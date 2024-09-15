For The Most Flavorful Boneless Pork Chops, Start With A Marinade

Boneless pork chops are an ideal protein choice for dinner because the cut is flavorful, versatile, and often priced lower than other options like beef. To make a pork chop dinner, you might use a dry rub of seasonings to bake or bread them to fry instead. But just like chicken and steak, there's another technique to flavor the meat according to Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, who also runs Clock Tower Farm with his wife.

"I like marinating boneless pork chops in a fall spice mix of clove, peppercorns, cinnamon[,] and apple cider," he tells Tasting Table. "You can marinate it overnight and then just cook it sous vide directly in the Ziploc bag that it's marinating in. Once it's cooked, sear it on the grill and enjoy."

Using the plastic bag to sous vide the meat not only gets more use out of the bag before it goes in the trash, but when you sous vide pork chops, it will bring the meat to the proper temperature (and keep it there). Out of everything else you should know about sous vide, the technique will tenderize the pork chops so that every bite is juicy and flavorful.