretch its reach far beyond individual or Walmart locations. Just like those ubiquitous Starbucks and McDonald's stores that seem to be everywhere, you may soon see the hot dog chain in airports, amusement parks, food courts, and even "events in the music, fashion, and sports industries," according to the company's website.
Ted Milburn, director of franchise development for the brand, said in the release, "These non-traditional formats allow us to modernize our footprint [and] bring our iconic flavors to new audiences". Walmart certainly seems like an effective start to getting Wienerschnitzel in the door of other popular venues. For curious customers who don't know much about the chain, it started in 1961 as a single hot dog stand (just like Costco's food court). Founded by John Galardi, a Missouri native, the company is still owned by his family.
Today, Wienerschnitzel claims to sell over 120 million hot dogs per year, and it doesn't offer only basic dogs you can find anywhere. Highlights include the Junkyard Dog with fries on top and a Green Chile Chili Cheese Dog made with Hatch chiles. And while none of the upcoming Walmart Wienerschnitzels will be in Illinois, customers will be able to order a Chicago-style hot dog – it's missing the poppy seed bun, but the tomato, relish, peppers, mustard, and other main players are all there. Use our money-saving Walmart tips, and you'll definitely have change left over for a Wienerschnitzel meal and a banana split to finish.