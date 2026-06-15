How To Choose The Best Boneless Pork Chops In Your Grocery Store

Boneless pork chops offer a versatile, lean, quick-cooking protein for busy weeknights and impressive dinner parties alike. There's no extra trimming required (bonus points for low prep), and foodies don't have to pay for the weight of the bone, so they can know exactly what they're paying for at the grocery store. Still, even at a reputable deli counter, not all cuts are created equal — which is why we've rounded up a few tips foodies need when buying meat at the grocery store.

Pork chops are the cut of pork from the loin (hip to shoulder). More specifically, boneless chops (aka pork loin filets) come from the top part of the loin, often top loin or rib chop cuts, with the bones and excess fat removed. To select the best boneless pork chops in the display case, pick up the packaging: It should be cool to the touch and damage-free. Next, check the date printed on the sticker label. This lets shoppers know how long the meat has been sitting in the case. A more recent date means a fresher cut. Be sure to steer clear of any pork chops packaged in excess fluid. This leakage is an indicator that the meat has been sitting out for a prolonged period, or that the pork chops were previously frozen and have since thawed.

Fresh boneless pork chops sport a dark reddish-pink hue. The choicest cuts will appear slightly moist and be rippled with a small amount of creamy, white, blemish-free marbling. But, it's a fine line between luscious fat content and grisly meat. Any excessive fat around the edges should already be trimmed off.